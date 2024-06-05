Gotham TV Awards 2024: tutti i vincitori. Netflix fa la parte del leone

Si è svolta la scorsa notte la cerimonia di premiazione dei Gotham TV Awards, corrispettivi dedicati alla tv dei Gotham Independent Film Awards, assegnati ogni anno dalla Independent Filmmaker Project.

Trai vincitori di questa stagione, spiccano Baby Reindeer di Netflix e Andrew Scott che, sempre per Netflix, ha recitato in Ripley, tra le serie più acclamate degli ultimi mesi. Di seguito tutta la lista dei vincitori:

Breakthrough Comedy Series

“Bodkin”

“Colin From Accounts” — WINNER

“Gen V”

Breakthrough Drama Series

“Black Cake”

“Fallout”

“Mr. & Mrs. Smith” — WINNER

“The Curse”

“X-Men ‘97”

Breakthrough Limited Series

“Baby Reindeer” — WINNER

“Ripley”

“The Sympathizer”

“Shōgun”

“Under the Bridge”

Breakthrough Nonfiction Series

“Black Twitter: A People’s History”

“Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show” — WINNER

“Life on Our Planet”

“Murder in Boston: Roots, Rampage & Reckoning”

“STAX: Soulsville, U.S.A”

Outstanding Performance in a Comedy Series

Robyn Cara, “Bodkin”

Siobhán Cullen, “Bodkin”

Harriet Dyer, “Colin From Accounts” — WINNER

Kaya Scodelario, “The Gentlemen”

Jaz Sinclair, “Gen V”

Kristen Wiig, “Palm Royale”

Outstanding Performance in a Drama Series

Nathan Fielder, “The Curse”

Walton Goggins, “Fallout”

Mia Isaac, “Black Cake”

Emma Stone, “The Curse”

Zine Tseng, “3 Body Problem” — WINNER

Outstanding Performance in a Limited Series

Richard Gadd, “Baby Reindeer”

Lily Gladstone, “Under the Bridge “

Ambika Mod, “One Day”

Tobias Menzies, “Manhunt”

Andrea Riseborough, “The Regime”

Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shōgun”

Anna Sawai, “Shōgun”

Andrew Scott, “Ripley” — WINNER

Hoa Xuande, “The Sympathizer”

Ji-young Yoo, “Expats”