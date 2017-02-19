La la Land vince anche ai Cinema Audio Society Awards

La la Land ha trionfato anche alla 53esima edizione dei Cinema Audio Society Awards, l’evento che premia il comparto sonoro dei migliori film dell’anno.

Il musical diretto da Damien Chazelle è favorito alla corsa agli Oscar 2017 non solo per le principali categorie artistiche, tra cui migliore attrice e regia, praticamente già in tasca a Emma Stone e Chazelle stesso, ma anche nelle categorie tecniche legate al suono, al montaggio e probabilmente a scenografia e costumi.

Di seguito tutti i vincitori

Motion Picture – Live Action

“La La Land”

Production Mixer: Steven Morrow, CAS

Re-recording Mixer: Andy Nelson, CAS

Re-recording Mixer: Ai-Ling Lee

Scoring Mixer: Nicholai Baxter

ADR Mixer: David Betancourt

Foley Mixer: James Ashwill

Motion Picture – Animated

“Finding Dory”

Original Dialogue Mixer: Doc Kane, CAS

Re-recording Mixer: Nathan Nance

Re-recording Mixer: Michael Semanick, CAS

Scoring Mixer: Thomas Vicari, CAS

Foley Mixer: Scott Curtis

Motion Picture – Documentary

“The Music of Strangers: Yo-Yo Ma and The Silk Road Ensemble”

Production Mixer: Dimitri Tisseyre

Production Mixer: Dennis Hamlin

Re-recording Mixer: Peter Horner

Television Movie or Miniseries

“The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

Production Mixer: John Bauman

Re-recording Mixer: Joe Earle, CAS

Re-recording Mixer: Doug Andham, CAS

ADR Mixer: Judah Getz

Foley Mixer: John Guentner

Television Series – 1 Hour

“Game of Thrones” — “Battle of the Bastards”

Production Mixer: Ronan Hill, CAS

Re-recording Mixer: Onnalee Blank, CAS

Re-recording Mixer: Mathew Waters, CAS

ADR Mixer: Richard Dyer, CAS

Foley Mixer: Brett Voss, CAS

Television Series – 1/2 Hour

“Modern Family” — “The Storm”

Production Mixer: Stephen A. Tibbo, CAS

Re-recording Mixer: Dean Okrand, CAS

Re-recording Mixer: Brian R. Harman, CAS

Television Non-Fiction, Variety or Music Series or Specials

“Grease Live!”

Production Mixer: J. Mark King

Music Mixer: Bill Dawes

Playback and SFX Mixer: Eric Johnston

Protools Playback Music Mixer: Pablo Mungula

Outstanding Product – Production

CEDAR DNS2 Dynamic Noise Suppression Unit

Outstanding Product – Post-Production

McDSP Plug-ins SA-2 Dialog Processor

CAS Student Recognition Award

Sam Wenrui Fan, Chapman University

Filmmaker Award

Jon Favreau

