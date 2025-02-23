Cinema Audio Society Awards: A Complete Unknown porta a casa il premio più ambito

I 61° Cinema Audio Society Awards hanno consegnato il premio principale a A Complete Unknown durante la cerimonia al Beverly Hilton. Ciò rende il film di James Mangold il favorito per il miglior sonoro agli Oscar del mese prossimo.

A Complete Unknown gareggerà per l’Academy Award contro Dune: Parte Due, Emilia Pérez, Wicked e Il Robot Selvaggio. Tutti questi, tranne Emilia Pérez, erano in lizza anche per i CAS Awards. Oppenheimer ha vinto il premio Live Action Motion Picture ai CAS Awards dell’anno scorso, ma ha perso l’Oscar contro La Zona d’Interesse. I vincitori in altre categoria sono stati anche Il Robot Selvaggio per il film d’animazione e Music by John Williams per il documentario.

Le categorie delle serie tv sono state invece dominate, come per tutta questa stagione dei premi, da Shōgun e The Bear. Il CAS ha assegnato il suo Filmmaker Award 2025 al regista del franchise Dune Denis Villeneuve, e il sei volte candidato all’Oscar Tod A. Maitland ha ritirato il Career Achievement Award del gruppo. Suo padre Dennis Maitland ha ricevuto lo stesso onore nel 2009.