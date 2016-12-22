I film del 2016 in un mozzafiato video supercut

Il 2016 sta per concludersi e questo è stato un anno piuttosto ricco di film per così dire epici e di intrattenimento. E cosa c’è di meglio di un video supercut che racchiude tutti i film del 2016 usciti.

Vi ricordiamo nei film del 2016 abbiamo visto l’ingresso di Doctor Strange nel Marvel Cinematic Universe, Batman è sopravvissuto il suo peggior incubo, Ryan Reynolds ha finalmente vestito i panni di Deadpool.

Tutti i film del 2016 presenti nel video supercut.

Comedy:

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising

Keanu

Bad Moms

Central Intelligence

The Boss

La La Land

Boo! Madea’s Halloween

War Dogs

Hunt for the Wilderpeople

Hail Caesar!

The Nice Guys

Everybody Want’s Some

Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates

Edge of Seventeen

Masterminds

Zoolander 2

Ghostbusters

The Brother’s Grimsby

Drama:

Free State of Jones

Birth of a Nation

Nocturnal Animals

Sully

Fences

Allied

The Finest Hours

Miss Sloane

A Monster Calls

Silence

Me Before You

Bleed for This

Hell or High Water

The Accountant

Snowden

Horror:

Don’t Breathe

The Conjuring 2

Hush

Ouija: Origin of Evil

Lights Out

10 Cloverfield Lane

The Forest

The Shallows

Train to Busan

Morgan

The Boy

Animation:

Kubo and the Two Strings

Trolls

Zootopia

Finding Dory

The Secret Life of Pets

Moana

Sausage Party

Kung Fu Panda 3

Action:

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Captain America: Civil War

Suicide Squad

Jason Bourne

Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice

Deadpool

Hardcore Henry

Doctor Strange

Assassin’s Creed

The Legend of Tarzan

The Magnificent Seven

The Jungle Book

Warcraft

X-Men Apocalypse

And the music in order of sequence:

MGMT-Time to Pretend

Devlin – Watchtower (Instrumental)

Gost-Nightcrawler

Justin Timberlake-Can’t stop the feeling (Instrumental)

Queen- Bohemian Rhapsody (Full Instrumental Studio Version)

Skrillex & Wiwek – Killa ft. Elliphant