Golden Globes 2017: tutti i vincitori

Sono stati consegnati i Golden Globes 2017, durante la 74esima edizione del premio che l’associazione stampa estera, l’Hollywood Foreign Press Association, assegna al cinema americano.
PREMI DI CINEMA
Miglior film drammatico
“Hacksaw Ridge”
“Hell or High Water”
“Lion”
“Manchester by the Sea”
“Moonlight”
Miglior film commedia o musical
“20th Century Women”
“Deadpool”
“La La Land”
“Florence Foster Jenkins”
“Sing Street”
Miglior attore – drama
Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea”
Joel Edgerton, “Loving”
Andrew Garfield, “Hacksaw Ridge”
Viggo Mortensen, “Captain Fantastic”
Denzel Washington, “Fences”
Miglior attrice – drama
Amy Adams, “Arrival”
Jessica Chastain, “Miss Sloane”
Isabelle Huppert, “Elle”
Ruth Negga, “Loving”
Natalie Portman, “Jackie”
Miglior film commedia o musical
Colin Farrell, “The Lobster”
Ryan Gosling, “La La Land”
Hugh Grant, “Florence Foster Jenkins”
Jonah Hill, “War Dogs”
Ryan Reynolds, “Deadpool”
Migliore attrice commedia o musical
Annette Bening, “20th Century Women”
Lily Collins, “Rules Don’t Apply”
Hailee Steinfeld, “Edge of Seventeen”
Emma Stone, “La La Land”
Meryl Streep, “Florence Foster Jenkins”
Migliore attore commedia o musical
Ryan Gosling – La La Land
Miglior attore non protagonista
Aaron Taylor Johnson, “Nocturnal Animals”
Miglior attrice non protagonista
Viola Davis, “Barriere”
Miglior regia
Damien Chazelle, “La La Land”
Tom Ford, “Nocturnal Animals”
Mel Gibson, “Hacksaw Ridge”
Barry Jenkins, “Moonlight”
Kenneth Lonergan, “Manchester by the Sea”
Migliore sceneggiatura
Damien Chazelle, “La La Land”
Miglior film d’animazione
Miglior film straniero
“Elle”
Miglior colonna sonora
“La La Land,” Justin Hurwitz
Miglior canzone
“City of Stars” from “La La Land”
I VINCITORI PER LE CATEGORIE TELEVISIVE