Hoyte van Hoytema ha vinto per Oppenheimer, in lizza per la migliore fotografia agli Oscar del prossimo fine settimana. Si confronterà con lo stesso quartetto che ha battuto per il premio ASC: Edward Lachman per El Conde, Matthew Libatique per Maestro, Rodrigo Prieto per Killers of the Flower Moon e Robbie Ryan per Poor Things (Searchlight).

Il vincitore dei ASC ha poi vinto l’Oscar quasi la metà delle volte (17 volte in 37 anni), ma non l’anno scorso. Mandy Walker ha vinto il massimo premio cinematografico dell’ASC nel 2023, ma l’Oscar è andato a James Friend per All Quiet on the Western Front.

Il premio ASC per il documentario è andato a Curren Sheldon per King Coal.

Tra i vincitori per la televisione figurano M. David Mullen per The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Ben Kutchins per Boston Strangler, Carl Herse per Barry.

L’ASC, che ha 105 anni, celebra il meglio della cinematografia dell’anno in sette categorie che spaziano tra lungometraggi, documentari e televisione. I premi di quest’anno includono riconoscimenti speciali per Spike Lee (Board of Governors Award), Don Burgess (Lifetime Achievement Award), Steven Fierberg (Career Achievement), Warwick Thornton (Spotlight Award) e Amy Vincent (Presidents Award). Di seguito tutti i vincitori:

Theatrical Feature Film

Hoyte van Hoytema, Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)

Documentary Award

Curren Sheldon, King Coal

Episode of a One-Hour Regular Series

M. David Mullen, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “Four Minutes” (Prime Video)

Limited or Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made, TV\

Ben Kutchins, Boston Strangler (Hulu)

Episode of a Half-Hour Series

Carl Herse, Barry, “Tricky Legacies” (Max)

Music Video Award

Jon Joffin, “At Home” (performed by Jon Bryant)

Spotlight Award

Warwick Thornton, The New Boy