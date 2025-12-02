Avatar: Fuoco e Cenere, le reazioni rivelano se il franchise di James Cameron ha la stoffa per un altro successo da un miliardo di dollari

I critici stanno finalmente dando le loro impressioni su Avatar: Fuoco e Cenere, mentre l’amata saga fantasy continua. Con il 2025 che si avvicina alla fine, uno dei registi più leggendari di Hollywood contribuirà a concludere l’anno, con James Cameron che riporta sul grande schermo la sua serie da miliardi di dollari.

A poche settimane dall’uscita nelle sale di Avatar: Fuoco e Cenere, diversi membri della stampa hanno potuto vedere il film in anteprima e stanno finalmente condividendo le loro prime reazioni all’attesissimo nuovo capitolo di Cameron. Di seguito alcune reazioni sui social media:

Avatar: Fire and Ash – there’s definitely a middle chapter feel to the film but it kind of doesn’t matter because it’s so overwhelmingly immersive. Now that Cameron has established his sandbox, he’s willing to take bigger swings & you can feel that here. Also, I cried twice lol — graeme (@graemecgu) December 2, 2025

Avatar: Fire and Ash is visually stunning, and it has a better spectacle-to-story balance than previous films in the series, but some of the story choices are…bizarre. There’s some nice character moments. Oona Chaplin’s Varang is genuinely scary, which is cool. It’s a fun time. pic.twitter.com/Btig2mXhwo — Molly Freeman (@mollyrockit) December 2, 2025

It’s no surprise that #AvatarFireAndAsh is a bonafide cinematic experience, albeit an overly long one. I think it could have been edited down some, but darn if I wasn’t hooting and hollering over every action sequence and emotional Spider moment. Also: Oona Chaplin is amazing. pic.twitter.com/kBl4u5qYmL — The Distracted Tatiana (@myrcellasear) December 2, 2025

#AvatarFireAndAsh is a staggering achievement of moviemaking, and an all round phenomenal film. James Cameron raises the stakes. It’s bigger, better and more emotional than ever before. It has gorgeous visuals, thrilling new characters and is a technical marvel. Loved it. pic.twitter.com/XcPKjCvsVL — Jazz Tangcay (@jazzt) December 2, 2025

Three films in and I still can’t get over how magical the #Avatar movies are. Wish I had more original phrasing, but this applies too well — #AvatarFireAndAsh truly feels like a ride. I couldn’t believe how quickly I was pulled back into the world of Pandora and swept up in the… pic.twitter.com/TdmAxp4ELQ — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) December 2, 2025

Avatar: Fire and Ash is gorgeous to look at & certainly has its moments, but it falls into the same trap of repetition as the previous films. Lots of set up for little payoff, but at least we get some great action sequences. Varang is a fun new addition. Far too long. #Avatar pic.twitter.com/fFAd6M6Qrd — Tessa Smith – Mama’s Geeky (@MamasGeeky) December 2, 2025

AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH: I truly love that these movies exist, there’s nothing else like it, even though a couple beats were repeated from the previous film. Whatever. For over three hours I was on a different planet. Oona Chaplin is demonic as the evil fire Na’vi #avatarfireandash — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) December 2, 2025

Il cast di Avatar: Fuoco e Cenere e Cameron riporteranno “il pubblico su Pandora in una nuova avventura coinvolgente con Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), marine diventato leader dei Na’vi, la guerriera Na’vi Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) e la famiglia Sully”. Cameron, che ha diretto il terzo capitolo, ha anche scritto la sceneggiatura insieme a Rick Jaffa e Amanda Silver, mentre i tre hanno lavorato alla storia con Josh Friedman e Shane Salerno.

Avatar: Fuoco e Cenere di James Cameron uscirà nelle sale il 19 dicembre.