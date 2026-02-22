Annie Awards 2026: tutti i vincitori. Domina KPop Demon Hunters

KPop Demon Hunters ha dominato nella serata di assegnazione degli Annie Awards 2026, riconoscimenti dedicati al cinema d’animazione. Oltre al film Sony, Netflix ha portato a casa anche tre riconoscimenti per Love, Death + Robots e in particolare per l’episodio How Zeke Got Religion. Il premio al Production Design è andato all’italiano Gigi Cavenago, già vincitore dell’Emmy, che ha lavorato con Blur Studio.
Ecco di seguito tutti i vincitori degli Annie Awards 2026
BEST FEATURE
KPop Demon Hunters
Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix
BEST FEATURE – INDEPENDENT
Arco
Remembers, MountainA France, France 3 Cinéma
BEST DIRECTION – FEATURE
KPop Demon Hunters
Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix
Maggie Kang, Chris Appelhans
BEST DIRECTION – TV/MEDIA
Common Side Effects Episode: Cliff’s Edge
Green Street Pictures, Bandera Entertainment and Williams Street Productions
Vincent Tsui
BEST STORYBOARDING – FEATURE
The Bad Guys 2
DreamWorks Animation
Anthony Holden, Young Ki Yoon
BEST STORYBOARDING – TV/MEDIA
Love, Death + Robots Episode: How Zeke Got Religion Blur Studio for Netflix
Edgar Martins
BEST TV/MEDIA – LIMITED SERIES
Win Or Lose
Episode: Episode 8: Home
Pixar Animation Studios
BEST TV/MEDIA – MATURE
Common Side Effects Episode: Pilot
Green Street Pictures, Bandera Entertainment and Williams Street Productions
BEST TV/MEDIA – CHILDREN
The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball Episode: The Rewrite
Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe
BEST TV/MEDIA – PRESCHOOL
Wow Lisa
Episode: Rainy Day
BEST WRITING – TV/MEDIA
Common Side Effects Episode: Pilot
Green Street Pictures, Bandera Entertainment, and Williams Street Productions
Joe Bennett, Steve Hely
BEST VOICE ACTING – FEATURE
KPop Demon Hunters
Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix
Arden Cho (Character: Rumi)
BEST VOICE ACTING – TV/MEDIA
Bob’s Burgers
Episode: Don’t Worry Be Hoopy
20th TV
Dan Mintz (Character: Tina Belcher)
BEST EDITORIAL – FEATURE
KPop Demon Hunters Editorial Team
BEST EDITORIAL – TV/MEDIA
Common Side Effects Episode: Raid
Green Street Pictures, Bandera Entertainment, and Williams Street Productions
Tony Christopherson, Joie Lim
BEST FX – FEATURE
KPop Demon Hunters
Production Company: Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix
FX Production Company: Sony Pictures Imageworks
Filippo Macari, Nicola Finizio, Simon Lewis, Naoki Kato, Daniel La Chapelle
BEST FX – TV/MEDIA
Prehistoric Planet: Ice Age Episode: The Big Freeze
Production Company: BBC Studios Natural History Unit
FX Production Company: Framestore
Edward Ferrysienanda, Kevin Christensen, Guy Shuleman , Benedikt Roettger, Kevin Tarpinian
BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – FEATURE
KPop Demon Hunters
Sony Pictures Animation, Netflix
Ryusuke Furuya
BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – TV MEDIA
Win or Lose
Pixar Animation Studios
Alli Sadegiana
BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – LIVE ACTION
How To Train Your Dragon
Production Company: DreamWorks Animation
FX Production Company: Framestore
Kayn Garcia, Jean-Denis Haas, Meena Ibrahim, Nathan McConnel, Nick Tripodi
BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – VIDEO GAME
South of Midnight
Compulsion Games
Mike Jungbluth, Sebastien Dussault, Vincent Schneider, Remi Edmond
BEST CHARACTER DESIGN – FEATURE
KPop Demon Hunters
Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix
Scott Watanabe, Ami Thompson
BEST CHARACTER DESIGN – TV/MEDIA
Love, Death + Robots Episode: 400 Boys
Blur Studio for Netflix
BEST MUSIC – FEATURE
KPop Demon Hunters
Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix
KPop Demon Hunters Music Team
BEST MUSIC – TV/MEDIA
Win Or Lose
Episode: Episode 6, Mixed Signals
Pixar Animation Studios
Ramin Djawadi, Shane Eli, Johnny Pakfar
BEST SPONSORED
Olipop Yeti
Screen Novelties & Passion Pictures
BEST SPECIAL PRODUCTION
Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical
WildBrain Studios in association with Apple
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – FEATURE
KPop Demon Hunters
Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix
Helen Chen, Dave Bleich, Wendell Dalit, Scott Watanabe, Celine Kim
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – TV/MEDIA
Love, Death + Robots
Episode: How Zeke Got Religion
Blur Studio for Netflix
BEST SHORT SUBJECT
Snow Bear
The Art of Aaron Blaise
BEST STUDENT FILM
A Sparrow’s Song
Student director: Tobias Eckerlin
Student producer: Tobias Eckerlin
School: Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg GmbH
JURIED AWARDS
Winsor McCay Award
Michaël Dudok de Wit
Christopher Miller and Phil Lord
Chris Sanders
June Foray Award
Sandy Rabins
Ub Iwerks Award
Wacom
Special Achievement Award
LightBox Expo
ASIFA-Hollywood Merit Award
Jeffrey New
Haley Mirren Douthit