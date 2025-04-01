Canneseries 2025: ecco la lineup! Ci sono anche J.J. Abrams e The Walking Dead: Dead City

Sono stati annunciati oggi i titoli che saranno i protagonisti della prossima edizione di Canneseries 2025, l’evento che precede il più famoso Festival di Cannes e che è dedicato al mondo della serialità. Ecco i titoli:
- Fuori Concorso:
“The Agency,” (Paramount+ With Showtime, U.S.) – Premiere francese
“The Walking Dead: Dead City,” Season 2 (AMC Networks, U.S.) – Premiere mondiale
“The Big Fuck-Up,” (Streamz, Belgium, Amazon Prime Video, Netherlands) – Premiere mondiale
“Holy Shit!” (Streamz, Belgium) – Premiere mondiale
“The Corsican Line,” (Canal+, France) – Premiere mondiale
“Duster,” (Max, U.S.)
“The Count of Monte Cristo,” (RAI, France Televisions) – Premiere francese
- Concorso – lunga serialità
“A Better Man,” (NRK, Norway, ZDFneo, Germany) – Premiere mondiale
*”Dead End,” (Play4, Streamz, Belgium) – Premiere Internazionale
*”How To Kill Your Sister” (Play4, Streamz, ZDFneo, Belgium, Germany)
“L/Over,” (MTV/C More, Finland) – Premiere mondiale
“Malditos,” (Max, France)
“Nepobaby,” (TV2, Norway) – Premiere mondiale
“Reykjavik Fusion,” (Arte, Síminn, Iceland) – Premiere mondiale
“S Line,” (South Korea) – Premiere mondiale
- Concorso – serie brevi
*”Dorm No. 13,” (YLE; Finland)
“Lost Media,” (Canal+ Signature, France)
“Getting Under Your Skin,” (Unis TV, Canada)
“nOOb,” Season 1 (Three, Three Now, Warner Bros. Discovery New Zealand) – Premiere francese
“Oh, Otto!” (Streamz, Belgium)
“Rebound,” (Null47, Norway)
- Concorso Docuserie
“Fulgurated, When Lightning Does Not Kill,” (Planete+ Adventure, France)
“Hello Stranger,” (Streamz, Belgium)
“In Real Life,” (Arte France )
“The Agent – The Life and Lies of My Father,” (NRK, Norway)
“The Nazi Cartel,” (Sky Deutschland, ZDF Info, Germany)
- Rendez-Vous
“A Better Place,” (WDR/ARD Degeto, Germany; Canal+, Austria; Canal+, France) – Premiere francese
“Kun by Aguëro,” (Disney+, Argentina) – Premiere mondiale
“Doubt,” (MBC, South Korea) – Premiere europea
“Fasting Love,” (South Korea) – Premiere mondiale
Hunter With a Scalpel,” (Republic of Korea, South Korea)
“Nursery Rhyme Horror Story,” (South Korea)
“A la Poursuite du rougail saucisses,” (Canal+, France)
“The Art of Crime,” Season 8, (France Télévisions, TV5, France)
“Escort Boys,” Season 2 (Prime Video, France) – Premiere mondiale
“Ma Femme Est Une Espionne,” (M6, France) – Premiere mondiale
“Nothing Can Erase You,” (TF1, France) – Premiere mondiale
“Surface,” (France Télévisions, ARD, RTL TVI, RTS) – Premiere mondiale
“Aspergirl,” Season 2 (CINÉ+ OCS Signature, France)
“Maintenant ou jamais, FC Montfermeil,” (Max, France)
“Jailbreakers,” (France Televisions, France) – Premiere mondiale