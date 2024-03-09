È stata la versione horror dell’orsacchiotto più amato dai bambini a trionfare ai Razzie Awards 2024, insieme a Megan Fox e Sylvester Stallone che hanno portato a casa il (dis)riconoscimento per i peggiori attori. Come ogni anno, ecco i vincitori del peggio del cinema, in attesa degli Oscar 2024 la notte prossima.

Film

“Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey”

Attore

Jon Voight / “Mercy”

Attrice

Megan Fox / “Johnny & Clyde”

RAZZIE® REDEEMER AWARD

La nominata del 1998 e attuale Presidente del SAG/AFTRA Fran Drescher, per la sua brillante guida del sindacato degli attori in occasione delle proteste e dello sciopero del 2023, concluso con successo.

Attrice non protagonista

Megan Fox / “I Mercenari 4”

Attore non protagonista

Sylvester Stallone / “I Mercenari 4”

Coppia sullo schermo

Pooh & Pimpy in “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey”

REMAKE, RIP-OFF o SEQUEL

“Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey”

Regista

Rhys Frake-Waterfield / “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey”

Sceneggiatura

Rhys Frake-Waterfield / “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey”