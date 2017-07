Power Rangers: il concept del costume del Green Ranger

My render of The Green Ranger! Another designer and myself passed these sculpts back and forth working together, and heaps of talented people added ideas to what became the final suits. Design is a very collobarative process! She was barely seen before she turned to Rita Repulsa in the film, but here she is! Please check my prior posts for mine and Weta's involvement with Power Rangers 🙂 – – #powerrangers2017 #powerrangers #greenranger #conceptdesign #conceptart #digitalsculpting #digitalart #3drender #3dart #zbrush #keyshot #artistsofinstagram #armor #artist #sculptor #ritarepulsa @powerrangers @powerrangertalk @cg_station @3dspotlight

A post shared by Lindsey Crums (@lindsey_crums) on Jul 4, 2017 at 4:14pm PDT