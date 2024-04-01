One Day: la colonna sonora completa della serie Netflix

One Day (recensione) ha debuttato da circa una settimana su Netflix e la serie romantica è il nuovo adattamento basato sul libro best-seller di David Nicholls e vede protagonisti Leo Woodall e Ambika Mod nei panni dei migliori amici Dexter ed Emma, ​​che incontriamo per la prima volta la loro ultima sera all’università e seguiamo le loro gioie, i loro dolori e le loro relazioni nei successivi 20 anni.

Non solo la serie è assolutamente degna di nota, ma anche la colonna sonora è davvero fantastica, con brani dalla fine degli anni Ottanta fino all’inizio degli anni Duemila. Quindi, se ti sta piacendo tanto e vuoi sapere tutte le canzoni presenti, ecco la colonna sonora completa, episodio per episodio, di One Day.

Episode 1

Your Love (1987) – Frankie Knuckles

Good Life (1988) – Inner City

Theme From S-Express (1988) – S’Express

Love in a Car (1988) – The House of Love

Love and Affection (1976) – Joan Armatrading

Saturday Sun (1969) – Nick Drake

Rip It Up (1982) – Orange Juice

Temptation – New Order

These Days (1966) – Nico

Falling Colour – Vanbur

This is the Day (1983) – The The

Episode 2

Un Bel Di Vedremo Maria Callas – Madama Butterfly, Act II

Madama Butterfly, Act II – Un Bel Dì Vedremo Maria Callas

Here Comes Your Man (1989) – Pixies

Last Look – Vanbur

Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now (1987) – Starship

The Whole of the Moon (1985) – The Waterboys

Falling Colour – Vanbur

Episode 3

Back to Life (However You Want Me) (1989) – Soul II Soul

Caron Wheeler Bill is Dead (1990) – The Fall

After Hours – The Velvet Underground

Iceblink Luck (1990) – Cocteau Twins

Episode 4

I am the Black Gold of the Sun (1971) – Rotary Connection

You’ve Got A Woman – Lion

Something on Your Mind (1971) – Karen Dalton

Anyone Who Knows What Love Is – Irma Thomas

Episode 5

Anthem (1990) – N-Joi

Something Goin On – Todd Terry

My Dove to Sleep – Vanbur

Save Me (1976) – Joan Armatrading

Northern Sky (1970) – Nick Drake

Episode 6

Jump – Studio Pressure

The Only One I Know – The Charlatans

Step It Up – Stereo MC’s

Fallen – One Dove

Popscene – Blur

Push The Feeling On – Nightcrawlers

Thinking About You – Radiohead

Episode 7

Rocks (1994) – Primal Scream

Glory Box – Portishead

The Wild Ones (1993) – Suede

Episode 8

Connection (1994) – Elastica

Lo Boob Oscillator (1993) – Stereolab

Dreams (1992) – The Cranberries

Episode 9

The Four Seasons, Spring – Vivaldi

To The End – Blur

On & On – Longpigs

Episode 10

Brimful of Asha (1998 remix) – Cornershop (Norman Cook remix)

Set You Free (1994 edit) – N-Trance

A Design For Life (1996) – Manic Street Preachers

Candy (1986) – Cameo

Show Me Love – Robyn S

Release The Pressure – Leftfield

Sonnet (1997) – The Verve

Episode 11

Save Tonight (1997) – Eagle-Eye Cherry

Secret Smile – Semisonic

Get Me Away From Here I’m Dying – Belle & Sebastian

Trash (1996) – Suede

She Bangs The Drums (1988) – The Stone Roses

Protection – Massive Attack With Tracey Thorn

Waterloo Sunset – The Kinks

Rebel Without A Pause – Public Enemy

Episode 12

Obsolète – MC Solaar

The Shining – Badly Drawn Boy

Pitseleh – Elliott Smith

The Book of Love – The Magnetic Fields

Episode 13

Flowers – Sweet Female Attitude

Up With People – Lambchop

Tijuana Lady – Gomez

Olympian – Gene

Once Around The Block – Badly Drawn Boy

Magic In The Air – Badly Drawn Boy

Weather With You – Crowded House

Asleep In The Back – Elbow

Satellite of Love – Lou Reed

Show – Beth Gibbons, Rustin Man

Episode 14

Coventry Carol (Lully, Lulla) – Kenneth Leighton

Cotton Eye Joe – Rednex

Where Were You (1978) – Mekons

Where Is My Love (2006) – Cat Power

Lilac Wine (1994) – Jeff Buckley

Falling Colour – Vanbur

In Cold Light – Vanbur