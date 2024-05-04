Il Regno del Pianeta delle Scimmie: le prime reazioni lo definiscono il film come “degno successore”

In Il Regno del Pianeta delle Scimmie, il regista Wes Ball intende dare nuova vita al franchise con una storia ambientata diverse generazioni nel futuro dopo il regno di Cesare. Le scimmie sono ora la specie dominante che vive armoniosamente e gli umani sono stati ridotti a vivere nell’ombra.

Mentre un nuovo tirannico capo scimmia costruisce il suo impero, una giovane scimmia intraprende un viaggio straziante che la porterà a mettere in discussione tutto ciò che ha conosciuto del passato e a fare delle scelte che definiranno un futuro sia per le scimmie che per gli umani.

Data l’esperienza di Ball nel settore dei giovani adulti con i film di The Maze Runner e le voci sul fatto che Il Regno del Pianeta delle Scimmie stia spostando i riflettori su un cast di personaggi più giovani, alcuni fan hanno espresso la preoccupazione che il classico franchise di fantascienza diventi un franchise per adolescenti. Inoltre, c’è anche il fatto che deve seguire la trilogia precedente (un’impresa non facile).

Le prime notizie sono molto positive. Tutto fa pensare che Il Regno del Pianeta delle Scimmie sia più che all’altezza dei suoi predecessori e, sebbene ci siano alcune piccole imperfezioni, sembra che il franchise sia in mani sicure con la Disney (che lo ha ereditato dopo la fusione con la Fox).

Sappiamo bene che non è il caso di dare troppo peso a queste prime reazioni sui social media, soprattutto perché molti dei giornalisti in questione stanno probabilmente cavalcando l’onda dopo aver assistito alla spettacolare anteprima del film! Tuttavia, sono di buon auspicio per quello che sembra un film imperdibile. Potete leggere i primi verdetti di Il Regno del Pianeta delle Scimmie nei X post qui sotto

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is a strong continuation of the series. Takes a little while to find its footing, but builds into an captivating second act and a thrilling finale. Excited to see where it heads from here after an intriguing ending. pic.twitter.com/wuYWSMDeB0 — Ian Sandwell (@ian_sandwell) May 3, 2024

Was a big fan of the previous Planet of the Apes trilogy and can say I absolutely loved #KingdomofthePlanetoftheApes. This film cements the franchise as one of the strongest IPs out there! pic.twitter.com/q5LLSrXxbO — Dorian Parks (@DorianParksnRec) May 3, 2024

I loved Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. How is it as good as the Matt Reeves movies? I don’t know but it’s phenomenal. “Apocalypto with Apes,” as Wes Ball promised. Riveting & emotional. APES continues to be pound for pound one of the best it not THE best franchise running. — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) May 3, 2024

Apes have never been STRONGER in @wesball‘s MAGNIFICENT #KingdomOfThePlanetOfTheApes! The complexities of Caesar’s legacy loom large, but twisted in this coming of age odyssey of truth & lies, knowledge & power. A breathtaking visual feast! “A New Hope” for the Apes franchise. pic.twitter.com/NY86BdbPR7 — Griffin Schiller (@griffschiller) May 3, 2024

#KingdomOfThePlanetOfTheApes does the Apes saga proud. A sprawling adventure with wonderful effects & performances. It has A LOT to say, which leaves it thematically murky – I also don’t *love* the ending – but those are minor gripes for an otherwise enjoyable, engaging film. pic.twitter.com/0aqH2x8K6v — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) May 3, 2024

Wes Ball is the perfect director to bring #KingdomOfThePlanetOfTheApes to life! A compelling story with complex characters, stunning visuals, and brilliant through lines tying it to the movies that came before. Noa, Mae, and Proximus Caesar are phenomenal! pic.twitter.com/KR6YHxzPg1 — Caitlin Tyrrell (@caitlin_tyrrell) May 3, 2024

Between Rise, Dawn, War, and now #KingdomOfThePlanetOfTheApes, this series continues to be one of the very best franchise reboots out there. As expected, there was no better director to take over than Wes Ball. Of course the wizards at Wētā had a big hand in this, but there’s… pic.twitter.com/HnVN5g6VOJ — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) May 3, 2024

What a wonderful day! KINGDOM OF THE PLANET OF THE APES is yet another strong entry in the Planet of the Apes franchise. Relieved & thrilled by how much I enjoyed it, even compared to the last nearly perfect trilogy. Wes Ball wisely takes his time establishing the state of the… pic.twitter.com/UyJxwvyE2r — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) May 3, 2024

KINGDOM OF THE PLANET OF THE APES is a worthy successor to the throne. A bold leap into the future of this world that hooked me immediately. It’s a genuinely exciting action adventure, perhaps larger in scope than the last films, but just as grounded in honest emotion. pic.twitter.com/Xq7SNNJ4yb — Daniel Howat (@howatdk) May 3, 2024

Tutto quello che sappiamo su Il Regno del Pianeta delle Scimmie

La sinossi ufficiale di Il Regno del Pianeta delle Scimmie (Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes) riporta: “Alcuni gruppi di scimmie non hanno mai sentito parlare di Cesare, mentre altri hanno distorto il suo insegnamento per costruire imperi fiorenti. In questo scenario, un leader delle scimmie inizia a schiavizzare altri gruppi per trovare la tecnologia umana, mentre un’altra scimmia, che ha visto il suo clan essere preso in ostaggio, intraprende un viaggio per trovare la libertà. Una giovane donna umana, intanto, diventa la chiave per la ricerca di quest’ultimo, anche se ha dei piani tutti suoi.”

Il regista Wes Ball dà nuova vita all’epico franchise ambientato diverse generazioni dopo il regno di Cesare, in cui le scimmie sono la specie dominante che vive in armonia e gli umani sono costretti a vivere nell’ombra. Mentre un nuovo tirannico leader delle scimmie costruisce il suo impero, una giovane scimmia intraprende uno straziante viaggio che la porterà a mettere in discussione tutto ciò che conosceva sul passato e a fare scelte che definiranno un futuro sia per le scimmie che per gli umani.

Il Regno del Pianeta delle Scimmie è diretto da Wes Ball (trilogia di Maze Runner) ed è interpretato da Owen Teague (It), Freya Allan (The Witcher), Kevin Durand (Locke & Key), Peter Macon (Shameless) e William H. Macy (Fargo). La sceneggiatura è di Josh Friedman (La guerra dei mondi), Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver (Avatar: La Via dell’Acqua) e Patrick Aison (Prey), basata sui personaggi creati da Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver. Il film è prodotto da Wes Ball, Joe Hartwick Jr. (Maze Runner), Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver e Jason Reed (Mulan), mentre Peter Chernin (trilogia de Il Pianeta delle Scimmie) e Jenno Topping (Le Mans ’66 – La grande sfida) sono i produttori esecutivi. Il film è atteso in sala il 10 maggio.