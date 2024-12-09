British Independent Film Awards: domina Kneecap che porta a casa anche il premio più importante

Kneecap, la commedia biografica irlandese sull’omonimo gruppo rap di Belfast, ha ottenuto il massimo riconoscimento ai British Independent Film Awards e un totale di sette premi BIFA.

Il film d’esordio dello scrittore/regista Rich Peppiatt, che è entrato nella cerimonia di domenica avendo già vinto quattro premi BIFA, è stato nominato miglior film indipendente britannico, con Peppiatt che ha vinto il premio come miglior sceneggiatore esordiente e i compagni di band Kneecap Liam Óg Ó Hannaidh, Naoise Ó Cairealláin e JJ Ó Dochartaigh (che interpretano tutti se stessi) che hanno vinto il premio come migliori co-protagonisti.

Nel corso della serata, Rungano Nyoni ha vinto il premio come miglior regista per il suo secondo film On Becoming A Guinea Fowl, che esplora segreti nascosti in una famiglia zambiana della classe media.

Sandhya Suri, sceneggiatrice/regista del film crime thriller in hindi Santosh, ha vinto per la migliore sceneggiatura.