ADG Awards 2025: tutti i vincitori della gilda degli scenografi

Wicked, Nosferatu, Conclave e Il Robot Selvaggio hanno vinto i premi cinematografici più importanti alla 29a edizione annuale degli ADG Awards 2025, Art Directors Guild Awards, che sono stati assegnati stasera all’InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown. I vincitori televisivi includevano Fallout, Shōgun, The Penguin, Squid Game, Saturday Night Live, Frasier e What We Do in the Shadows.

Ecco tutti i vincitori dei ADG Awards 2025

FILM FANTASY

Wicked

Production Designer: Nathan Crowley

ONE-HOUR FANTASY SINGLE-CAMERA TV SERIES

Fallout: “The End”

Production Designer: Howard Cummings

TV LIMITED SERIES

The Penguin

Production Designer: Kalina Ivanov

FILM STORICO

Nosferatu

Production Designer: Craig Lathrop

ONE-HOUR PERIOD SINGLE-CAMERA TV SERIES

Shōgun: “Anjin”

Production Designer: Helen Jarvis

VARIETY SPECIAL

Dick Van Dyke: 98 Years of Magic

Production Designers: James Yarnell, Steve Morden

VARIETY OR REALITY TV SERIES

Saturday Night Live: “Host: Ariana Grande, Musical Guest: Stevie Nicks”

Production Designers: Akira Yoshimura, Keith Ian Raywood, N. Joseph De Tullio

HALF HOUR SINGLE-CAMERA TV SERIES

What We Do in the Shadows: “Headhunting”

Production Designer: Shayne Fox

MULTI-CAMERA TV SERIES

Frasier: “All About Eve”

Production Designer: Glenda Rovello

FILM PER LA TV

Unfrosted

Production Designer: Clayton Hartley

FILM ANIMATO

Il Robot Selvaggio

Production Designer: Raymond Zibach

COMMERCIALS

Apple Pay: “Plates”

Production Designer: François Audouy

MUSIC VIDEOS

Kendrick Lamar: “Not Like Us”

Production Designer: Freyja Bardell

FILM CONTEMPORANEO

Conclave

Production Designer: Suzie Davies

ONE-HOUR CONTEMPORARY SINGLE-CAMERA TV SERIES

Squid Game: “Six Legs,” “O X”

Production Designer: Chae Kyoung-sun