Ghost in the Shell: il nuovo spot conferma che il trailer è in arrivo

La Paramount Pictures ha pubblicato sul suo account Twitter un nuovo spot televisivo di Ghost in the Shell in cui ci viene confermato che il nuovo trailer del film, atteso da tempo, arriverà finalmente la prossima settimana.

"They created me. But they cannot control me." New #GhostInTheShell trailer coming Monday! pic.twitter.com/VB74s31OTQ — Paramount Pictures (@ParamountUK) 9 febbraio 2017

A produrre il film per la Paramount Pictures ci sono Avi Arad (Iron Man)e Steven Paul con la Paramount al fianco della DreamWorks, dopo l’abbandono da parte della Disney. Produttori del film anche Steven Paul (Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance), Michael Costigan (Prometheus ), Tetsu Fujimura (Tekken) e Jeffrey Silver (Edge of Tomorrow, 300).

Annunciato all’inizio del 2015, il film è diretto da Rupert Sanders e si baserà su una sceneggiatura scritta da Jonathan Herman. Nel cast oltre a Scarlett Johansson, anche Jamie Moss, Michael Pitt, William Wheeler e Pilou Asbæk, Takeshi Kitano.

La prima opera ad entrare in questo franchise è il manga di Masamune Shirow, serializzato per la prima volta in Giappone sullo Young Magazine, nel 1989. I sequel disegnati dallo stesso Shirow sono Ghost in the Shell 1.5: Human-Error Processor, uscito in un volume unico nel 2003, e Ghost in the Shell 2: ManMachine Interface, uscito in un volume unico nel 2001.

Ghost in the Shell arriverà nelle sale italiane il 30 marzo 2017.