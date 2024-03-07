Zack Snyder, regista di Rebel Moon, è stato ospite dell’ultimo episodio di The Joe Rogan Experience e il divisivo regista ha discusso una serie di argomenti, tra cui alcuni dei suoi progetti basati sulla DC.

Zack Snyder ha parlato delle sue esperienze di lavoro su Justice League e Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, e di come l’insistenza degli studios per fargli fare determinati tagli gli abbia fatto guadagnare la reputazione di “uomo delle Director’s cut”. Ha anche menzionato che ha trovato molto difficile ottenere una classificazione PG-13 per Justice League e Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice perché alla commissione di classificazione semplicemente non “piaceva l’idea di Batman e Superman che combattevano“.

Parlando di BATMAN, Snyder interviene nel dibattito sulla “regola del non uccidere” dell’iconico eroe della DC Comics. “Se non metti alla prova la moralità del personaggio, allora è morto. Non può evolversi, non può muoversi, può solo rispondere a domande che non infrangono il canone, e questo non è il modo di trattare questi personaggi leggendari“.

Zack Snyder si sofferma anche sulle percezioni negative della sua fanbase e, pur riconoscendo che c’è un elemento tossico, ne elogia la passione e il fatto che hanno salvato delle vite raccogliendo più di 600.000 dollari per l’American Foundation for Suicide Prevention dopo che sua figlia Autumn si è tolta la vita. Potete vedere il video completo qui sotto, e abbiamo anche alcuni spezzoni più brevi.

