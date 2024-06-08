House of Dragon – stagione 2: le reazioni alla seconda stagione su Rotten Tomatoes

La serie prequel di Game of Thrones della HBO, House of the Dragon – stagione 2, tornerà per la sua seconda stagione tra dieci giorni e l’embargo sulle recensioni è stato revocato.

Sebbene la maggior parte dei critici abbia potuto vedere tutti gli 8 episodi, alcuni hanno potuto vedere solo i primi due, il che va tenuto in considerazione quando si leggono questi verdetti.

Anche se le recensioni non sono ancora arrivate, la seconda stagione di House of the Dragon ha ottenuto un impressionante 92% su Rotten Tomatoes.

“Avvicinandosi al suo cataclisma dinastico con un passo deliberato piuttosto che con una galoppata, La casa del dragone prepara con cura la posta in gioco emotiva per rendere lo spettacolo infuocato ancora più bruciante“, si legge nel consenso della critica.

Il cast – in particolare Emma D’Arcy nel ruolo di Rhaenyra Targaryen – viene elogiato universalmente, così come i valori di produzione, i VFX e le intense sequenze d’azione (sembra che la seconda stagione aumenti considerevolmente la quota di gore), ma alcuni sembrano ritenere che la storia abbia qualche problema e non regga bene negli ultimi episodi.

Leggete alcune delle recensioni ai link sottostanti.

