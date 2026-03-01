Una Battaglia dopo l’altra trionfa ai PGA Awards 2026

I grandi vincitori della 37a edizione annuale dei PGA Awards sono stati svelati ieri sera a Los Angeles. Una Battaglia dopo l’Altra, favorito della stagione dei premi, si è aggiudicato il premio principale della serata, lo Zanuck Award. The Pitt e Adolescence si sono aggiudicati i premi televisivi più importanti.

Lo Zanuck Award del PGA è una categoria di riferimento per gli Oscar, che si è allineata con il premio Oscar per il Miglior Film 17 volte negli ultimi 22 anni. L’anno scorso, si è allineato con l’Oscar quando il PGA ha assegnato il premio ad Anora.

Ecco i vincitori dei PGA Awards 2026

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Picture

Una Battaglia dopo l’altra

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama

The Pitt

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television

Adolescence

Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

KPop Demon Hunters

Michelle L.M. Wong, p.g.a.

Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

The Traitors

Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

Pee-wee as Himself

Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

John Candy: I Like Me

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy

The Studio

Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures

My Mom Jayne: A Film by Mariska Hargitay

Outstanding Children’s Program

Sesame Street

Outstanding Sports Program

Formula 1: Drive to Survive

Outstanding Short Form Program

Adolescence: The Making of Adolescence

PGA Innovation Award

The Wizard of Oz at Sphere

Vance Van Petten Entrepreneurial Spirit Producing Award

Lydia Dean Pilcher

Debra Hill Fellowship

Jessica Li