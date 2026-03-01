HomeCinema News2026

Una Battaglia dopo l’altra trionfa ai PGA Awards 2026

Di Chiara Guida

-

Seguici su Google News
Leonardo DiCaprio and Paul Thomas Anderson in Una battaglia dopo l'altra (2025)
Foto di Photo Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures - © Warner Bros. Pictures

I grandi vincitori della 37a edizione annuale dei PGA Awards sono stati svelati ieri sera a Los Angeles. Una Battaglia dopo l’Altra, favorito della stagione dei premi, si è aggiudicato il premio principale della serata, lo Zanuck Award. The Pitt e Adolescence si sono aggiudicati i premi televisivi più importanti.

Lo Zanuck Award del PGA è una categoria di riferimento per gli Oscar, che si è allineata con il premio Oscar per il Miglior Film 17 volte negli ultimi 22 anni. L’anno scorso, si è allineato con l’Oscar quando il PGA ha assegnato il premio ad Anora.

PGA AwardsEcco i vincitori dei PGA Awards 2026

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Picture

Una Battaglia dopo l’altra

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama

The Pitt

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television

Adolescence

Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

KPop Demon Hunters

Michelle L.M. Wong, p.g.a.

Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

The Traitors

Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

Pee-wee as Himself

Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

John Candy: I Like Me

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy

The Studio

Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures

My Mom Jayne: A Film by Mariska Hargitay

Outstanding Children’s Program

Sesame Street

Outstanding Sports Program

Formula 1: Drive to Survive

Outstanding Short Form Program

Adolescence: The Making of Adolescence

PGA Innovation Award

The Wizard of Oz at Sphere

Vance Van Petten Entrepreneurial Spirit Producing Award

Lydia Dean Pilcher

Debra Hill Fellowship

Jessica Li

Articolo precedente
Scream 7, il nuovo spot TV rilancia Ghostface con immagini inedite e tensione alle stelle
Articolo successivo
ADG Awards 2026: Frankenstein, Una Battaglia dopo l’Altra e I Fantastici Quattro: Gli Inizi vincono i premi principali
Chiara Guida
Chiara Guida
Laureata in Storia e Critica del Cinema alla Sapienza di Roma, è una gionalista e si occupa di critica cinematografica. Co-fondatrice e Direttore Responsabile di Cinefilos.it dal 2010. Dal 2017, data di pubblicazione del suo primo libro, è autrice di saggi critici sul cinema, attività che coniuga al lavoro al giornale.
- Pubblicità -

ALTRE STORIE

- Pubblicità -

Copyright Immagini e Contenuti 2008-2024 Cinefilos.it e/o delle rispettive fonti citate negli articoli. E' esplicitamente vietata ogni copia e/o riproduzione anche parziale dei contenuti del sito, senza un'esplicita autorizzazione della Redazione.
Tutti i diritti sono riservati.
Cinefilos.it e' Testata Giornalistica Reg. n. 293 del 19/10/2012 del Registro della Stampa Tribunale di Roma. Contatta la Redazione. Tutti i marchi, loghi, sigle, brand, le immagini e Trade Mark riportati nel sito e non esplicitamente appartenenti a Cinefilos.it sono di proprietà dei rispettivi proprietari. L’utilizzo delle immagini segue le norme del fair use, per qualsiasi problema vi preghiamo di contattarci e verranno rimosse. E’ vietata la riproduzione, anche parziale, di immagini, testi, pagine e di ogni componente presente nel sito. Per le immagini utilizzate sul sito citiamo solitamente le fonti, nel caso i rispettivi proprietari ne desiderassero la rimozione invitiamo a contattarci: [email protected]


© Cinefilos.it | All rights reserved