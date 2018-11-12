Stan Lee morto: le reazioni di Hollywood e dei membri dei Marvel Studios

La morte di Stan Lee ha colpito come un fulmine a ciel sereno il mondo dei fumetti, del cinema e della cultura pop in generale, dal momento che The Man aveva contribuito a raccontare il mondo con i suoi eroi e con il suo fiuto per storie e personaggi.

Nelle ore successive alla diffusione della notizia, tutta Hollywood e tutti i membri dei Marvel Studios, si uniscono al dolore che accompagna questa infinita perdita. Nonostante la veneranda età, 95 anni, e la vita vissuta a pieno, la morte di Stan Lee è comunque una notizia triste, che colpisce tutti.

Di seguito, alcuni dei messaggi di cordoglio che stanno inondando i social in questo momento, da Kevin Feige a Ryan Reynolds, passando per Chris Evans e Josh Brolin.

Damn… RIP Stan. Thanks for everything. pic.twitter.com/TMAaDJSOhh — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 12, 2018

No one has had more of an impact on my career and everything we do at Marvel Studios than Stan Lee. Stan leaves an extraordinary legacy that will outlive us all. Our thoughts are with his daughter, his family, and his millions of fans. #ThankYouStan #Excelsior! — Kevin Feige (@Kevfeige) November 12, 2018

There will never be another Stan Lee. For decades he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy. He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives. Excelsior!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 12, 2018

I am not going to be able to speak about this this morning, I can see that. But under the persona, Stan Lee was a real human being. I met him three times and three times he told me something literally life-changing. I hope everyone knows, he cared about us. That was no act. — GAIL SIMONE (@GailSimone) November 12, 2018

https://www.instagram.com/p/BqF4sgmgDvH/?utm_source=ig_embed

RIP Stan Lee. True legend. He spoke up against injustices through his stories; where good prevails over evil. It was an honor working for you. #stanlee https://t.co/qTXoRM3q0Q — Jamie Chung (@jamiechung1) November 12, 2018

Thank you Stan Lee. For your service in protecting our freedom and for your creativity and imagination! You were and will always be a SUPER HERO! pic.twitter.com/d1qpuImyzQ — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) November 12, 2018

Stan Lee created a spark that would go on to forever change Hollywood and the entire entertainment landscape. His positivity for both the fans, and a bigger brighter future for the characters he helped create, are what cemented his legacy. Say "hi" to The Watcher for us, Stan. pic.twitter.com/glJSvKeAVf — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) November 12, 2018

.@TheRealStanLee was a true New Yorker whose limitless imagination helped create some of the most beloved characters in popular culture and made NYC just as big of a character. Excelsior! Mr. Lee and condolences to his many fans on behalf of the New York Family. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) November 12, 2018

Thank u Stan Lee for everything. — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) November 12, 2018

“With great power comes great responsibility.” RIP to the legend Stan Lee. I am so sad to hear about this. Never met the man but like millions I love his work. His characters brought joy to the world and inspired people to be the best version of themselves. Awful news. pic.twitter.com/8iTOKrEV57 — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) November 12, 2018

RIP @TheRealStanLee He made everyone feel like a kid in his presence no matter what your age. pic.twitter.com/JYeWXq8iKb — Jim Lee (@JimLee) November 12, 2018

Rest In Peace @TheRealStanLee 😢💔 Thank you for being such an inspiration and feeding our imagination with all your amazing characters and stories. ❤️ — Dimitri Vegas (@dimitrivegas) November 12, 2018

Thank You Stan Lee… for making my childhood so much more entertaining. RIP — trey wingo (@wingoz) November 12, 2018