People's Choice Awards 2017: i vincitori, Dory e Deadpool trionfano

Chiara Guida
People’s Choice Awards 2017

Per la natura pop stessa del premio, c’era da aspettarsi che i People’s Choice Awards 2017 rispecchiassero l’andamento del box office dell’ultimo anno. E infatti a trionfare ai premi degli spettatori sono stati Alla Ricerca di Dory e Deadpool, in particolar modo.

Ecco tutti i vincitori dei People’s Choice Awards 2017

FAVORITE MOVIE

  • Captain America: Civil War
  • Deadpool
  • Finding Dory — WINNER
  • Suicide Squad
  • Zootopia

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR

  • Kevin Hart
  • Robert Downey Jr.
  • Ryan Reynolds — WINNER
  • Tom Hanks
  • Will Smith

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS

  • Anna Kendrick
  • Jennifer Lawrence — WINNER
  • Margot Robbie
  • Melissa McCarthy
  • Scarlett Johansson

FAVORITE ACTION MOVIE

  • Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice
  • Captain America: Civil War
  • Deadpool — WINNER
  • Suicide Squad
  • X-Men: Apocalypse

FAVORITE ACTION MOVIE ACTOR

  • Chris Evans
  • Liam Hemsworth
  • Robert Downey Jr. — WINNER
  • Ryan Reynolds
  • Will Smith

FAVORITE ACTION MOVIE ACTRESS

  • Jennifer Lawrence
  • Margot Robbie — WINNER
  • Scarlett Johansson
  • Shailene Woodley
  • Zoe Saldana

FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE VOICE

  • Bill Murray in The Jungle Book
  • Ellen DeGeneres in Finding Dory — WINNER
  • Ginnifer Goodwin in Zootopia
  • Jason Bateman in Zootopia
  • Kevin Hart in The Secret Life of Pets

FAVORITE COMEDIC MOVIE

  • Bad Moms — WINNER
  • Central Intelligence
  • Ghostbusters
  • How to Be Single
  • Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising

FAVORITE COMEDIC MOVIE ACTOR

  • Chris Hemsworth
  • Dwayne Johnson
  • Kevin Hart — WINNER
  • Ryan Gosling
  • Zac Efron

FAVORITE COMEDIC MOVIE ACTRESS

  • Anna Kendrick
  • Kristen Bell
  • Kristen Wiig
  • Melissa McCarthy — WINNER
  • Rebel Wilson

FAVORITE DRAMATIC MOVIE

  • Deepwater Horizon
  • Me Before You — WINNER
  • Miracles From Heaven
  • Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
  • Sully

FAVORITE DRAMATIC MOVIE ACTOR

  • Ben Affleck
  • Chris Pine
  • George Clooney
  • Mark Wahlberg
  • Tom Hanks — WINNER

FAVORITE DRAMATIC MOVIE ACTRESS

  • Amy Adams
  • Blake Lively — WINNER
  • Emily Blunt
  • Julia Roberts
  • Meryl Streep

FAVORITE FAMILY MOVIE

  • Alice Through the Looking Glass
  • Finding Dory — WINNER
  • The Jungle Book
  • The Secret Life of Pets
  • Zootopia

FAVORITE THRILLER MOVIE

  • The Conjuring 2
  • The Girl on the Train — WINNER
  • Nerve
  • The Purge: Election Year
  • The Shallows

FAVORITE MOVIE ICON

  • Denzel Washington
  • Johnny Depp — WINNER
  • Samuel L. Jackson
  • Tom Cruise
  • Tom Hanks