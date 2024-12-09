British Independent Film Awards: domina Kneecap che porta a casa anche il premio più importante

Kneecap, la commedia biografica irlandese sull’omonimo gruppo rap di Belfast, ha ottenuto il massimo riconoscimento ai British Independent Film Awards e un totale di sette premi BIFA.
Il film d’esordio dello scrittore/regista Rich Peppiatt, che è entrato nella cerimonia di domenica avendo già vinto quattro premi BIFA, è stato nominato miglior film indipendente britannico, con Peppiatt che ha vinto il premio come miglior sceneggiatore esordiente e i compagni di band Kneecap Liam Óg Ó Hannaidh, Naoise Ó Cairealláin e JJ Ó Dochartaigh (che interpretano tutti se stessi) che hanno vinto il premio come migliori co-protagonisti.
Nel corso della serata, Rungano Nyoni ha vinto il premio come miglior regista per il suo secondo film On Becoming A Guinea Fowl, che esplora segreti nascosti in una famiglia zambiana della classe media.
Sandhya Suri, sceneggiatrice/regista del film crime thriller in hindi Santosh, ha vinto per la migliore sceneggiatura.
Ecco la lista completa dei vincitori dei British Independent Film Awards
- Best British Independent Film
“Kneecap” — Rich Peppiatt, Trevor Birney, Jack Tarling — WINNER
- Best International Independent Film sponsored by Champagne Taittinger
“Anora” — Sean Baker, Alex Coco, Samantha Quan — WINNER
- Best Director sponsored by Sky Cinema
Rungano Nyoni, “On Becoming a Guinea Fowl” — WINNER
- Best Screenplay sponsored by Apple Original Films
Sandhya Suri, “Santosh” — WINNER
- Best Lead Performance
Marianne Jean-Baptiste, “Hard Truths” — WINNER
- Best Supporting Performance
Franz Rogowski, “Bird” — WINNER
- Best Joint Lead Performance
Liam Óg Ó Hannaidh, Naoise Ó Cairealláin, JJ Ó Dochartaigh — “Kneecap” — WINNER
- The Douglas Hickox Award (Best Debut Director) sponsored by BBC Film
Christopher Andrews, “Bring Them Down” — WINNER
- Breakthrough Producer sponsored by Pinewood and Shepperton Studios
Balthazar de Ganay, James Bowsher — “Santosh” (also produced by Mike Goodridge, Alan McAlex) — WINNER
- Breakthrough Performance sponsored by Netflix
Susan Chardy, “On Becoming a Guinea Fowl” — WINNER
- Best Debut Screenwriter sponsored by Film4
Rich Peppiatt, “Kneecap” — WINNER
- Best Debut Director – Feature Documentary
Pinny Grylls, Sam Crane — “Grand Theft Hamlet” — WINNER
- The Raindance Maverick Award
“Grand Theft Hamlet” — Pinny Grylls, Sam Crane, Julia Ton, Rebecca Wolff — WINNER
- Best Feature Documentary sponsored by Intermission Film
“Witches” — Elizabeth Sankey, Jeremy Warmsley, Chiara Ventura, Manon Ardisson — WINNER
- Best British Short Film
“Wander to Wonder” — Nina Gantz, Stienette Bosklopper, Simon Cartwright, Daan Bakker, Maarten Swart — WINNER
- Best Casting sponsored by Casting Society & Spotlight
Carla Stronge — “Kneecap” — WINNER
- Best Cinematography sponsored by Kodak & Molinare
Ben Fordesman, “Love Lies Bleeding” — WINNER
- Best Costume Design
Michael O’Connor, “Firebrand” — WINNER
- Best Editing
Ulrichs, Chris Gill — “Kneecap” — WINNER
- Best Effects
David Simpson — “Civil War” — WINNER
- Best Music Supervision
Gary Welch, Jeanette Rehnstrom — “Kneecap” — WINNER
- Best Make-Up & Hair Design
Lisa Mustafa — “Unicorns” — WINNER
- Best Original Music sponsored by Universal Music Publishing Group
Michael “Mikey J” Asante — “Kneecap” — WINNER
- Best Production Design sponsored by ATC & Broadsword
Jan Houllevigue, “The Assessment” — WINNER
- Best Sound
Glen Freemantle — “Civil War” — WINNER