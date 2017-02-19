La la Land vince anche ai Cinema Audio Society Awards

La la Land ha trionfato anche alla 53esima edizione dei Cinema Audio Society Awards, l’evento che premia il comparto sonoro dei migliori film dell’anno.
Il musical diretto da Damien Chazelle è favorito alla corsa agli Oscar 2017 non solo per le principali categorie artistiche, tra cui migliore attrice e regia, praticamente già in tasca a Emma Stone e Chazelle stesso, ma anche nelle categorie tecniche legate al suono, al montaggio e probabilmente a scenografia e costumi.
Di seguito tutti i vincitori
Motion Picture – Live Action
“La La Land”
Production Mixer: Steven Morrow, CAS
Re-recording Mixer: Andy Nelson, CAS
Re-recording Mixer: Ai-Ling Lee
Scoring Mixer: Nicholai Baxter
ADR Mixer: David Betancourt
Foley Mixer: James Ashwill
Motion Picture – Animated
“Finding Dory”
Original Dialogue Mixer: Doc Kane, CAS
Re-recording Mixer: Nathan Nance
Re-recording Mixer: Michael Semanick, CAS
Scoring Mixer: Thomas Vicari, CAS
Foley Mixer: Scott Curtis
Motion Picture – Documentary
“The Music of Strangers: Yo-Yo Ma and The Silk Road Ensemble”
Production Mixer: Dimitri Tisseyre
Production Mixer: Dennis Hamlin
Re-recording Mixer: Peter Horner
Television Movie or Miniseries
“The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”
Production Mixer: John Bauman
Re-recording Mixer: Joe Earle, CAS
Re-recording Mixer: Doug Andham, CAS
ADR Mixer: Judah Getz
Foley Mixer: John Guentner
Television Series – 1 Hour
“Game of Thrones” — “Battle of the Bastards”
Production Mixer: Ronan Hill, CAS
Re-recording Mixer: Onnalee Blank, CAS
Re-recording Mixer: Mathew Waters, CAS
ADR Mixer: Richard Dyer, CAS
Foley Mixer: Brett Voss, CAS
Television Series – 1/2 Hour
“Modern Family” — “The Storm”
Production Mixer: Stephen A. Tibbo, CAS
Re-recording Mixer: Dean Okrand, CAS
Re-recording Mixer: Brian R. Harman, CAS
Television Non-Fiction, Variety or Music Series or Specials
“Grease Live!”
Production Mixer: J. Mark King
Music Mixer: Bill Dawes
Playback and SFX Mixer: Eric Johnston
Protools Playback Music Mixer: Pablo Mungula
Outstanding Product – Production
CEDAR DNS2 Dynamic Noise Suppression Unit
Outstanding Product – Post-Production
McDSP Plug-ins SA-2 Dialog Processor
CAS Student Recognition Award
Sam Wenrui Fan, Chapman University
Filmmaker Award
Jon Favreau
Leggi la nostra recensione di La la Land
