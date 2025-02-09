HomeNews2025

Annie Awards 2025: Il Robot Selvaggio vince e vola verso gli Oscar

Di Chiara Guida

-

Il Robot Selvaggio sequel
© Universal Pictures

Il Robot Selvaggio ha dominato senza mezzi termini la 52a edizione annuale degli Annie Awards, vincendo otto premi: Miglior regia per Chris Sanders, il suo quinto Annie in carriera, FX, animazione dei personaggi, character design, production design, editoriale, musica e doppiaggio per Lupita Nyong’o nel ruolo del personaggio principale Roz.

Da quando è stata lanciata la categoria Oscar per il miglior film d’animazione nel 2002, 14 dei 22 vincitori del premio per il miglior lungometraggio degli Annies, e sette degli ultimi 12, hanno continuato a vincere la statuetta d’oro. Ma l’anno scorso ha invertito la tendenza, poiché l’Oscar è andato a Il ragazzo e l’Airone di Hayao Miyazaki rispetto a Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, che ha dominato gli Annies del 2024 con sette candidature.

 

La straordinaria corsa di Il Robot Selvaggio è stata interrotta quando Flow di Sideshow/Janus Films ha vinto per la categoria Miglior sceneggiatura – Lungometraggio. La vittoria del film indipendente nella categoria è ancora più interessante in quanto non contiene dialoghi. L’International Feature Oscar Entry della Lettonia ha poi aggiunto Miglior lungometraggio – Indipendente al suo conteggio.

Tutti i vincitori degli Annie Awards 2025

BEST FEATURE
The Wild Robot
DreamWorks Animation

BEST FEATURE – INDEPENDENT
Flow
Sacrebleu Productions, Take Five, Dream Well Studio

BEST DIRECTION – FEATURE
The Wild Robot
DreamWorks Animation
Chris Sanders

BEST DIRECTION – TV/MEDIA
Arcane
Episode: The Dirt Under Your Nails
A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix
Arnaud Delord, Pascal Charrue, Bart Maunoury

BEST STORYBOARDING – FEATURE
Despicable Me 4
Illumination
Habib Louati

BEST STORYBOARDING – TV/MEDIA
Arcane
Episode: Killing is a Cycle
A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix
Joséphine Meis

BEST TV/MEDIA – LIMITED SERIES
Dream Productions
Episode: A Night to Remember
Pixar Animation Studios

BEST TV/MEDIA – MATURE
Bob’s Burgers
Episode: They Slug Horses, Don’t They?
20th Television Animation

BEST TV/MEDIA – CHILDREN
Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Episode: The Molecular Level
Flying Bark Productions, Disney Television Animation, Disney Branded Television

BEST TV/MEDIA – PRESCHOOL
The Tiny Chef Show
Episode: Tiny Chef’s Spooky Stump Spectacular
Imagine Entertainment, Tiny Chef Productions and Nickelodeon Productions

BEST WRITING – FEATURE
Flow
Take Five, Sacrebleu Productions, Dream Well Studio
Gints Zilbalodis, Matīss Kaža

BEST WRITING – TV/MEDIA
Orion and the Dark
Special Production
DreamWorks Animation
Charlie Kaufman

BEST VOICE ACTING – FEATURE
The Wild Robot
DreamWorks Animation
Lupita Nyong’o (Character: Roz)

BEST VOICE ACTING – TV/MEDIA
Dream Productions Episode: Out of Body
Pixar Animation Studios
Paula Pell (Character: Paula)

BEST EDITORIAL – FEATURE
The Wild Robot
DreamWorks Animation
Mary Blee, Collin Erker, Orlando Duenas, Lucie Lyon, Brian Parker

BEST EDITORIAL – TV/MEDIA
Arcane
Episode: Pretend Like It’s the First Time
A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix
Nazim Meslem, Gilad Carmel, Roberto Fernandez

BEST FX – FEATURE
The Wild Robot
Production Company: DreamWorks Animation
FX Production Company: DreamWorks Animation
Derek Cheung, Michael Losure, David Chow, Nyoung Kim, Steve Avoujageli

BEST FX – TV/MEDIA
Arcane
Episode: The Dirt Under Your Nails
Production Company: A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix
FX Production Company: Fortiche Studio
Guillaume Degroote, Aurélien Ressencourt, Adam Bachiri, Guillaume Zaouche, Jérôme Dupré

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – FEATURE
The Wild Robot
DreamWorks Animation
Fabio Lignini

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – TV/MEDIA
Arcane
Episodes: Killing Is A Cycle, Heavy Is the Crown, Finally Got the Name Right, The Message Hidden Within the Pattern, The Dirt Under Your Nails, Pretend Like It’s the First Time, Blisters and Bedrock
A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix
Tom Gouill

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – LIVE ACTION
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Production Company: 20th Century Studios
FX Production Company: Wētā FX
Christian Kickenweitz, Aidan Martin, Allison Orr, Radiya Alam, Howard Sly

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – VIDEO GAME
Neva
Nomada Studio
Nomada Studio Animation Team

BEST CHARACTER DESIGN – FEATURE
The Wild Robot
DreamWorks Animation
Genevieve Tsai

BEST CHARACTER DESIGN – TV/MEDIA
Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Episode: The Molecular Level
Disney Television Animation, Cinema Gypsy Productions
Jose Lopez

BEST MUSIC – FEATURE
The Wild Robot
DreamWorks Animation
Kris Bowers

BEST MUSIC – TV/MEDIA
Arcane
Episode: The Dirt Under Your Nails
A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix
Ryan Jillian Santiago, Alexander Seaver, Simon Wilcox

BEST SPONSORED
Fuzzy Feelings
Passion Pictures Hungry Man

BEST SPECIAL PRODUCTION
Orion and the Dark
DreamWorks Animation

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – FEATURE
The Wild Robot
DreamWorks Animation
Raymond Zibach, Ritchie Sacilioc

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – TV/MEDIA
Arcane
Episode: The Dirt Under Your Nails
A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix
Arnaud-Loris Baudry, Julien Georgel, Faustine Dumontier, Charlotte O’Neil

BEST SHORT SUBJECT
Wander to Wonder
Circe Films, Kaap Holland Film, Les Productions de Milou, Beast Animation, Blink Industries & Pictanovo

BEST STUDENT FILM
Adiós
Student Director: José Prats
Student Producer: Bernardo Angeletti
School: National Film and Television School

JURIED AWARDS

The Winsor McCay Awards
 Aaron Blaise
Eunice Macaulay
Normand Roger

June Foray Award
 Women in Animation

Ub Iwerks Award
 Alberto Menache

Special Achievement Award
 Directing at Disney: The Original Directors of Walt’s Animated Films

Chiara Guida
Chiara Guida
Laureata in Storia e Critica del Cinema alla Sapienza di Roma, è una gionalista e si occupa di critica cinematografica. Co-fondatrice di Cinefilos.it, lavora come direttore della testata da quando è stata fondata, nel 2010. Dal 2017, data di pubblicazione del suo primo libro, è autrice di saggi critici sul cinema, attività che coniuga al lavoro al giornale.
ALTRE STORIE

