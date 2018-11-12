Stan Lee morto: le reazioni di Hollywood e dei membri dei Marvel Studios

La morte di Stan Lee ha colpito come un fulmine a ciel sereno il mondo dei fumetti, del cinema e della cultura pop in generale, dal momento che The Man aveva contribuito a raccontare il mondo con i suoi eroi e con il suo fiuto per storie e personaggi.
Nelle ore successive alla diffusione della notizia, tutta Hollywood e tutti i membri dei Marvel Studios, si uniscono al dolore che accompagna questa infinita perdita. Nonostante la veneranda età, 95 anni, e la vita vissuta a pieno, la morte di Stan Lee è comunque una notizia triste, che colpisce tutti.
Di seguito, alcuni dei messaggi di cordoglio che stanno inondando i social in questo momento, da Kevin Feige a Ryan Reynolds, passando per Chris Evans e Josh Brolin.
Damn… RIP Stan. Thanks for everything. pic.twitter.com/TMAaDJSOhh
No one has had more of an impact on my career and everything we do at Marvel Studios than Stan Lee. Stan leaves an extraordinary legacy that will outlive us all. Our thoughts are with his daughter, his family, and his millions of fans. #ThankYouStan #Excelsior!
There will never be another Stan Lee. For decades he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy. He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives. Excelsior!!
I am not going to be able to speak about this this morning, I can see that.
But under the persona, Stan Lee was a real human being. I met him three times and three times he told me something literally life-changing.
I hope everyone knows, he cared about us. That was no act.
RIP Stan Lee. True legend. He spoke up against injustices through his stories; where good prevails over evil. It was an honor working for you. #stanlee https://t.co/qTXoRM3q0Q
Thank you Stan Lee. For your service in protecting our freedom and for your creativity and imagination! You were and will always be a SUPER HERO! pic.twitter.com/d1qpuImyzQ
Stan Lee and Dr. Seuss and Ray Bradbury. That’s where it begins and ends with me. To those of us who have been so deeply affected by the humanity of his imagination, the understanding of reaching beyond our potential and the necessity of tapping into our immeasurable imaginations, we thank you and are forever indebted. Rest In Peace Dear Stan. You made our time here a better one. #ripstanlee @robliefeld
Stan Lee created a spark that would go on to forever change Hollywood and the entire entertainment landscape. His positivity for both the fans, and a bigger brighter future for the characters he helped create, are what cemented his legacy. Say "hi" to The Watcher for us, Stan. pic.twitter.com/glJSvKeAVf
.@TheRealStanLee was a true New Yorker whose limitless imagination helped create some of the most beloved characters in popular culture and made NYC just as big of a character. Excelsior! Mr. Lee and condolences to his many fans on behalf of the New York Family.
Thank u Stan Lee for everything.
“With great power comes great responsibility.” RIP to the legend Stan Lee. I am so sad to hear about this. Never met the man but like millions I love his work. His characters brought joy to the world and inspired people to be the best version of themselves. Awful news. pic.twitter.com/8iTOKrEV57
RIP @TheRealStanLee He made everyone feel like a kid in his presence no matter what your age. pic.twitter.com/JYeWXq8iKb
R.I.P. Stan Lee. We have lost a Titan of Creativity and Industry. These are my last photos with Stan, taken in August at his home by Jon Bollerjack. I was summoned by “The Man”, he wanted a friendly face, a change of pace. I was up the next day. He was peaceful and comfortable and in great spirits. He sat in his favorite chair overlooking his pool and the beautiful canyons. I thanked him for being a visionary, not just creatively, but being a visionary in bringing Marvel to Hollywood, knowing how well they would be served by tv and film. Kids of the 1970’s, kids my age grew up with The Hulk tv show, live action Spider Man TV movies, Dr. Strange film on CBS. It was an exciting time and it was a result of Stan’s decision to travel west and present the Marvel characters to Hollywood. He started the Marvel Age Of Comics as well as the Marvel Age Of Film that we enjoy today. I have many stories from my history and travels with Stan. We never had a better Ambassador. And we won’t ever see another like him. All I know is the Good Lord has pulled up a chair and Stan is currently bending all the ears in the heaven’s with his amazing tales and lore. They are hanging on his every word and sentence. #stanlee #marvel #hulk #fantasticfour #xmen #spiderman #thor #excelsior
Rest In Peace @TheRealStanLee 😢💔 Thank you for being such an inspiration and feeding our imagination with all your amazing characters and stories. ❤️
Thank You Stan Lee… for making my childhood so much more entertaining. RIP
