Golden Globes 2017: tutti i vincitori

Di
Chiara Guida
-
3
Golden Globes 2017

Sono stati consegnati i Golden Globes 2017, durante la 74esima edizione del premio che l’associazione stampa estera, l’Hollywood Foreign Press Association, assegna al cinema americano.

PREMI DI CINEMA

Miglior film drammatico

Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight

Miglior film commedia o musical

“20th Century Women”
Deadpool
La La Land
Florence Foster Jenkins
Sing Street

Miglior attore – drama

Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea”
Joel Edgerton, “Loving”
Andrew Garfield, “Hacksaw Ridge”
Viggo Mortensen, “Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, “Fences”

Miglior attrice – drama

Amy Adams, “Arrival
Jessica Chastain, “Miss Sloane”
Isabelle Huppert, “Elle
Ruth Negga, “Loving
Natalie Portman, “Jackie

Miglior film commedia o musical

Colin Farrell, “The Lobster
Ryan Gosling, “La La Land”
Hugh Grant, “Florence Foster Jenkins”
Jonah Hill, “War Dogs
Ryan Reynolds, “Deadpool”

Migliore attrice commedia o musical

Annette Bening, “20th Century Women”
Lily Collins, “Rules Don’t Apply”
Hailee Steinfeld, “Edge of Seventeen”
Emma Stone, “La La Land”
Meryl Streep, “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Migliore attore commedia o musical

Ryan Gosling – La La Land

Miglior attore non protagonista

Aaron Taylor Johnson, “Nocturnal Animals

Miglior attrice non protagonista

Viola Davis, “Barriere”

Miglior regia

Damien Chazelle, “La La Land”
Tom Ford, “Nocturnal Animals”
Mel Gibson, “Hacksaw Ridge”
Barry Jenkins, “Moonlight”
Kenneth Lonergan, “Manchester by the Sea”

Migliore sceneggiatura

Damien Chazelle, “La La Land”

Miglior film d’animazione

Zootropolis

Miglior film straniero

“Elle”

Miglior colonna sonora

“La La Land,” Justin Hurwitz

Miglior canzone

“City of Stars” from “La La Land”

I VINCITORI PER LE CATEGORIE TELEVISIVE