HomeNews2025

ADG Awards 2025: tutti i vincitori della gilda degli scenografi

Di Chiara Guida

-

Seguici su Google News
Wicked
Wicked il film - Cortesia di Universal Pictures

Wicked, Nosferatu, Conclave e Il Robot Selvaggio hanno vinto i premi cinematografici più importanti alla 29a edizione annuale degli ADG Awards 2025, Art Directors Guild Awards, che sono stati assegnati stasera all’InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown. I vincitori televisivi includevano Fallout, Shōgun, The Penguin, Squid Game, Saturday Night Live, Frasier e What We Do in the Shadows.

Ecco tutti i vincitori dei ADG Awards 2025

FILM FANTASY

 

Wicked
 Production Designer: Nathan Crowley

ONE-HOUR FANTASY SINGLE-CAMERA TV SERIES
Fallout: “The End”
Production Designer: Howard Cummings

TV LIMITED SERIES
The Penguin
 Production Designer: Kalina Ivanov

FILM STORICO
Nosferatu
 Production Designer: Craig Lathrop

ONE-HOUR PERIOD SINGLE-CAMERA TV SERIES
Shōgun: “Anjin”
Production Designer: Helen Jarvis

VARIETY SPECIAL
Dick Van Dyke: 98 Years of Magic
 Production Designers: James Yarnell, Steve Morden

VARIETY OR REALITY TV SERIES
Saturday Night Live: “Host: Ariana Grande, Musical Guest: Stevie Nicks”
Production Designers: Akira Yoshimura, Keith Ian Raywood, N. Joseph De Tullio

HALF HOUR SINGLE-CAMERA TV SERIES
What We Do in the Shadows: “Headhunting”
Production Designer: Shayne Fox

MULTI-CAMERA TV SERIES
Frasier: “All About Eve”
Production Designer: Glenda Rovello

FILM PER LA TV
Unfrosted
 Production Designer: Clayton Hartley

FILM ANIMATO
Il Robot Selvaggio
 Production Designer: Raymond Zibach

COMMERCIALS
Apple Pay: “Plates”
Production Designer: François Audouy

MUSIC VIDEOS
Kendrick Lamar: “Not Like Us”
Production Designer: Freyja Bardell

FILM CONTEMPORANEO
Conclave
 Production Designer: Suzie Davies

ONE-HOUR CONTEMPORARY SINGLE-CAMERA TV SERIES
Squid Game: “Six Legs,” “O X”
Production Designer: Chae Kyoung-sun

Articolo precedente
Armie Hammer: il ritorno alla recitazione svelato dalle immagini di The Dark Knight
Articolo successivo
Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards 2025: vincono Wicked e The Substance
Chiara Guida
Chiara Guida
Laureata in Storia e Critica del Cinema alla Sapienza di Roma, è una gionalista e si occupa di critica cinematografica. Co-fondatrice di Cinefilos.it, lavora come direttore della testata da quando è stata fondata, nel 2010. Dal 2017, data di pubblicazione del suo primo libro, è autrice di saggi critici sul cinema, attività che coniuga al lavoro al giornale.
- Pubblicità -

ALTRE STORIE

- Pubblicità -

Copyright Immagini e Contenuti 2008-2024 Cinefilos.it e/o delle rispettive fonti citate negli articoli. E' esplicitamente vietata ogni copia e/o riproduzione anche parziale dei contenuti del sito, senza un'esplicita autorizzazione della Redazione.
Tutti i diritti sono riservati.
Cinefilos.it e' Testata Giornalistica Reg. n. 293 del 19/10/2012 del Registro della Stampa Tribunale di Roma. Contatta la Redazione. Tutti i marchi, loghi, sigle, brand, le immagini e Trade Mark riportati nel sito e non esplicitamente appartenenti a Cinefilos.it sono di proprietà dei rispettivi proprietari. L’utilizzo delle immagini segue le norme del fair use, per qualsiasi problema vi preghiamo di contattarci e verranno rimosse. E’ vietata la riproduzione, anche parziale, di immagini, testi, pagine e di ogni componente presente nel sito. Per le immagini utilizzate sul sito citiamo solitamente le fonti, nel caso i rispettivi proprietari ne desiderassero la rimozione invitiamo a contattarci: [email protected]


© Cinefilos.it | All rights reserved