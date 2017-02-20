Star Wars Gli Ultimi Jedi: Daisy Ridley assediata dalle domande

Daisy Ridley continua a essere letteralmente assediata dalle domande di colleghi che le chiedono dettagli su Star Wars Gli Ultimi Jedi. Dopo Josh Gad e Judi Dench, anche Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Penelope Cruz e persino JJ Abrams chiedono alla bella Daisy indiscrezioni e spoiler sul film!
This has been a battle of attrition. #daisyridley has been a force to be reckoned with. In many ways she is the Vader to my Luke or the Taylor to my Katy. But like any good opponent, I have tried to outmaneuver her at every turn. This will be her final judgement. May the force be with her, because kids, she is going to need it. All I ask is that you don't ruin the surprise for others. #TheLastJedi #starwars #broughtsomefriendsalongfortheride @disney @starwars @penelopecruzoficial @prattprattpratt @brycedhoward @colintrevorrow @leslieodomjr @lucyboynton1 @brycedhoward @derek.connolly #tombateman @jjabramsofficial
Il film sarà diretto da Rian Johnson e arriverà al cinema il 15 dicembre 2017. Il film racconterà le vicende immediatamente successive a Il Risveglio della Forza.
In Star Wars Gli Ultimi Jedi torneranno Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie e Andy Serkis. Gli altimi attori unitisi al cast sono Benicio Del Toro, Laura Dern e Kelly Marie Tran.