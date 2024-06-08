Facebook Instagram Linkedin Mail Twitter Youtube
 
HomeSerie Tvnews

House of Dragon – stagione 2: le reazioni alla seconda stagione su Rotten Tomatoes

L'embargo sulle recensioni della seconda stagione di House of the Dragon della HBO è stato revocato e i critici hanno condiviso i loro verdetti sulla seconda stagione dello show prequel di Game of Thrones...

Di Redazione

-

0
Seguici su Google News
House of the Dragon - seconda stagione

La serie prequel di Game of Thrones della HBO, House of the Dragon – stagione 2, tornerà per la sua seconda stagione tra dieci giorni e l’embargo sulle recensioni è stato revocato.

Sebbene la maggior parte dei critici abbia potuto vedere tutti gli 8 episodi, alcuni hanno potuto vedere solo i primi due, il che va tenuto in considerazione quando si leggono questi verdetti.

Anche se le recensioni non sono ancora arrivate, la seconda stagione di House of the Dragon ha ottenuto un impressionante 92% su Rotten Tomatoes.

Avvicinandosi al suo cataclisma dinastico con un passo deliberato piuttosto che con una galoppata, La casa del dragone prepara con cura la posta in gioco emotiva per rendere lo spettacolo infuocato ancora più bruciante“, si legge nel consenso della critica.

Il cast – in particolare Emma D’Arcy nel ruolo di Rhaenyra Targaryen – viene elogiato universalmente, così come i valori di produzione, i VFX e le intense sequenze d’azione (sembra che la seconda stagione aumenti considerevolmente la quota di gore), ma alcuni sembrano ritenere che la storia abbia qualche problema e non regga bene negli ultimi episodi.

Leggete alcune delle recensioni ai link sottostanti.

 

Articolo precedente
Io sono leggenda 2: rivelati aggiornamenti, Michael B. Jordan ancora nel cast
Articolo successivo
Ariana Grande diventa CATWOMAN nel nuovo video musicale di “The Boy Is Mine”; Halle Berry reagisce
Redazione
Redazione
La redazione di Cinefilos.it è formata da un gruppo variegato di appassionati di cinema. Tra studenti, critici, giornalisti e aspiranti scrittori, il nostro gruppo cresce ogni giorno, per offrire ai lettori novità, curiosità e informazione sul mondo della settima arte.

Articoli correlati

- Pubblicità -

ALTRE STORIE

Becoming Karl Lagefeld Daniel Brhul

Daniel Brühl: “Karl Lagerfeld era un uomo pieno di contraddizioni”

Becoming Karl Lagerfeld, la nuova serie originale francese Disney+ è stata presentata oggi a Milano con la partecipazione di Daniel Brühl, attore protagonista che interpreta proprio...
The Beach Boys

The Beach Boys, parola ai filmmaker e i protagonisti del documentario

Julie Keeps Quiet Leonardo van Dijl

Leonardo van Dijl racconta Julie Keeps Quiet: “La mia Julie è una moderna Amleto”

Jonathan Millet

Jonathan Millet racconta Ghost Trail, spy thriller sui fantasmi di un uomo

- Pubblicità -
Preferenze privacy
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Mail Twitter Youtube
© Cinefilos.it | All rights reserved