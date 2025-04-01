HomeSerie Tvnews

Canneseries 2025: ecco la lineup! Ci sono anche J.J. Abrams e The Walking Dead: Dead City

Di Chiara Guida

-

Seguici su Google News

Sono stati annunciati oggi i titoli che saranno i protagonisti della prossima edizione di Canneseries 2025, l’evento che precede il più famoso Festival di Cannes e che è dedicato al mondo della serialità. Ecco i titoli:

  • Fuori Concorso:

“The Agency,” (Paramount+ With Showtime, U.S.) – Premiere francese

“The Walking Dead: Dead City,” Season 2 (AMC Networks, U.S.) – Premiere mondiale

“The Big Fuck-Up,” (Streamz, Belgium, Amazon Prime Video, Netherlands) – Premiere mondiale

“Holy Shit!” (Streamz, Belgium) – Premiere mondiale

“The Corsican Line,” (Canal+, France) – Premiere mondiale

“Duster,” (Max, U.S.)

The Count of Monte Cristo,” (RAI, France Televisions) – Premiere francese

  • Concorso – lunga serialità

“A Better Man,” (NRK, Norway, ZDFneo, Germany) – Premiere mondiale

*”Dead End,” (Play4, Streamz, Belgium) – Premiere Internazionale

*”How To Kill Your Sister” (Play4, Streamz, ZDFneo, Belgium, Germany)

“L/Over,” (MTV/C More, Finland) – Premiere mondiale

“Malditos,” (Max, France)

Nepobaby,” (TV2, Norway) – Premiere mondiale

“Reykjavik Fusion,” (Arte, Síminn, Iceland) – Premiere mondiale

“S Line,” (South Korea) – Premiere mondiale

  • Concorso – serie brevi

*”Dorm No. 13,” (YLE; Finland)

“Lost Media,” (Canal+ Signature, France)

“Getting Under Your Skin,” (Unis TV, Canada)

“nOOb,” Season 1 (Three, Three Now, Warner Bros. Discovery New Zealand) – Premiere francese

“Oh, Otto!” (Streamz, Belgium)

“Rebound,” (Null47, Norway)

  • Concorso Docuserie

“Fulgurated, When Lightning Does Not Kill,” (Planete+ Adventure, France)

“Hello Stranger,” (Streamz, Belgium)

“In Real Life,” (Arte France )

“The Agent – The Life and Lies of My Father,” (NRK, Norway)

“The Nazi Cartel,” (Sky Deutschland, ZDF Info, Germany)

  • Rendez-Vous

“A Better Place,” (WDR/ARD Degeto, Germany; Canal+, Austria; Canal+, France) – Premiere francese

“Kun by Aguëro,” (Disney+, Argentina) – Premiere mondiale

“Doubt,” (MBC, South Korea) – Premiere europea

“Fasting Love,” (South Korea) – Premiere mondiale

Hunter With a Scalpel,” (Republic of Korea, South Korea)

“Nursery Rhyme Horror Story,” (South Korea)

“A la Poursuite du rougail saucisses,” (Canal+, France)

“The Art of Crime,” Season 8, (France Télévisions, TV5, France)

“Escort Boys,” Season 2 (Prime Video, France) – Premiere mondiale

“Ma Femme Est Une Espionne,” (M6, France) – Premiere mondiale

“Nothing Can Erase You,” (TF1, France) – Premiere mondiale

“Surface,” (France Télévisions, ARD, RTL TVI, RTS) – Premiere mondiale

“Aspergirl,” Season 2 (CINÉ+ OCS Signature, France)

“Maintenant ou jamais, FC Montfermeil,” (Max, France)

“Jailbreakers,” (France Televisions, France) – Premiere mondiale

Articolo precedente
Insidious – L’ultima chiave: la spiegazione del finale del film horror
Articolo successivo
Karate Kid: Legends, il nuovo trailer del film!
Chiara Guida
Chiara Guida
Laureata in Storia e Critica del Cinema alla Sapienza di Roma, è una gionalista e si occupa di critica cinematografica. Co-fondatrice di Cinefilos.it, lavora come direttore della testata da quando è stata fondata, nel 2010. Dal 2017, data di pubblicazione del suo primo libro, è autrice di saggi critici sul cinema, attività che coniuga al lavoro al giornale.
- Pubblicità -

ALTRE STORIE

- Pubblicità -

Copyright Immagini e Contenuti 2008-2024 Cinefilos.it e/o delle rispettive fonti citate negli articoli. E' esplicitamente vietata ogni copia e/o riproduzione anche parziale dei contenuti del sito, senza un'esplicita autorizzazione della Redazione.
Tutti i diritti sono riservati.
Cinefilos.it e' Testata Giornalistica Reg. n. 293 del 19/10/2012 del Registro della Stampa Tribunale di Roma. Contatta la Redazione. Tutti i marchi, loghi, sigle, brand, le immagini e Trade Mark riportati nel sito e non esplicitamente appartenenti a Cinefilos.it sono di proprietà dei rispettivi proprietari. L’utilizzo delle immagini segue le norme del fair use, per qualsiasi problema vi preghiamo di contattarci e verranno rimosse. E’ vietata la riproduzione, anche parziale, di immagini, testi, pagine e di ogni componente presente nel sito. Per le immagini utilizzate sul sito citiamo solitamente le fonti, nel caso i rispettivi proprietari ne desiderassero la rimozione invitiamo a contattarci: [email protected]


© Cinefilos.it | All rights reserved