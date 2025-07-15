HomeSerie Tvnews

Emmy 2025: tutte le nomination

Di Chiara Guida

-

La corsa agli Emmy 2025 è finalmente iniziata, con il tortuoso dramma lavorativo di Apple “Scissione” in testa a tutte le serie con 27 nomination. La serie HBO sui supercriminali DC “The Penguin” segue a ruota con 24 candidature, seguita dalla satira hollywoodiana di Apple e Seth Rogen “The Studio” e dal thriller vacanziero di HBO “The White Lotus” con 23 candidature ciascuna.

Vedi l’elenco completo delle nomination agli Emmy 2025

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

  • Kathy Bates, Matlock
  • Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
  • Britt Lower, Severance
  • Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
  • Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Drama Series

  • Andor
  • The Diplomat
  • The Last of Us
  • Paradise
  • The Pitt
  • Severance
  • Slow Horses
  • The White Lotus

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

  • Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
  • Seth Rogen, The Studio
  • Jason Segel, Shrinking
  • Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
  • Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

  • Uzo Aduba, The Residence
  • Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
  • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
  • Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
  • Jean Smart, Hacks

Comedy Series

  • Abbott Elementary
  • The Bear
  • Hacks
  • Nobody Wants This
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Shrinking
  • The Studio
  • What We Do in the Shadows

Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series

  • Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
  • Meghann Fahy, Sirens
  • Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
  • Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
  • Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series

  • Colin Farrell, The Penguin
  • Stephen Graham, Adolescence
  • Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
  • Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief
  • Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Limited or Anthology Series

  • Adolescence
  • Black Mirror
  • Dying for Sex
  • Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
  • The Penguin

Outstanding Talk Series

  • “The Daily Show”
  • “Jimmy Kimmel Live”
  • “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Reality Competition Program

  • “The Amazing Race”
  • “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
  • “Survivor”
  • “Top Chef”
  • “The Traitors”
