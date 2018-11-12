Stan Lee morto: le reazioni di Hollywood e dei membri dei Marvel Studios

La morte di Stan Lee ha colpito come un fulmine a ciel sereno il mondo dei fumetti, del cinema e della cultura pop in generale, dal momento che The Man aveva contribuito a raccontare il mondo con i suoi eroi e con il suo fiuto per storie e personaggi.

Nelle ore successive alla diffusione della notizia, tutta Hollywood e tutti i membri dei Marvel Studios, si uniscono al dolore che accompagna questa infinita perdita. Nonostante la veneranda età, 95 anni, e la vita vissuta a pieno, la morte di Stan Lee è comunque una notizia triste, che colpisce tutti.

Di seguito, alcuni dei messaggi di cordoglio che stanno inondando i social in questo momento, da Kevin Feige a Ryan Reynolds, passando per Chris Evans e Josh Brolin.

View this post on Instagram

R.I.P. Stan Lee. We have lost a Titan of Creativity and Industry. These are my last photos with Stan, taken in August at his home by Jon Bollerjack. I was summoned by “The Man”, he wanted a friendly face, a change of pace. I was up the next day. He was peaceful and comfortable and in great spirits. He sat in his favorite chair overlooking his pool and the beautiful canyons. I thanked him for being a visionary, not just creatively, but being a visionary in bringing Marvel to Hollywood, knowing how well they would be served by tv and film. Kids of the 1970’s, kids my age grew up with The Hulk tv show, live action Spider Man TV movies, Dr. Strange film on CBS. It was an exciting time and it was a result of Stan’s decision to travel west and present the Marvel characters to Hollywood. He started the Marvel Age Of Comics as well as the Marvel Age Of Film that we enjoy today. I have many stories from my history and travels with Stan. We never had a better Ambassador. And we won’t ever see another like him. All I know is the Good Lord has pulled up a chair and Stan is currently bending all the ears in the heaven’s with his amazing tales and lore. They are hanging on his every word and sentence. #stanlee #marvel #hulk #fantasticfour #xmen #spiderman #thor #excelsior

A post shared by RobertLiefeld (@robliefeld) on

