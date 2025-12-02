HomeCinema News2025

Avatar: Fuoco e Cenere, le reazioni rivelano se il franchise di James Cameron ha la stoffa per un altro successo da un miliardo di dollari

Di Redazione

Varang in Avatar - Fuoco e Cenere

I critici stanno finalmente dando le loro impressioni su Avatar: Fuoco e Cenere, mentre l’amata saga fantasy continua. Con il 2025 che si avvicina alla fine, uno dei registi più leggendari di Hollywood contribuirà a concludere l’anno, con James Cameron che riporta sul grande schermo la sua serie da miliardi di dollari.

A poche settimane dall’uscita nelle sale di Avatar: Fuoco e Cenere, diversi membri della stampa hanno potuto vedere il film in anteprima e stanno finalmente condividendo le loro prime reazioni all’attesissimo nuovo capitolo di Cameron. Di seguito alcune reazioni sui social media:

 

Il cast di Avatar: Fuoco e Cenere e Cameron riporteranno “il pubblico su Pandora in una nuova avventura coinvolgente con Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), marine diventato leader dei Na’vi, la guerriera Na’vi Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) e la famiglia Sully”. Cameron, che ha diretto il terzo capitolo, ha anche scritto la sceneggiatura insieme a Rick Jaffa e Amanda Silver, mentre i tre hanno lavorato alla storia con Josh Friedman e Shane Salerno.

Avatar: Fuoco e Cenere di James Cameron uscirà nelle sale il 19 dicembre.

ALTRE STORIE

