È stata la versione horror dell’orsacchiotto più amato dai bambini a trionfare ai Razzie Awards 2024, insieme a Megan Fox e Sylvester Stallone che hanno portato a casa il (dis)riconoscimento per i peggiori attori. Come ogni anno, ecco i vincitori del peggio del cinema, in attesa degli Oscar 2024 la notte prossima.
Film
“Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey”
Attore
Jon Voight / “Mercy”
Attrice
Megan Fox / “Johnny & Clyde”
RAZZIE® REDEEMER AWARD
La nominata del 1998 e attuale Presidente del SAG/AFTRA Fran Drescher, per la sua brillante guida del sindacato degli attori in occasione delle proteste e dello sciopero del 2023, concluso con successo.
Attrice non protagonista
Megan Fox / “I Mercenari 4”
Attore non protagonista
Sylvester Stallone / “I Mercenari 4”
Coppia sullo schermo
Pooh & Pimpy in “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey”
REMAKE, RIP-OFF o SEQUEL
“Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey”
Regista
Rhys Frake-Waterfield / “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey”
Sceneggiatura
Rhys Frake-Waterfield / “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey”