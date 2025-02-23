HomeNews2025

Cinema Audio Society Awards: A Complete Unknown porta a casa il premio più ambito

Di Chiara Guida

-

A Complete Unknown newport folk festival

I 61° Cinema Audio Society Awards hanno consegnato il premio principale a A Complete Unknown durante la cerimonia al Beverly Hilton. Ciò rende il film di James Mangold il favorito per il miglior sonoro agli Oscar del mese prossimo.

 

A Complete Unknown gareggerà per l’Academy Award contro Dune: Parte Due, Emilia Pérez, Wicked e Il Robot Selvaggio. Tutti questi, tranne Emilia Pérez, erano in lizza anche per i CAS Awards. Oppenheimer ha vinto il premio Live Action Motion Picture ai CAS Awards dell’anno scorso, ma ha perso l’Oscar contro La Zona d’Interesse. I vincitori in altre categoria sono stati anche Il Robot Selvaggio per il film d’animazione e Music by John Williams per il documentario.

 

Le categorie delle serie tv sono state invece dominate, come per tutta questa stagione dei premi, da Shōgun e The Bear. Il CAS ha assegnato il suo Filmmaker Award 2025 al regista del franchise Dune Denis Villeneuve, e il sei volte candidato all’Oscar Tod A. Maitland ha ritirato il Career Achievement Award del gruppo. Suo padre Dennis Maitland ha ricevuto lo stesso onore nel 2009.

Ecco i vincitori dei Cinema Audio Society Awards 2025

FILM PER IL CINEMA – LIVE ACTION

A Complete Unknown
 Production Sound Mixer – Tod A. Maitland CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Paul Massey CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – David Giammarco CAS
Scoring Mixer – Nick Baxter
ADR Mixer – David Betancourt
Foley Mixer – Kevin Schultz

FILM NON PER IL CINEMA/SERIE LIMITATE

Masters of the Air: S01 E05 “Part Five”
Prod. Sound Mxr–Tim Fraser
ReRecord. Mxr–Michael Minkler CAS
ReRecord. Mxr–Duncan McRae
ReRecord. Mxr–Shane Stoneback
Scoring Mxr–Thor Fienberg
ADR Mxr–Sean Moher
Foley Mxr–Randy K. Singer CAS

TV NON-FICTION, VARIETY o MUSIC – SERIE o SPECIALI

Beatles ’64
Re-Recording Mixer – Josh Berger
Re-Recording Mixer – Giles Martin

FILM PER IL CINEMA – ANIMAZIONE

The Wild Robot
Original Dialogue Mixer – Ken Gombos
Re-Recording Mixer – Leff Lefferts
Re-Recording Mixer – Gary A. Rizzo CAS
Scoring Mixer – Alan Meyerson CAS
Foley Mixer – Richard Duarte

STUDENT RECOGNITION AWARD

Guillermo Moya, Full Sail University

SERIE TV – MEZZ’ORA

The Bear: S03 E03 “Doors”
Production Sound Mixer – Scott D. Smith CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Steve “Major” Giammaria CAS
ADR Mixer – Patrick Christensen
ADR Mixer – Kendall Barron
Foley Mixer – Ryan Collison
Foley Mixer – Connor Nagy

FILM DOCUMENTARIO

Music by John Williams
Production Mixer – Noah Alexander
Re-Recording Mixer – Christopher Barnett CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Roy Waldspurger

SERIE TV – UN’ORA

Shōgun: S01 E05 “Broken to the Fist”
Production Sound Mixer – Michael Williamson CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Steve Pederson CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Greg P. Russell CAS
ADR Mixer – Takashi Akaku
Foley Mixer – Arno Stephanian CAS

Chiara Guida
Chiara Guida
Laureata in Storia e Critica del Cinema alla Sapienza di Roma, è una gionalista e si occupa di critica cinematografica. Co-fondatrice di Cinefilos.it, lavora come direttore della testata da quando è stata fondata, nel 2010. Dal 2017, data di pubblicazione del suo primo libro, è autrice di saggi critici sul cinema, attività che coniuga al lavoro al giornale.
ALTRE STORIE

