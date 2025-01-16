PGA Awards 2025: ecco i nominati

La Producers Guild of America ha svelato i suoi candidati ai PGA Awards 2025, onorando una varia serie di film destinati a dominare la corsa agli Oscar di quest’anno. Tra i film candidati ci sono la toccante commedia drammatica Anora di Sean Baker, l’ambiziosa epopea storica The Brutalist di Brady Corbet, il thriller religioso Conclave di Edward Berger, il musical che fonde i generi Emilia Perez di Jacques Audiard e lo scintillante adattamento di Wicked di Jon M. Chu.

Tra le più grandi sorprese nella scaletta c’è il thriller indipendente September 5 di Tim Fehlbaum, che è stato acquisito dalla Paramount Pictures dopo aver debuttato a Venezia e Telluride, superando Nickel Boys di RaMell Ross e Sing Sing di Greg Kwedar.

Powered by

L’annuncio arriva in mezzo alle sfide logistiche causate dai devastanti incendi boschivi nella California meridionale, che hanno spinto sia la PGA che l’Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences a estendere le scadenze per le votazioni. La PGA ha posticipato le sue candidature dal 10 gennaio alla settimana del 13 gennaio, mentre gli Oscar hanno spostato l’annuncio delle candidature dal 17 gennaio al 23 gennaio.

L’elenco completo dei candidati ai PGA Awards 2025

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

• “Anora” (Neon)

• “The Brutalist” (A24)

• “A Complete Unknown” (Searchlight Pictures)

• “Conclave” (Focus Features)

• “Dune: Part Two” (Warner Bros.)

• “Emilia Pérez” (Netflix)

• “A Real Pain” (Searchlight Pictures)

• “September 5” (Paramount Pictures)

• “The Substance” (Mubi)

• “Wicked” (Universal Pictures)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

• “Flow” (Janus Films/Sideshow)

• “Inside Out 2” (Pixar)

• “Moana 2” (Walt Disney Pictures)

• “Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl” (Netflix)

• “The Wild Robot” (DreamWorks Animation)

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama

• “Bad Sisters” (Apple TV+)

• “The Diplomat” (Netflix)

• “Fallout” (Prime Video)

• “Shōgun” (FX)

• “Slow Horses” (Apple TV+)

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy

• “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

• “The Bear” (FX)

• “Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO/Max)

• “Hacks” (HBO/Max)

• “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television

• “Baby Reindeer” (Netflix)

• “FEUD: Capote Vs. The Swans” (FX)

• “The Penguin” (HBO/Max)

• “Ripley” (Netflix)

• “True Detective: Night Country” (HBO/Max)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

• “Carry On” (Netflix)

• “The Greatest Night in Pop” (Netflix)

• “The Killer”

• “Rebel Ridge” (Netflix)

• “Unfrosted” (Netflix)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

• “30 for 30” (ESPN)

• “Conan O’Brien Must Go” (HBO/Max)

• “The Jinx – Part Two” (HBO/Max)

• “STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces” (Apple TV+)

• “Welcome to Wrexham” (FX)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television

• “Ali Wong: Single Lady” (Netflix)

• “The Daily Show” (Comedy Central)

• “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO/Max)

• “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

• “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

• “The Amazing Race” (CBS)

• “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (MTV)

• “Top Chef” (Bravo)

• “The Traitors” (Peacock)

• “The Voice” (NBC)

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Picture

• “Gaucho Gaucho”

• “Mediha”

• “Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa”

• “Porcelain War”

• “Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story”

• “We Will Dance Again”

The Award for Outstanding Children’s Program

• “Avatar: The Last Airbender”

• “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock”

• “Percy Jackson and the Olympians”

• “Sesame Street”

• “SpongeBob SquarePants”

The Award for Outstanding Short-Form Program

• “The Crown: Farewell To A Royal Epic”

• “Hacks: Bit By Bit”

• “The Penguin: Inside Gotham”

• “Real Time with Bill Maher: Overtime”

• “Shōgun – The Making of Shōgun”

The Award for Outstanding Sports Program

• “Formula 1: Drive to Survive”

• “Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants”

• “Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend”

• “Simone Biles Rising”

• “Triumph: Jesse Owens and the Berlin Olympics”

The PGA Innovation Award

• “Critterz”

• “Emperor”

• “Impulse: Playing with Reality”

• “Orbital”

• “The Pirate Queen with Lucy Liu”

• “What If…? – An Immersive Story”