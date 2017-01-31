Concept art scartati di Star Lord, Nova Corps, Dormammu e Strange

L’artista dei Marvel Studios Andy Parco ha rivelato alcuni affascinanti concept art alternativi realizzati per il film Guardiani della Galassia e Doctor Strange.
I concept art sono quelli dedicati a look alternativi e scartati di Star-Lord, protagonisti interpretato da Chris Pratt e per i Nova Corps. Di seguito tutti i concept corredati con alcune note dell’artista.
6Star-Lord Alternative Look
Realizzato all’inizio della produzione di Guardiani della Galassia
5Star-Lord Alternative Look
Realizzato all’inizio della produzione di Guardiani della Galassia.
4Nova Corps Alternative Look
This was an early design I concept illustrated for the Nova Corp in the 1st #GuardiansoftheGalaxy movie. It was an amazing time trying to come up with the look & feel of this totally new franchise in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Up until this point it was all Avengers related films. This was our chance to do something different. We saw it as Marvel’s Star Wars while working on it 🙂 #gotg #nova #conceptart #design #costume #marvel #marvelstudios #film #illustration #instagood #instaart
Il look alternativo realizzato durante la preparazione di Guardiani della Galassia.
3Dormammu
While working at Marvel Studios there’s been a few times we did a quick blast design session as a group to get some ideas out. “30 minutes GO!” This is my 30 minute Dormammu design in the beginning of the project. #DoctorStrange #dormammu #villian #conceptart #design #film #marvel #marvestudios #instagood #instaart
Il look di Dormammu realizzato durante la preparazione di Doctor Strange.
2Strange Alternative Look
Here’s the full image of an early concept design illustration I did for #DoctorStrange These were fun to explore! And no, I didn’t use any actor for either of these Dr. Strange paintings. I went for “generic male.” Any likeness on either of these is unintentional 🙂 #magic #costume #conceptart #design #illustration #comicbook #film #painting #instagood #instaart #marvel #marvelstudios
Il look di Doctor Strange realizzato durante la preparazione di Doctor Strange.
1Strange 2
Il look di Doctor Strange realizzato durante la preparazione di Doctor Strange.