Una Battaglia dopo l’altra trionfa ai PGA Awards 2026

I grandi vincitori della 37a edizione annuale dei PGA Awards sono stati svelati ieri sera a Los Angeles. Una Battaglia dopo l’Altra, favorito della stagione dei premi, si è aggiudicato il premio principale della serata, lo Zanuck Award. The Pitt e Adolescence si sono aggiudicati i premi televisivi più importanti.
Lo Zanuck Award del PGA è una categoria di riferimento per gli Oscar, che si è allineata con il premio Oscar per il Miglior Film 17 volte negli ultimi 22 anni. L’anno scorso, si è allineato con l’Oscar quando il PGA ha assegnato il premio ad Anora.
Ecco i vincitori dei PGA Awards 2026
Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Picture
Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama
The Pitt
David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television
Adolescence
Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures
KPop Demon Hunters
Michelle L.M. Wong, p.g.a.
Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television
The Traitors
Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television
Pee-wee as Himself
Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures
John Candy: I Like Me
Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy
The Studio
Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures
My Mom Jayne: A Film by Mariska Hargitay
Outstanding Children’s Program
Sesame Street
Outstanding Sports Program
Formula 1: Drive to Survive
Outstanding Short Form Program
Adolescence: The Making of Adolescence
PGA Innovation Award
The Wizard of Oz at Sphere
Vance Van Petten Entrepreneurial Spirit Producing Award
Lydia Dean Pilcher
Debra Hill Fellowship
Jessica Li