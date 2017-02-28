Ghost in the Shell: i protagonisti nei motion poster

Ecco i nuovi motion poster di Ghost in The Shell in cui vediamo rappresentati i protagonisti dei film: il Maggiore, Batou, Aramaki, Ishikawa, Borma, Saito, Ladriya e Togusa.

Scarlett Johansson is Major. #GhostInTheShell pic.twitter.com/vJwrTItEhV — Ghost In The Shell (@GhostInShell) 27 febbraio 2017

Pilou Asbaek is Batou. #GhostInTheShell pic.twitter.com/0UcYOUFdWT — Ghost In The Shell (@GhostInShell) 27 febbraio 2017

Takeshi Kitano is Aramaki. #GhostInTheShell pic.twitter.com/2Sh7XM7Niq — Ghost In The Shell (@GhostInShell) 27 febbraio 2017

Lasarus Ratuere is Ishikawa. #GhostInTheShell pic.twitter.com/cdp5xdjtg2 — Ghost In The Shell (@GhostInShell) 27 febbraio 2017

Tawanda Manyimo is Borma. #GhostInTheShell pic.twitter.com/8ix8xsVXOJ — Ghost In The Shell (@GhostInShell) 27 febbraio 2017

Yutaka Izumihara is Saito. #GhostInTheShell pic.twitter.com/aBUhpA96vX — Ghost In The Shell (@GhostInShell) 27 febbraio 2017

Danusia Samal is Ladriya. #GhostInTheShell pic.twitter.com/A7zYyWySrX — Ghost In The Shell (@GhostInShell) 27 febbraio 2017

Chin Han is Togusa. #GhostInTheShell pic.twitter.com/hetCiAdPnl — Ghost In The Shell (@GhostInShell) 27 febbraio 2017

Il nuovo trailer italiano di Ghost in the Shell

A produrre il film per la Paramount Pictures ci sono Avi Arad (Iron Man)e Steven Paul con la Paramount al fianco della DreamWorks, dopo l’abbandono da parte della Disney. Produttori del film anche Steven Paul (Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance), Michael Costigan (Prometheus ), Tetsu Fujimura (Tekken) e Jeffrey Silver (Edge of Tomorrow, 300).

Ghost in the Shell: Scarlett Johansson risponde alle critiche per il suo casting

Annunciato all’inizio del 2015, il film è diretto da Rupert Sanders e si baserà su una sceneggiatura scritta da Jonathan Herman. Nel cast oltre a Scarlett Johansson, anche Jamie Moss, Michael Pitt, William Wheeler e Pilou Asbæk, Takeshi Kitano.

La prima opera ad entrare in questo franchise è il manga di Masamune Shirow, serializzato per la prima volta in Giappone sullo Young Magazine, nel 1989. I sequel disegnati dallo stesso Shirow sono Ghost in the Shell 1.5: Human-Error Processor, uscito in un volume unico nel 2003, e Ghost in the Shell 2: ManMachine Interface, uscito in un volume unico nel 2001.

Ghost in the Shell arriverà nelle sale italiane il 30 marzo 2017.