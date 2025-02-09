Annie Awards 2025: Il Robot Selvaggio vince e vola verso gli Oscar

Il Robot Selvaggio ha dominato senza mezzi termini la 52a edizione annuale degli Annie Awards, vincendo otto premi: Miglior regia per Chris Sanders, il suo quinto Annie in carriera, FX, animazione dei personaggi, character design, production design, editoriale, musica e doppiaggio per Lupita Nyong’o nel ruolo del personaggio principale Roz.
Da quando è stata lanciata la categoria Oscar per il miglior film d’animazione nel 2002, 14 dei 22 vincitori del premio per il miglior lungometraggio degli Annies, e sette degli ultimi 12, hanno continuato a vincere la statuetta d’oro. Ma l’anno scorso ha invertito la tendenza, poiché l’Oscar è andato a Il ragazzo e l’Airone di Hayao Miyazaki rispetto a Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, che ha dominato gli Annies del 2024 con sette candidature.
La straordinaria corsa di Il Robot Selvaggio è stata interrotta quando Flow di Sideshow/Janus Films ha vinto per la categoria Miglior sceneggiatura – Lungometraggio. La vittoria del film indipendente nella categoria è ancora più interessante in quanto non contiene dialoghi. L’International Feature Oscar Entry della Lettonia ha poi aggiunto Miglior lungometraggio – Indipendente al suo conteggio.
Tutti i vincitori degli Annie Awards 2025
BEST
FEATURE
The Wild Robot
DreamWorks Animation
BEST
FEATURE – INDEPENDENT
Flow
Sacrebleu Productions, Take Five, Dream Well Studio
BEST
DIRECTION – FEATURE
The Wild Robot
DreamWorks Animation
Chris Sanders
BEST
DIRECTION – TV/MEDIA
Arcane
Episode: The Dirt Under Your Nails
A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix
Arnaud Delord, Pascal Charrue, Bart Maunoury
BEST
STORYBOARDING – FEATURE
Despicable Me 4
Illumination
Habib Louati
BEST
STORYBOARDING – TV/MEDIA
Arcane
Episode: Killing is a Cycle
A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix
Joséphine Meis
BEST
TV/MEDIA – LIMITED SERIES
Dream Productions
Episode: A Night to Remember
Pixar Animation Studios
BEST
TV/MEDIA – MATURE
Bob’s Burgers
Episode: They Slug Horses, Don’t They?
20th Television Animation
BEST
TV/MEDIA – CHILDREN
Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Episode: The Molecular Level
Flying Bark Productions, Disney Television Animation, Disney Branded Television
BEST
TV/MEDIA – PRESCHOOL
The Tiny Chef Show
Episode: Tiny Chef’s Spooky Stump Spectacular
Imagine Entertainment, Tiny Chef Productions and Nickelodeon Productions
BEST
WRITING – FEATURE
Flow
Take Five, Sacrebleu Productions, Dream Well Studio
Gints Zilbalodis, Matīss Kaža
BEST
WRITING – TV/MEDIA
Orion and the Dark
Special Production
DreamWorks Animation
Charlie Kaufman
BEST
VOICE ACTING – FEATURE
The Wild Robot
DreamWorks Animation
Lupita Nyong’o (Character: Roz)
BEST
VOICE ACTING – TV/MEDIA
Dream Productions Episode: Out of Body
Pixar Animation Studios
Paula Pell (Character: Paula)
BEST
EDITORIAL – FEATURE
The Wild Robot
DreamWorks Animation
Mary Blee, Collin Erker, Orlando Duenas, Lucie Lyon, Brian Parker
BEST
EDITORIAL – TV/MEDIA
Arcane
Episode: Pretend Like It’s the First Time
A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix
Nazim Meslem, Gilad Carmel, Roberto Fernandez
BEST FX
– FEATURE
The Wild Robot
Production Company: DreamWorks Animation
FX Production Company: DreamWorks Animation
Derek Cheung, Michael Losure, David Chow, Nyoung Kim, Steve Avoujageli
BEST FX
– TV/MEDIA
Arcane
Episode: The Dirt Under Your Nails
Production Company: A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix
FX Production Company: Fortiche Studio
Guillaume Degroote, Aurélien Ressencourt, Adam Bachiri, Guillaume Zaouche, Jérôme Dupré
BEST
CHARACTER ANIMATION – FEATURE
The Wild Robot
DreamWorks Animation
Fabio Lignini
BEST
CHARACTER ANIMATION – TV/MEDIA
Arcane
Episodes: Killing Is A Cycle, Heavy Is the Crown, Finally Got the Name Right, The Message Hidden Within the Pattern, The Dirt Under Your Nails, Pretend Like It’s the First Time, Blisters and Bedrock
A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix
Tom Gouill
BEST
CHARACTER ANIMATION – LIVE ACTION
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Production Company: 20th Century Studios
FX Production Company: Wētā FX
Christian Kickenweitz, Aidan Martin, Allison Orr, Radiya Alam, Howard Sly
BEST
CHARACTER ANIMATION – VIDEO GAME
Neva
Nomada Studio
Nomada Studio Animation Team
BEST
CHARACTER DESIGN – FEATURE
The Wild Robot
DreamWorks Animation
Genevieve Tsai
BEST
CHARACTER DESIGN – TV/MEDIA
Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Episode: The Molecular Level
Disney Television Animation, Cinema Gypsy Productions
Jose Lopez
BEST
MUSIC – FEATURE
The Wild Robot
DreamWorks Animation
Kris Bowers
BEST
MUSIC – TV/MEDIA
Arcane
Episode: The Dirt Under Your Nails
A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix
Ryan Jillian Santiago, Alexander Seaver, Simon Wilcox
BEST
SPONSORED
Fuzzy Feelings
Passion Pictures Hungry Man
BEST
SPECIAL PRODUCTION
Orion and the Dark
DreamWorks Animation
BEST
PRODUCTION DESIGN – FEATURE
The Wild Robot
DreamWorks Animation
Raymond Zibach, Ritchie Sacilioc
BEST
PRODUCTION DESIGN – TV/MEDIA
Arcane
Episode: The Dirt Under Your Nails
A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix
Arnaud-Loris Baudry, Julien Georgel, Faustine Dumontier, Charlotte O’Neil
BEST
SHORT SUBJECT
Wander to Wonder
Circe Films, Kaap Holland Film, Les Productions de Milou, Beast Animation, Blink Industries & Pictanovo
BEST
STUDENT FILM
Adiós
Student Director: José Prats
Student Producer: Bernardo Angeletti
School: National Film and Television School
JURIED AWARDS
The
Winsor McCay Awards
Aaron Blaise
Eunice Macaulay
Normand Roger
June
Foray Award
Women in Animation
Ub
Iwerks Award
Alberto Menache
Special
Achievement Award
Directing at Disney: The Original Directors of Walt’s Animated Films