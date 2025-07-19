HomeNews2025

I Fantastici Quattro – Gli inizi: ecco le prime reazioni sui social media

Di Redazione

-

I Fantastici Quattro - Gli inizi
Foto di Marvel Studios © 2025 20th Century Studios / © and ™ 2025 MARVEL

Finalmente sono arrivate le reazioni dei social media su I Fantastici Quattro – Gli inizi, con i critici che hanno espresso le loro prime impressioni sul nuovo capitolo del Marvel Cinematic Universe. Dopo anni di sviluppo, la Prima Famiglia Marvel è finalmente pronta a fare il suo debutto nella timeline del MCU quest’estate con I Fantastici Quattro – Gli inizi.

Sebbene I Fantastici Quattro – Gli inizi sarà il film che darà il via alla Fase 6 della Saga Multiverso, segnerà anche l’ultimo film MCU per la Marvel Studios nel 2025. Tuttavia, con il reboot che getta le basi per Avengers: Doomsday, sarà il film più importante dell’anno per la Marvel Studios.

I Fantastici Quattro – Gli inizi uscirà ufficialmente tra una settimana e, come per ogni altro film di successo, i membri della stampa hanno potuto vederlo in anteprima e finalmente condividere le loro prime impressioni sul capitolo della Fase 6. Ecco alcune reazioni:


Ash Crossan di ScreenRant definisce The Fantastic Four: First Steps non solo “visivamente sbalorditivo, elegante, autonomo e facile da seguire”, ma elogia anche la Sue Storm interpretata da Vanessa Kirby, definendo la sua performance “perfetta”.

Chris Killian di ComicBook ha elogiato The Fantastic Four: First Steps per aver saputo catturare “l’immaginazione di Jack Kirby riportata in vita sul grande schermo”.

Andrew J. Salazar di DiscussingFilm ha spiegato come The Fantastic Four: First Steps abbracci pienamente l’aspetto familiare, “dove ogni membro del team è ugualmente importante”, aggiungendo che “nessuno è trascurato”.

Law J. Sharma di Tremendous Talk ha aggiunto che il nuovo reboot dei Fantastici Quattro è “SOLIDO come Ben Grimm”, sottolineando la grande intesa tra i membri del cast.

Matt Neglia di Next Best Picture ammette che, sebbene molti definiranno The Fantastic Four: First Steps “fantastico, e avranno ragione per diversi motivi”, ha specificato che la dinamica del cast è “eccellente”, ma la storia familiare “può sembrare un po’ esagerata a questo punto dell’MCU”.

Cosa significano le reazioni sui social media de I Fantastici Quattro – Gli inizi

Sebbene le recensioni complete di I Fantastici Quattro – Gli inizi non arriveranno prima della fine della settimana, dalle prime reazioni online dei critici emerge chiaramente che finora sono molto positive, il che rappresenta una grande vittoria per la Marvel Studios. Considerando le difficoltà incontrate in passato dai film dei Fantastici Quattro durante l’era Marvel della Fox, il reboot dell’MCU per l’iconico team è proprio ciò di cui aveva bisogno questo franchise.

Da queste prime reazioni è anche evidente che, sebbene la storia possa avere un’accoglienza diversa, ci sarà una chimica straordinaria da aspettarsi dal cast di I Fantastici Quattro – Gli inizi. Anche i personaggi principali dei Fantastici Quattro, come Galactus e Silver Surfer, sembrano essere protagonisti che si distingueranno nella fase 6, sulla base delle prime reazioni.

Redazione
Redazione
La redazione di Cinefilos.it è formata da un gruppo variegato di appassionati di cinema. Tra studenti, critici, giornalisti e aspiranti scrittori, il nostro gruppo cresce ogni giorno, per offrire ai lettori novità, curiosità e informazione sul mondo della settima arte.
