Kong Skull Island: Tom Hiddleston protagonista del nuovo spot

Ecco la presentazione del personaggio di Tom Hiddleston in Kong Skull Island, il capitano James Conrad, che vedramo in azione al cinema a partire dal 9 marzo prossimo.
This March, the hunter becomes the hunted. @twhiddleston is James Conrad in #kongskullisland. pic.twitter.com/WqpTmwFbe0
— Kong: Skull Island (@kongskullisland) 30 dicembre 2016
Kong Skull Island: il trailer italiano con Tom Hiddleston
Kong Skull Island, che uscirà il 9 marzo 2017, include nel cast Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, John Goodman, Tian Jing, Corey Hawkins, Jason Mitchell, John Ortiz, Shea Whigham e Toby Kebbell. Diretto da Jordan Vogt-Roberts, il film è scritto da Max Borenstein, John Gatins, Dan Gilroy e Derek Connolly.
Godzilla vs Kong è previsto per il momento per il 29 maggio 2020 negli USA, mentre Godzilla 2 dovrebbe arrivare l’anno prima, il 22 marzo 2019.
Fonte: Twitter