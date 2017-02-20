Home News Ultime News Star Wars Gli Ultimi Jedi: Daisy Ridley assediata dalle domande

Star Wars Gli Ultimi Jedi: Daisy Ridley assediata dalle domande

Daisy Ridley continua a essere letteralmente assediata dalle domande di colleghi che le chiedono dettagli su Star Wars Gli Ultimi Jedi. Dopo Josh Gad e Judi Dench, anche Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Penelope Cruz e persino JJ Abrams chiedono alla bella Daisy indiscrezioni e spoiler sul film!

Il film sarà diretto da Rian Johnson e arriverà al cinema il 15 dicembre 2017. Il film racconterà le vicende immediatamente successive a Il Risveglio della Forza.

In Star Wars Gli Ultimi Jedi torneranno Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie e Andy Serkis. Gli altimi attori unitisi al cast sono Benicio Del Toro, Laura Dern e Kelly Marie Tran.