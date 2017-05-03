Assassinio sull’Orient Express: le prime foto dal film di Kenneth Branagh

Sono state diffuse le prime foto di Assassinio sull’Orient Express, il nuovo adattamento da Agatha Christie diretto e interpretato da Kenneth Branagh.
Le prime foto di Assassinio sull’Orient Express
Kenneth Branagh non si limiterà a dirigere il nuovo, omonimo, adattamento per il grande schermo del classico di Agatha Christie, ma sarà impegnato anche nell’interpretazione del celebre investigatore belga Hercule Poirot.
Johnny Depp dovrebbe interpretare Ratchett; Michelle Pfeiffer sarà Mrs. Hubbard. A Daisy Ridley andrà il ruolo di Mary Debenham, mentre Judy Dench incarnerà la Principessa Natalia Dragomiroff. Michael Pena sarà un passeggero cubano di nome Marquez. Willem Dafoe interpreterà il detective Gerhard Hardman. Nel sontuoso cast figurano anche Leslie Odom Jr., Tom Bateman, Lucy Boynton e Derek Jacobi.
Assassinio sull’Orient Express, sceneggiato da Michael Green, è prodotto da Ridley Scott, Simon Kinberg, Mark Gordon e dallo stesso Branagh, insieme a Michael Schaefer, Aditya Sood e Judy Hofflund. Il film inizierà la produzione in novembre.