British Independent Film Awards: domina Kneecap che porta a casa anche il premio più importante

Di Chiara Guida

-

British Independent Film Awards

Kneecap, la commedia biografica irlandese sull’omonimo gruppo rap di Belfast, ha ottenuto il massimo riconoscimento ai British Independent Film Awards e un totale di sette premi BIFA.

 

Il film d’esordio dello scrittore/regista Rich Peppiatt, che è entrato nella cerimonia di domenica avendo già vinto quattro premi BIFA, è stato nominato miglior film indipendente britannico, con Peppiatt che ha vinto il premio come miglior sceneggiatore esordiente e i compagni di band Kneecap Liam Óg Ó Hannaidh, Naoise Ó Cairealláin e JJ Ó Dochartaigh (che interpretano tutti se stessi) che hanno vinto il premio come migliori co-protagonisti.

 

Nel corso della serata, Rungano Nyoni ha vinto il premio come miglior regista per il suo secondo film On Becoming A Guinea Fowl, che esplora segreti nascosti in una famiglia zambiana della classe media.

Sandhya Suri, sceneggiatrice/regista del film crime thriller in hindi Santosh, ha vinto per la migliore sceneggiatura.

Kneecap
Kneecap – un’immagine dal film

Ecco la lista completa dei vincitori dei British Independent Film Awards

  • Best British Independent Film

“Kneecap” — Rich Peppiatt, Trevor Birney, Jack Tarling — WINNER

  • Best International Independent Film sponsored by Champagne Taittinger

“Anora” — Sean Baker, Alex Coco, Samantha Quan — WINNER

  • Best Director sponsored by Sky Cinema

Rungano Nyoni, “On Becoming a Guinea Fowl” — WINNER

  • Best Screenplay sponsored by Apple Original Films

Sandhya Suri, “Santosh” — WINNER

  • Best Lead Performance

Marianne Jean-Baptiste, “Hard Truths” — WINNER

  • Best Supporting Performance

Franz Rogowski, “Bird” — WINNER

  • Best Joint Lead Performance

Liam Óg Ó Hannaidh, Naoise Ó Cairealláin, JJ Ó Dochartaigh — “Kneecap” — WINNER

  • The Douglas Hickox Award (Best Debut Director) sponsored by BBC Film

Christopher Andrews, “Bring Them Down” — WINNER

  • Breakthrough Producer sponsored by Pinewood and Shepperton Studios

Balthazar de Ganay, James Bowsher — “Santosh” (also produced by Mike Goodridge, Alan McAlex) — WINNER

  • Breakthrough Performance sponsored by Netflix

Susan Chardy, “On Becoming a Guinea Fowl” — WINNER

  • Best Debut Screenwriter sponsored by Film4

Rich Peppiatt, “Kneecap” — WINNER

  • Best Debut Director – Feature Documentary

Pinny Grylls, Sam Crane — “Grand Theft Hamlet” — WINNER

  • The Raindance Maverick Award

“Grand Theft Hamlet” — Pinny Grylls, Sam Crane, Julia Ton, Rebecca Wolff — WINNER

  • Best Feature Documentary sponsored by Intermission Film

“Witches” — Elizabeth Sankey, Jeremy Warmsley, Chiara Ventura, Manon Ardisson — WINNER

  • Best British Short Film

“Wander to Wonder” — Nina Gantz, Stienette Bosklopper, Simon Cartwright, Daan Bakker, Maarten Swart — WINNER

  • Best Casting sponsored by Casting Society & Spotlight

Carla Stronge — “Kneecap” — WINNER

  • Best Cinematography sponsored by Kodak & Molinare

Ben Fordesman, “Love Lies Bleeding” — WINNER

  • Best Costume Design

Michael O’Connor, “Firebrand” — WINNER

  • Best Editing

Ulrichs, Chris Gill — “Kneecap” — WINNER

  • Best Effects

David Simpson — “Civil War” — WINNER

  • Best Music Supervision

Gary Welch, Jeanette Rehnstrom — “Kneecap” — WINNER

  • Best Make-Up & Hair Design

Lisa Mustafa — “Unicorns” — WINNER

  • Best Original Music sponsored by Universal Music Publishing Group

Michael “Mikey J” Asante — “Kneecap” — WINNER

  • Best Production Design sponsored by ATC & Broadsword

Jan Houllevigue, “The Assessment” — WINNER

  • Best Sound

Glen Freemantle — “Civil War” — WINNER

Chiara Guida
Chiara Guida
Laureata in Storia e Critica del Cinema alla Sapienza di Roma, è una gionalista e si occupa di critica cinematografica. Co-fondatrice di Cinefilos.it, lavora come direttore della testata da quando è stata fondata, nel 2010. Dal 2017, data di pubblicazione del suo primo libro, è autrice di saggi critici sul cinema, attività che coniuga al lavoro al giornale.
ALTRE STORIE

