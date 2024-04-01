One Day: la colonna sonora completa della serie Netflix

Di
Redazione
-
One Day colonna sonora

One Day (recensione) ha debuttato da circa una settimana su Netflix e la serie romantica è il nuovo adattamento basato sul libro best-seller di David Nicholls e vede protagonisti Leo Woodall e Ambika Mod nei panni dei migliori amici Dexter ed Emma, ​​che incontriamo per la prima volta la loro ultima sera all’università e seguiamo le loro gioie, i loro dolori e le loro relazioni nei successivi 20 anni.

 

Non solo la serie è assolutamente degna di nota, ma anche la colonna sonora è davvero fantastica, con brani dalla fine degli anni Ottanta fino all’inizio degli anni Duemila. Quindi, se ti sta piacendo tanto e vuoi sapere tutte le canzoni presenti, ecco la colonna sonora completa, episodio per episodio, di One Day.

Episode 1

  • Your Love (1987) – Frankie Knuckles
  • Good Life (1988) – Inner City
  • Theme From S-Express (1988) – S’Express
  • Love in a Car (1988) – The House of Love
  • Love and Affection (1976) – Joan Armatrading
  • Saturday Sun (1969) – Nick Drake
  • Rip It Up (1982) – Orange Juice
  • Temptation – New Order
  • These Days (1966) – Nico
  • Falling Colour – Vanbur
  • This is the Day (1983) – The The

Episode 2

  • Un Bel Di Vedremo Maria Callas – Madama Butterfly, Act II
  • Madama Butterfly, Act II – Un Bel Dì Vedremo Maria Callas
  • Here Comes Your Man (1989) – Pixies
  • Last Look – Vanbur
  • Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now (1987) – Starship
  • The Whole of the Moon (1985) – The Waterboys
  • Falling Colour – Vanbur

Episode 3

  • Back to Life (However You Want Me) (1989) – Soul II Soul
  • Caron Wheeler Bill is Dead (1990) – The Fall
  • After Hours – The Velvet Underground
  • Iceblink Luck (1990) – Cocteau Twins

Episode 4

  • I am the Black Gold of the Sun (1971) – Rotary Connection
  • You’ve Got A Woman – Lion
  • Something on Your Mind (1971) – Karen Dalton
  • Anyone Who Knows What Love Is – Irma Thomas

Episode 5

  • Anthem (1990) – N-Joi
  • Something Goin On – Todd Terry
  • My Dove to Sleep – Vanbur
  • Save Me (1976) – Joan Armatrading
  • Northern Sky (1970) – Nick Drake

Episode 6

  • Jump – Studio Pressure
  • The Only One I Know – The Charlatans
  • Step It Up – Stereo MC’s
  • Fallen – One Dove
  • Popscene – Blur
  • Push The Feeling On – Nightcrawlers
  • Thinking About You – Radiohead

Episode 7

  • Rocks (1994) – Primal Scream
  • Glory Box – Portishead
  • The Wild Ones (1993) – Suede

Episode 8

  • Connection (1994) – Elastica
  • Lo Boob Oscillator (1993) – Stereolab
  • Dreams (1992) – The Cranberries

Episode 9

  • The Four Seasons, Spring – Vivaldi
  • To The End – Blur
  • On & On – Longpigs

Episode 10

  • Brimful of Asha (1998 remix) – Cornershop (Norman Cook remix)
  • Set You Free (1994 edit) – N-Trance
  • A Design For Life (1996) – Manic Street Preachers
  • Candy (1986) – Cameo
  • Show Me Love – Robyn S
  • Release The Pressure – Leftfield
  • Sonnet (1997) – The Verve

Episode 11

  • Save Tonight (1997) – Eagle-Eye Cherry
  • Secret Smile – Semisonic
  • Get Me Away From Here I’m Dying – Belle & Sebastian
  • Trash (1996) – Suede
  • She Bangs The Drums (1988) – The Stone Roses
  • Protection – Massive Attack With Tracey Thorn
  • Waterloo Sunset – The Kinks
  • Rebel Without A Pause – Public Enemy

Episode 12

  • Obsolète – MC Solaar
  • The Shining – Badly Drawn Boy
  • Pitseleh – Elliott Smith
  • The Book of Love – The Magnetic Fields

Episode 13

  • Flowers – Sweet Female Attitude
  • Up With People – Lambchop
  • Tijuana Lady – Gomez
  • Olympian – Gene
  • Once Around The Block – Badly Drawn Boy
  • Magic In The Air – Badly Drawn Boy
  • Weather With You – Crowded House
  • Asleep In The Back – Elbow
  • Satellite of Love – Lou Reed
  • Show – Beth Gibbons, Rustin Man

Episode 14

  • Coventry Carol (Lully, Lulla) – Kenneth Leighton
  • Cotton Eye Joe – Rednex
  • Where Were You (1978) – Mekons
  • Where Is My Love (2006) – Cat Power
  • Lilac Wine (1994) – Jeff Buckley
  • Falling Colour – Vanbur
  • In Cold Light – Vanbur
- Pubblicità -

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE