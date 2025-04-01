Canneseries 2025: ecco la lineup! Ci sono anche J.J. Abrams e The Walking Dead: Dead City

Fuori Concorso:

“The Agency,” (Paramount+ With Showtime, U.S.) – Premiere francese

“The Walking Dead: Dead City,” Season 2 (AMC Networks, U.S.) – Premiere mondiale

“The Big Fuck-Up,” (Streamz, Belgium, Amazon Prime Video, Netherlands) – Premiere mondiale

“Holy Shit!” (Streamz, Belgium) – Premiere mondiale

“The Corsican Line,” (Canal+, France) – Premiere mondiale

“Duster,” (Max, U.S.)

“The Count of Monte Cristo,” (RAI, France Televisions) – Premiere francese

Concorso – lunga serialità

“A Better Man,” (NRK, Norway, ZDFneo, Germany) – Premiere mondiale

*”Dead End,” (Play4, Streamz, Belgium) – Premiere Internazionale

*”How To Kill Your Sister” (Play4, Streamz, ZDFneo, Belgium, Germany)

“L/Over,” (MTV/C More, Finland) – Premiere mondiale

“Malditos,” (Max, France)

“Nepobaby,” (TV2, Norway) – Premiere mondiale

“Reykjavik Fusion,” (Arte, Síminn, Iceland) – Premiere mondiale

“S Line,” (South Korea) – Premiere mondiale

Concorso – serie brevi

*”Dorm No. 13,” (YLE; Finland)

“Lost Media,” (Canal+ Signature, France)

“Getting Under Your Skin,” (Unis TV, Canada)

“nOOb,” Season 1 (Three, Three Now, Warner Bros. Discovery New Zealand) – Premiere francese

“Oh, Otto!” (Streamz, Belgium)

“Rebound,” (Null47, Norway)

Concorso Docuserie

“Fulgurated, When Lightning Does Not Kill,” (Planete+ Adventure, France)

“Hello Stranger,” (Streamz, Belgium)

“In Real Life,” (Arte France )

“The Agent – The Life and Lies of My Father,” (NRK, Norway)

“The Nazi Cartel,” (Sky Deutschland, ZDF Info, Germany)

Rendez-Vous

“A Better Place,” (WDR/ARD Degeto, Germany; Canal+, Austria; Canal+, France) – Premiere francese

“Kun by Aguëro,” (Disney+, Argentina) – Premiere mondiale

“Doubt,” (MBC, South Korea) – Premiere europea

“Fasting Love,” (South Korea) – Premiere mondiale

Hunter With a Scalpel,” (Republic of Korea, South Korea)

“Nursery Rhyme Horror Story,” (South Korea)

“A la Poursuite du rougail saucisses,” (Canal+, France)

“The Art of Crime,” Season 8, (France Télévisions, TV5, France)

“Escort Boys,” Season 2 (Prime Video, France) – Premiere mondiale

“Ma Femme Est Une Espionne,” (M6, France) – Premiere mondiale

“Nothing Can Erase You,” (TF1, France) – Premiere mondiale

“Surface,” (France Télévisions, ARD, RTL TVI, RTS) – Premiere mondiale

“Aspergirl,” Season 2 (CINÉ+ OCS Signature, France)

“Maintenant ou jamais, FC Montfermeil,” (Max, France)

“Jailbreakers,” (France Televisions, France) – Premiere mondiale