ASC Awards 2026, annunciate le nomination del sindacato dei Direttori della Fotografia

L’American Society of Cinematographers ha puntato l’obiettivo sui candidati agli ASC Awards 2026. Gli ASC celebrano il meglio della Fotografia dell’anno in sette categorie, tra cui lungometraggi, serie TV, documentari e video musicali. I vincitori saranno celebrati durante la cerimonia del 40° anniversario degli ASC al Beverly Hilton l’8 marzo, una settimana prima degli Oscar.

A contendersi il premio principale, il Theatrical Feature Film Award, ci sono Autumn Durald Arkapaw (I Peccatori), Michael Bauman (Una Battaglia dopo l’Altra), Darius Khondji (Marty Supreme), Dan Laustsen (Frankenstein) e Adolpho Veloso (Train Dreams).

Il vincitore del premio ASC per il miglior lungometraggio cinematografico ha vinto l’Oscar per la migliore fotografia quasi la metà delle volte, 18 volte nei suoi 39 anni di attività, ma non l’anno scorso. Edward Lachman di Maria ha vinto l’ASC a marzo, ma Lol Crawley ha vinto l’Oscar per The Brutalist.

Ecco i candidati per gli ASC Awards 2026:

Theatrical Feature Film

Autumn Durald Arkapaw, I Peccatori

Michael Bauman Una Battaglia dopo l’Altra

Darius Khondji, Marty Supreme

Dan Laustsen, Frankenstein

Adolpho Veloso, Train Dreams

Episode of a Half-Hour Series

Adam Bricker, Hacks (“I Love LA”)

Fraser Brown, Twisted Metal (“NUY3ARZ”)

Paul Daley, The Righteous Gemstones (“Prelude”)

Daniel Grant, Murderbot (“Escape Velocity Protocol”)

Matthew J. Lloyd, Government Cheese (“Trial and Error”)

Adam Newport-Berra, The Studio (“The Oner”)

Limited or Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Michael Bauman, Monster: The Ed Gein Story (“Buxum Bird”)

Sam Chiplin, The Narrow Road to the Deep North (“Episode One”)

Pete Konczal, Black Rabbit (“Isle of Joy”)

Matthew Lewis, Adolescence (“Episode Two”)

Igor Martinović, Black Rabbit (“Attaf**kinboy”)

Episode of a One-Hour Regular Series

Alex Disenhof, Task (“Crossings”)

Jessica Lee Gagne, Severance (“Hello, Ms. Cobel”)

Dana Gonzalez, Alien: Earth (“Neverland”)

Ben Kutchins, The White Lotus (“Killer Instincts”)

Christophe Nuyens, Andor (“I Have Friends Everywhere”)

Spotlight Award

Steven Breckon, The Plague

Mátyás Erdély, Orphan

Karl Walter Lindenlaub, Amrum

Documentary Award

Mstyslav Chernov and Alex Babenko, 2000 Meters from Andriivka

Brandon Somerhalder, Come See Me in the Good Light

Lars Erlend Tubaas Øymo and Tor Edvin Eliassen, Folktales

ASC Music Video Award