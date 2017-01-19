People’s Choice Awards 2017: i vincitori, Dory e Deadpool trionfano

Per la natura pop stessa del premio, c’era da aspettarsi che i People’s Choice Awards 2017 rispecchiassero l’andamento del box office dell’ultimo anno. E infatti a trionfare ai premi degli spettatori sono stati Alla Ricerca di Dory e Deadpool, in particolar modo.
Ecco tutti i vincitori dei People’s Choice Awards 2017
FAVORITE MOVIE
- Captain America: Civil War
- Deadpool
- Finding Dory — WINNER
- Suicide Squad
- Zootopia
FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR
- Kevin Hart
- Robert Downey Jr.
- Ryan Reynolds — WINNER
- Tom Hanks
- Will Smith
FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS
- Anna Kendrick
- Jennifer Lawrence — WINNER
- Margot Robbie
- Melissa McCarthy
- Scarlett Johansson
FAVORITE ACTION MOVIE
- Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice
- Captain America: Civil War
- Deadpool — WINNER
- Suicide Squad
- X-Men: Apocalypse
FAVORITE ACTION MOVIE ACTOR
- Chris Evans
- Liam Hemsworth
- Robert Downey Jr. — WINNER
- Ryan Reynolds
- Will Smith
FAVORITE ACTION MOVIE ACTRESS
- Jennifer Lawrence
- Margot Robbie — WINNER
- Scarlett Johansson
- Shailene Woodley
- Zoe Saldana
FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE VOICE
- Bill Murray in The Jungle Book
- Ellen DeGeneres in Finding Dory — WINNER
- Ginnifer Goodwin in Zootopia
- Jason Bateman in Zootopia
- Kevin Hart in The Secret Life of Pets
FAVORITE COMEDIC MOVIE
- Bad Moms — WINNER
- Central Intelligence
- Ghostbusters
- How to Be Single
- Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising
FAVORITE COMEDIC MOVIE ACTOR
- Chris Hemsworth
- Dwayne Johnson
- Kevin Hart — WINNER
- Ryan Gosling
- Zac Efron
FAVORITE COMEDIC MOVIE ACTRESS
- Anna Kendrick
- Kristen Bell
- Kristen Wiig
- Melissa McCarthy — WINNER
- Rebel Wilson
FAVORITE DRAMATIC MOVIE
- Deepwater Horizon
- Me Before You — WINNER
- Miracles From Heaven
- Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
- Sully
FAVORITE DRAMATIC MOVIE ACTOR
- Ben Affleck
- Chris Pine
- George Clooney
- Mark Wahlberg
- Tom Hanks — WINNER
FAVORITE DRAMATIC MOVIE ACTRESS
- Amy Adams
- Blake Lively — WINNER
- Emily Blunt
- Julia Roberts
- Meryl Streep
FAVORITE FAMILY MOVIE
- Alice Through the Looking Glass
- Finding Dory — WINNER
- The Jungle Book
- The Secret Life of Pets
- Zootopia
FAVORITE THRILLER MOVIE
- The Conjuring 2
- The Girl on the Train — WINNER
- Nerve
- The Purge: Election Year
- The Shallows
FAVORITE MOVIE ICON
- Denzel Washington
- Johnny Depp — WINNER
- Samuel L. Jackson
- Tom Cruise
- Tom Hanks