ADG Awards 2025: tutti i vincitori della gilda degli scenografi

Wicked, Nosferatu, Conclave e Il Robot Selvaggio hanno vinto i premi cinematografici più importanti alla 29a edizione annuale degli ADG Awards 2025, Art Directors Guild Awards, che sono stati assegnati stasera all’InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown. I vincitori televisivi includevano Fallout, Shōgun, The Penguin, Squid Game, Saturday Night Live, Frasier e What We Do in the Shadows.
Ecco tutti i vincitori dei ADG Awards 2025
FILM FANTASY
Wicked
Production Designer: Nathan Crowley
ONE-HOUR
FANTASY
SINGLE-CAMERA TV SERIES
Fallout: “The End”
Production Designer: Howard Cummings
TV
LIMITED SERIES
The Penguin
Production Designer: Kalina Ivanov
FILM
STORICO
Nosferatu
Production Designer: Craig Lathrop
ONE-HOUR
PERIOD
SINGLE-CAMERA TV SERIES
Shōgun: “Anjin”
Production Designer: Helen Jarvis
VARIETY
SPECIAL
Dick Van Dyke: 98 Years of Magic
Production Designers: James Yarnell, Steve Morden
VARIETY
OR REALITY TV SERIES
Saturday Night Live: “Host: Ariana Grande, Musical Guest: Stevie Nicks”
Production Designers: Akira Yoshimura, Keith Ian Raywood, N. Joseph De Tullio
HALF
HOUR
SINGLE-CAMERA TV SERIES
What We Do in the Shadows: “Headhunting”
Production Designer: Shayne Fox
MULTI-CAMERA TV SERIES
Frasier: “All About Eve”
Production Designer: Glenda Rovello
FILM PER
LA TV
Unfrosted
Production Designer: Clayton Hartley
FILM
ANIMATO
Il Robot Selvaggio
Production Designer: Raymond Zibach
COMMERCIALS
Apple Pay: “Plates”
Production Designer: François Audouy
MUSIC
VIDEOS
Kendrick Lamar: “Not Like Us”
Production Designer: Freyja Bardell
FILM
CONTEMPORANEO
Conclave
Production Designer: Suzie Davies
ONE-HOUR
CONTEMPORARY SINGLE-CAMERA TV SERIES
Squid Game: “Six Legs,” “O X”
Production Designer: Chae Kyoung-sun