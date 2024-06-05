Facebook Instagram Linkedin Mail Twitter Youtube
 
Gotham TV Awards 2024: tutti i vincitori. Netflix fa la parte del leone

Di Chiara Guida

Ripley spiegazione finale Gotham TV Awards

Si è svolta la scorsa notte la cerimonia di premiazione dei Gotham TV Awards, corrispettivi dedicati alla tv dei Gotham Independent Film Awards, assegnati ogni anno dalla Independent Filmmaker Project

Trai vincitori di questa stagione, spiccano Baby Reindeer di Netflix e Andrew Scott che, sempre per Netflix, ha recitato in Ripley, tra le serie più acclamate degli ultimi mesi. Di seguito tutta la lista dei vincitori:

Breakthrough Comedy Series
“Bodkin”
“Colin From Accounts”  — WINNER
“Gen V”

Breakthrough Drama Series
“Black Cake”
“Fallout”
“Mr. & Mrs. Smith” — WINNER
“The Curse”
“X-Men ‘97”

Breakthrough Limited Series
“Baby Reindeer” — WINNER
“Ripley”
“The Sympathizer”
“Shōgun”
“Under the Bridge”

Breakthrough Nonfiction Series
“Black Twitter: A People’s History”
“Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show” — WINNER
“Life on Our Planet”
“Murder in Boston: Roots, Rampage & Reckoning”
“STAX: Soulsville, U.S.A”

Robyn Cara, “Bodkin”
Siobhán Cullen, “Bodkin”
Harriet Dyer, “Colin From Accounts”  — WINNER
Kaya Scodelario, “The Gentlemen”
Jaz Sinclair, “Gen V”
Kristen Wiig, “Palm Royale”

Outstanding Performance in a Drama Series
Nathan Fielder, “The Curse”
Walton Goggins, “Fallout”
Mia Isaac, “Black Cake”
Emma Stone, “The Curse”
Zine Tseng, “3 Body Problem” — WINNER

Outstanding Performance in a Limited Series
Richard Gadd, “Baby Reindeer”
Lily Gladstone, “Under the Bridge “
Ambika Mod, “One Day”
Tobias Menzies, “Manhunt”
Andrea Riseborough, “The Regime”
Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shōgun”
Anna Sawai, “Shōgun”
Andrew Scott, “Ripley” — WINNER
Hoa Xuande, “The Sympathizer”
Ji-young Yoo, “Expats”

Chiara Guida
Chiara Guida
Laureata in Storia e Critica del Cinema alla Sapienza di Roma, è una gionalista e si occupa di critica cinematografica. Co-fondatrice di Cinefilos.it, lavora come direttore della testata da quando è stata fondata, nel 2010. Dal 2017, data di pubblicazione del suo primo libro, è autrice di saggi critici sul cinema, attività che coniuga al lavoro al giornale.

