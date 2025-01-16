ASC Awards 2025: tutte le nomination della gilda dei Direttori della Fotografia

L’American Society of Cinematographers si è concentrata oggi sulle nomination posticipate per i suoi 39° ASC Awards 2025, che celebrano i migliori film dell’anno in sette categorie che spaziano tra lungometraggi, TV, documentari e video musicali.

In lizza per il premio Theatrical Feature Film ci sono i direttori della fotografia di Nosferatu, Wicked, The Brutalist, Conclave, Dune: Part Two, Maria e A Complete Unknown. Il numero di candidati nella categoria può variare da cinque a 10, a seconda della percentuale di voti. L’ultima volta che la lista comprendeva sette titoli è stato nel 2014. I vincitori saranno festeggiati il ​​23 febbraio durante i 39° ASC Awards 2025 al Beverly Hilton. La cerimonia sarà trasmessa in live streaming su theasc.com.

Il vincitore del premio cinematografico dell’ASC ha vinto l’Oscar per la migliore fotografia quasi la metà delle volte, 18 volte nei suoi 38 anni, incluso Hoyte van Hoytema per Oppenheimer l’anno scorso.

Ecco i candidati per gli ASC Awards 2025

Theatrical Feature Film

Jarin Blaschke, “Nosferatu” (Focus Features)

Alice Brooks, “Wicked” (Universal Pictures)

Lol Crawley, “The Brutalist” (A24)

Stéphane Fontaine, “Conclave” (Focus Features)

Greig Fraser, “Dune: Part Two” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Edward Lachman, “Maria” (Netflix)

Phedon Papamichael, “A Complete Unknown” (Searchlight Pictures)

Episode of a Half-Hour Series

Adam Bricker, “Hacks” – Episode “Just, Laughs” (Max)

Carl Herse, “The Franchise”- Episode “Sc 31A: Tecto Meets Eye” (HBO)

Richard Rutkowski, “Sugar” – Episode “Starry-Eyed” (Apple TV+)

Seamus Tierney, “Emily in Paris” – Episode “Masquerade” (Netflix)

Kyle Wullschleger, “Only Murders in the Building”- Episode “Once Upon a Time in the West” (Hulu)

Limited or Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Adam Arkapaw, “Masters of the Air” – Episode “Part Three” (Apple TV+)

Michael Berlucchi, “Interior Chinatown” – Episode “Generic Asian Man” (Hulu)

Robert Elswit, “Ripley” – Episode “Lucio” (Netflix)

Jonathan Freeman, “The Penguin” – Episode “Homecoming” (HBO)

Emmanuel Lubezki & Bruno Delbonnel, “Disclaimer” – “Episode I” (Apple TV+)

Zoë White, “Hold Your Breath” (Hulu)

Episode of a One-Hour Regular Series

Adriano Goldman, “The Crown” – Episode “Sleep, Dearie Sleep” (Netflix)

Catherine Goldschmidt, “House of the Dragon” – Episode “The Queen Who Ever Was” (HBO)

Baz Irvine, “Silo” – Episode “The Engineer” (Apple TV+)

Alejandro Martinez, “House of Dragon” – Episode “Rhaenyra the Cruel” (HBO)

Sam Mccurdy, “Shōgun” – Episode “Crimson Sky” (FX)

Christopher Ross, “Shōgun” – Episode “Anjin” (FX)

Spotlight Award

Michal Dymek, “The Girl with the Needle” (Mubi)

Jomo Fray, “Nickel Boys” (Amazon MGM Studios)

Klaus Kneist and Renata Mwende, “Nawi” (Mubi and Baobab Pictures)

Documentary Award

Michael Crommett, “Photographer: Dan Winters Life is Once. Forever.” (National Geographic)

Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw, “Gaucho Gaucho” (Jolt)

Andrey Stefanov, “Porcelain War” (Picturehouse)

ASC Music Video Award

Pepe Avila del Pino, “313” (Performed by Residente, Sílvia Pérez Cruz and Penelope Cruz)

Scott Cunningham, “Rebound” (Performed by Jennifer Lopez)

Rodrigo Prieto, “Fortnight” (Performed by Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone)