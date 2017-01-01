Kong Skull Island: Tom Hiddleston protagonista del nuovo spot

Kong Skull Island: Tom Hiddleston protagonista del nuovo spot

Di
Chiara Guida
-
98
CONDIVIDI
Kong Skull Island tom hiddleston

Ecco la presentazione del personaggio di Tom Hiddleston in Kong Skull Island, il capitano James Conrad, che vedramo in azione al cinema a partire dal 9 marzo prossimo.

Kong Skull Island: il trailer italiano con Tom Hiddleston

Kong Skull Island, che uscirà il 9 marzo 2017, include nel cast Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, John Goodman, Tian Jing, Corey Hawkins, Jason Mitchell, John Ortiz, Shea Whigham e Toby Kebbell. Diretto da Jordan Vogt-Roberts, il film è scritto da Max Borenstein, John Gatins, Dan Gilroy e Derek Connolly.

Godzilla vs Kong è previsto per il momento per il 29 maggio 2020 negli USA, mentre Godzilla 2 dovrebbe arrivare l’anno prima, il 22 marzo 2019.

CORRELATI:

Fonte: Twitter