I film del 2016 in un mozzafiato video supercut

Il 2016 sta per concludersi e questo è stato un anno piuttosto ricco di film per così dire epici e di intrattenimento. E cosa c’è di meglio di un video supercut che racchiude tutti i film del 2016 usciti.
Vi ricordiamo nei film del 2016 abbiamo visto l’ingresso di Doctor Strange nel Marvel Cinematic Universe, Batman è sopravvissuto il suo peggior incubo, Ryan Reynolds ha finalmente vestito i panni di Deadpool.
Tutti i film del 2016 presenti nel video supercut.
Comedy:
Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising
Keanu
Bad Moms
Central Intelligence
The Boss
La La Land
Boo! Madea’s Halloween
War Dogs
Hunt for the Wilderpeople
Hail Caesar!
The Nice Guys
Everybody Want’s Some
Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates
Edge of Seventeen
Masterminds
Zoolander 2
Ghostbusters
The Brother’s Grimsby
Drama:
Free State of Jones
Birth of a Nation
Nocturnal Animals
Sully
Fences
Allied
The Finest Hours
Miss Sloane
A Monster Calls
Silence
Me Before You
Bleed for This
Hell or High Water
The Accountant
Snowden
Horror:
Don’t Breathe
The Conjuring 2
Hush
Ouija: Origin of Evil
Lights Out
10 Cloverfield Lane
The Forest
The Shallows
Train to Busan
Morgan
The Boy
Animation:
Kubo and the Two Strings
Trolls
Zootopia
Finding Dory
The Secret Life of Pets
Moana
Sausage Party
Kung Fu Panda 3
Action:
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Captain America: Civil War
Suicide Squad
Jason Bourne
Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice
Deadpool
Hardcore Henry
Doctor Strange
Assassin’s Creed
The Legend of Tarzan
The Magnificent Seven
The Jungle Book
Warcraft
X-Men Apocalypse
And the music in order of sequence:
MGMT-Time to Pretend
Devlin – Watchtower (Instrumental)
Gost-Nightcrawler
Justin Timberlake-Can’t stop the feeling (Instrumental)
Queen- Bohemian Rhapsody (Full Instrumental Studio Version)
Skrillex & Wiwek – Killa ft. Elliphant