Emmy 2025: tutte le nomination

La corsa agli Emmy 2025 è finalmente iniziata, con il tortuoso dramma lavorativo di Apple “Scissione” in testa a tutte le serie con 27 nomination. La serie HBO sui supercriminali DC “The Penguin” segue a ruota con 24 candidature, seguita dalla satira hollywoodiana di Apple e Seth Rogen “The Studio” e dal thriller vacanziero di HBO “The White Lotus” con 23 candidature ciascuna.
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
- Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
- Adam Scott, Severance
- Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
- Kathy Bates, Matlock
- Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
- Britt Lower, Severance
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Drama Series
- Andor
- The Diplomat
- The Last of Us
- Paradise
- The Pitt
- Severance
- Slow Horses
- The White Lotus
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
- Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
- Seth Rogen, The Studio
- Jason Segel, Shrinking
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
- Uzo Aduba, The Residence
- Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Jean Smart, Hacks
Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders in the Building
- Shrinking
- The Studio
- What We Do in the Shadows
Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series
- Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
- Meghann Fahy, Sirens
- Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
- Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
- Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series
- Colin Farrell, The Penguin
- Stephen Graham, Adolescence
- Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
- Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief
- Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Limited or Anthology Series
- Adolescence
- Black Mirror
- Dying for Sex
- Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- The Penguin
Outstanding Talk Series
- “The Daily Show”
- “Jimmy Kimmel Live”
- “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”
Reality Competition Program
- “The Amazing Race”
- “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
- “Survivor”
- “Top Chef”
- “The Traitors”