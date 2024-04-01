One Day: la colonna sonora completa della serie Netflix

One Day (recensione) ha debuttato da circa una settimana su Netflix e la serie romantica è il nuovo adattamento basato sul libro best-seller di David Nicholls e vede protagonisti Leo Woodall e Ambika Mod nei panni dei migliori amici Dexter ed Emma, che incontriamo per la prima volta la loro ultima sera all’università e seguiamo le loro gioie, i loro dolori e le loro relazioni nei successivi 20 anni.
Non solo la serie è assolutamente degna di nota, ma anche la colonna sonora è davvero fantastica, con brani dalla fine degli anni Ottanta fino all’inizio degli anni Duemila. Quindi, se ti sta piacendo tanto e vuoi sapere tutte le canzoni presenti, ecco la colonna sonora completa, episodio per episodio, di One Day.
Episode 1
- Your Love (1987) – Frankie Knuckles
- Good Life (1988) – Inner City
- Theme From S-Express (1988) – S’Express
- Love in a Car (1988) – The House of Love
- Love and Affection (1976) – Joan Armatrading
- Saturday Sun (1969) – Nick Drake
- Rip It Up (1982) – Orange Juice
- Temptation – New Order
- These Days (1966) – Nico
- Falling Colour – Vanbur
- This is the Day (1983) – The The
Episode 2
- Un Bel Di Vedremo Maria Callas – Madama Butterfly, Act II
- Madama Butterfly, Act II – Un Bel Dì Vedremo Maria Callas
- Here Comes Your Man (1989) – Pixies
- Last Look – Vanbur
- Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now (1987) – Starship
- The Whole of the Moon (1985) – The Waterboys
- Falling Colour – Vanbur
Episode 3
- Back to Life (However You Want Me) (1989) – Soul II Soul
- Caron Wheeler Bill is Dead (1990) – The Fall
- After Hours – The Velvet Underground
- Iceblink Luck (1990) – Cocteau Twins
Episode 4
- I am the Black Gold of the Sun (1971) – Rotary Connection
- You’ve Got A Woman – Lion
- Something on Your Mind (1971) – Karen Dalton
- Anyone Who Knows What Love Is – Irma Thomas
Episode 5
- Anthem (1990) – N-Joi
- Something Goin On – Todd Terry
- My Dove to Sleep – Vanbur
- Save Me (1976) – Joan Armatrading
- Northern Sky (1970) – Nick Drake
Episode 6
- Jump – Studio Pressure
- The Only One I Know – The Charlatans
- Step It Up – Stereo MC’s
- Fallen – One Dove
- Popscene – Blur
- Push The Feeling On – Nightcrawlers
- Thinking About You – Radiohead
Episode 7
- Rocks (1994) – Primal Scream
- Glory Box – Portishead
- The Wild Ones (1993) – Suede
Episode 8
- Connection (1994) – Elastica
- Lo Boob Oscillator (1993) – Stereolab
- Dreams (1992) – The Cranberries
Episode 9
- The Four Seasons, Spring – Vivaldi
- To The End – Blur
- On & On – Longpigs
Episode 10
- Brimful of Asha (1998 remix) – Cornershop (Norman Cook remix)
- Set You Free (1994 edit) – N-Trance
- A Design For Life (1996) – Manic Street Preachers
- Candy (1986) – Cameo
- Show Me Love – Robyn S
- Release The Pressure – Leftfield
- Sonnet (1997) – The Verve
Episode 11
- Save Tonight (1997) – Eagle-Eye Cherry
- Secret Smile – Semisonic
- Get Me Away From Here I’m Dying – Belle & Sebastian
- Trash (1996) – Suede
- She Bangs The Drums (1988) – The Stone Roses
- Protection – Massive Attack With Tracey Thorn
- Waterloo Sunset – The Kinks
- Rebel Without A Pause – Public Enemy
Episode 12
- Obsolète – MC Solaar
- The Shining – Badly Drawn Boy
- Pitseleh – Elliott Smith
- The Book of Love – The Magnetic Fields
Episode 13
- Flowers – Sweet Female Attitude
- Up With People – Lambchop
- Tijuana Lady – Gomez
- Olympian – Gene
- Once Around The Block – Badly Drawn Boy
- Magic In The Air – Badly Drawn Boy
- Weather With You – Crowded House
- Asleep In The Back – Elbow
- Satellite of Love – Lou Reed
- Show – Beth Gibbons, Rustin Man
Episode 14
- Coventry Carol (Lully, Lulla) – Kenneth Leighton
- Cotton Eye Joe – Rednex
- Where Were You (1978) – Mekons
- Where Is My Love (2006) – Cat Power
- Lilac Wine (1994) – Jeff Buckley
- Falling Colour – Vanbur
- In Cold Light – Vanbur
