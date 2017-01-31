Home Photogallery Concept art scartati di Star Lord, Nova Corps, Dormammu e Strange

Concept art scartati di Star Lord, Nova Corps, Dormammu e Strange

Di
Redazione
-
196
Concept Art

L’artista dei Marvel Studios  Andy Parco ha rivelato alcuni affascinanti concept art alternativi realizzati per il film Guardiani della Galassia e Doctor Strange.

I concept art sono quelli dedicati a look alternativi e scartati di Star-Lord, protagonisti interpretato da Chris Pratt e per i Nova Corps.  Di seguito tutti i concept corredati con alcune note dell’artista. 

1Strange 2 

Il look di Doctor Strange realizzato durante la preparazione di Doctor Strange.