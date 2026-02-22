Annie Awards 2026: tutti i vincitori. Domina KPop Demon Hunters

KPop Demon Hunters ha dominato nella serata di assegnazione degli Annie Awards 2026, riconoscimenti dedicati al cinema d’animazione. Oltre al film Sony, Netflix ha portato a casa anche tre riconoscimenti per Love, Death + Robots e in particolare per l’episodio How Zeke Got Religion. Il premio al Production Design è andato all’italiano Gigi Cavenago, già vincitore dell’Emmy, che ha lavorato con Blur Studio.

Ecco di seguito tutti i vincitori degli Annie Awards 2026

BEST FEATURE

KPop Demon Hunters

Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix

BEST FEATURE – INDEPENDENT

Arco

Remembers, MountainA France, France 3 Cinéma

BEST DIRECTION – FEATURE

KPop Demon Hunters

Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix

Maggie Kang, Chris Appelhans

BEST DIRECTION – TV/MEDIA

Common Side Effects Episode: Cliff’s Edge

Green Street Pictures, Bandera Entertainment and Williams Street Productions

Vincent Tsui

BEST STORYBOARDING – FEATURE

The Bad Guys 2

DreamWorks Animation

Anthony Holden, Young Ki Yoon

BEST STORYBOARDING – TV/MEDIA

Love, Death + Robots Episode: How Zeke Got Religion Blur Studio for Netflix

Edgar Martins

BEST TV/MEDIA – LIMITED SERIES

Win Or Lose

Episode: Episode 8: Home

Pixar Animation Studios

BEST TV/MEDIA – MATURE

Common Side Effects Episode: Pilot

Green Street Pictures, Bandera Entertainment and Williams Street Productions

BEST TV/MEDIA – CHILDREN

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball Episode: The Rewrite

Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe

BEST TV/MEDIA – PRESCHOOL

Wow Lisa

Episode: Rainy Day

BEST WRITING – TV/MEDIA

Common Side Effects Episode: Pilot

Green Street Pictures, Bandera Entertainment, and Williams Street Productions

Joe Bennett, Steve Hely

BEST VOICE ACTING – FEATURE

KPop Demon Hunters

Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix

Arden Cho (Character: Rumi)

BEST VOICE ACTING – TV/MEDIA

Bob’s Burgers

Episode: Don’t Worry Be Hoopy

20th TV

Dan Mintz (Character: Tina Belcher)

BEST EDITORIAL – FEATURE

KPop Demon Hunters Editorial Team

BEST EDITORIAL – TV/MEDIA

Common Side Effects Episode: Raid

Green Street Pictures, Bandera Entertainment, and Williams Street Productions

Tony Christopherson, Joie Lim

BEST FX – FEATURE

KPop Demon Hunters

Production Company: Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix

FX Production Company: Sony Pictures Imageworks

Filippo Macari, Nicola Finizio, Simon Lewis, Naoki Kato, Daniel La Chapelle

BEST FX – TV/MEDIA

Prehistoric Planet: Ice Age Episode: The Big Freeze

Production Company: BBC Studios Natural History Unit

FX Production Company: Framestore

Edward Ferrysienanda, Kevin Christensen, Guy Shuleman , Benedikt Roettger, Kevin Tarpinian

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – FEATURE

KPop Demon Hunters

Sony Pictures Animation, Netflix

Ryusuke Furuya

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – TV MEDIA

Win or Lose

Pixar Animation Studios

Alli Sadegiana

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – LIVE ACTION

How To Train Your Dragon

Production Company: DreamWorks Animation

FX Production Company: Framestore

Kayn Garcia, Jean-Denis Haas, Meena Ibrahim, Nathan McConnel, Nick Tripodi

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – VIDEO GAME

South of Midnight

Compulsion Games

Mike Jungbluth, Sebastien Dussault, Vincent Schneider, Remi Edmond

BEST CHARACTER DESIGN – FEATURE

KPop Demon Hunters

Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix

Scott Watanabe, Ami Thompson

BEST CHARACTER DESIGN – TV/MEDIA

Love, Death + Robots Episode: 400 Boys

Blur Studio for Netflix

BEST MUSIC – FEATURE

KPop Demon Hunters

Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix

KPop Demon Hunters Music Team

BEST MUSIC – TV/MEDIA

Win Or Lose

Episode: Episode 6, Mixed Signals

Pixar Animation Studios

Ramin Djawadi, Shane Eli, Johnny Pakfar

BEST SPONSORED

Olipop Yeti

Screen Novelties & Passion Pictures

BEST SPECIAL PRODUCTION

Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical

WildBrain Studios in association with Apple

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – FEATURE

KPop Demon Hunters

Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix

Helen Chen, Dave Bleich, Wendell Dalit, Scott Watanabe, Celine Kim

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – TV/MEDIA

Love, Death + Robots

Episode: How Zeke Got Religion

Blur Studio for Netflix

BEST SHORT SUBJECT

Snow Bear

The Art of Aaron Blaise

BEST STUDENT FILM

A Sparrow’s Song

Student director: Tobias Eckerlin

Student producer: Tobias Eckerlin

School: Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg GmbH

JURIED AWARDS

Winsor McCay Award

Michaël Dudok de Wit

Christopher Miller and Phil Lord

Chris Sanders

June Foray Award

Sandy Rabins

Ub Iwerks Award

Wacom

Special Achievement Award

LightBox Expo

ASIFA-Hollywood Merit Award

Jeffrey New

Haley Mirren Douthit