I Fantastici Quattro – Gli inizi: ecco le prime reazioni sui social media

Finalmente sono arrivate le reazioni dei social media su I Fantastici Quattro – Gli inizi, con i critici che hanno espresso le loro prime impressioni sul nuovo capitolo del Marvel Cinematic Universe. Dopo anni di sviluppo, la Prima Famiglia Marvel è finalmente pronta a fare il suo debutto nella timeline del MCU quest’estate con I Fantastici Quattro – Gli inizi.

Sebbene I Fantastici Quattro – Gli inizi sarà il film che darà il via alla Fase 6 della Saga Multiverso, segnerà anche l’ultimo film MCU per la Marvel Studios nel 2025. Tuttavia, con il reboot che getta le basi per Avengers: Doomsday, sarà il film più importante dell’anno per la Marvel Studios.

I Fantastici Quattro – Gli inizi uscirà ufficialmente tra una settimana e, come per ogni altro film di successo, i membri della stampa hanno potuto vederlo in anteprima e finalmente condividere le loro prime impressioni sul capitolo della Fase 6. Ecco alcune reazioni:

#FantasticFour is visually stunning, stylish, self-contained, and easy to jump into. I had such a good time with this one. The retrofuturism is such a snack. My stand out is Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm babe I will die for you, you are perfect. pic.twitter.com/RlRgk6U83U — Ash Crossan (@AshCrossan) July 19, 2025

Ash Crossan di ScreenRant definisce The Fantastic Four: First Steps non solo “visivamente sbalorditivo, elegante, autonomo e facile da seguire”, ma elogia anche la Sue Storm interpretata da Vanessa Kirby, definendo la sua performance “perfetta”.

Fantastic Four friggin’ rocks! More than any Marvel movie before it, F4 feels like Jack Kirby’s imagination brought to life on the big screen. Between this and Superman, 2025 might go down as the year movies finally embrace the wonderful weirdness of comic books. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/M2wS78HOic — Chris Killian (@chriskillian) July 19, 2025

Chris Killian di ComicBook ha elogiato The Fantastic Four: First Steps per aver saputo catturare “l’immaginazione di Jack Kirby riportata in vita sul grande schermo”.

#FantasticFour is a story about family above all else, where each member of the team is equally important. No one is underserved; the movie excels when fleshing out the various bonds between Pedro, Vanessa, Ebon, & Joseph. The retro ’60s aesthetic works on all fronts. pic.twitter.com/S5QRfLNgnG — Andrew J. Salazar (@AndrewJ626) July 19, 2025

Andrew J. Salazar di DiscussingFilm ha spiegato come The Fantastic Four: First Steps abbracci pienamente l’aspetto familiare, “dove ogni membro del team è ugualmente importante”, aggiungendo che “nessuno è trascurato”.

#FantasticFour is SOLID like Ben Grimm! Marvel’s First Family has chemistry that is out of this world. The powers alone make for some great visuals, but the space sequences are quite breathtaking. If these are their first steps, I’m excited to see what steps they take next — Law⚡️ (@LawJSharma) July 19, 2025

Law J. Sharma di Tremendous Talk ha aggiunto che il nuovo reboot dei Fantastici Quattro è “SOLIDO come Ben Grimm”, sottolineando la grande intesa tra i membri del cast.

Many will say THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS is fantastic, and they’ll be right for several reasons. The four main cast members are excellent, Michael Giacchino’s lively score is instantly memorable, and the ‘60s retro-futuristic production design & dynamic visual effects are a… pic.twitter.com/FttR5SioVe — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) July 19, 2025

Law J. Sharma di Tremendous Talk ha aggiunto che il nuovo reboot dei Fantastici Quattro è “SOLIDO come Ben Grimm”, sottolineando la grande intesa tra i membri del cast.

Many will say THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS is fantastic, and they’ll be right for several reasons. The four main cast members are excellent, Michael Giacchino’s lively score is instantly memorable, and the ‘60s retro-futuristic production design & dynamic visual effects are a… pic.twitter.com/FttR5SioVe — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) July 19, 2025

Matt Neglia di Next Best Picture ammette che, sebbene molti definiranno The Fantastic Four: First Steps “fantastico, e avranno ragione per diversi motivi”, ha specificato che la dinamica del cast è “eccellente”, ma la storia familiare “può sembrare un po’ esagerata a questo punto dell’MCU”.

#FantasticFour First Steps is visually one of the best things Marvel has ever made. Parts feel like Interstellar & demand IMAX. Galactus is awesome. Silver Surfer looks really, really good. VFX were often immaculate. Cosmically and on Earth, Matt Shakman dropped a visual feast. pic.twitter.com/bDSiSTNif7 — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) July 19, 2025

Matt Neglia di Next Best Picture ammette che, sebbene molti definiranno The Fantastic Four: First Steps “fantastico, e avranno ragione per diversi motivi”, ha specificato che la dinamica del cast è “eccellente”, ma la storia familiare “può sembrare un po’ esagerata a questo punto dell’MCU”.

#FantasticFour First Steps is visually one of the best things Marvel has ever made. Parts feel like Interstellar & demand IMAX. Galactus is awesome. Silver Surfer looks really, really good. VFX were often immaculate. Cosmically and on Earth, Matt Shakman dropped a visual feast. pic.twitter.com/bDSiSTNif7 — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) July 19, 2025

Cosa significano le reazioni sui social media de I Fantastici Quattro – Gli inizi

Sebbene le recensioni complete di I Fantastici Quattro – Gli inizi non arriveranno prima della fine della settimana, dalle prime reazioni online dei critici emerge chiaramente che finora sono molto positive, il che rappresenta una grande vittoria per la Marvel Studios. Considerando le difficoltà incontrate in passato dai film dei Fantastici Quattro durante l’era Marvel della Fox, il reboot dell’MCU per l’iconico team è proprio ciò di cui aveva bisogno questo franchise.

Da queste prime reazioni è anche evidente che, sebbene la storia possa avere un’accoglienza diversa, ci sarà una chimica straordinaria da aspettarsi dal cast di I Fantastici Quattro – Gli inizi. Anche i personaggi principali dei Fantastici Quattro, come Galactus e Silver Surfer, sembrano essere protagonisti che si distingueranno nella fase 6, sulla base delle prime reazioni.