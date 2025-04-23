Thunderbolts*: ecco le prime reazioni al film dopo la premiere mondiale!

Le prime reazioni sui social media al film Thunderbolts* della Marvel sono state condivise online. Il Marvel Cinematic Universe ha in programma due film ambiziosi che usciranno nel 2025, Thunderbolts* e The Fantastic Four: First Steps, che introdurranno due nuove squadre nell’MCU. La differenza principale tra i due film è che il cast stellare di Thunderbolts* comprende diversi attori che hanno già recitato in film e serie TV Marvel. Accanto a loro ci sono alcuni volti nuovi, con il cattivo del film destinato a stravolgere completamente la classifica dei poteri del franchise.

Su Twitter sono iniziate a trapelare le prime reazioni a Thunderbolts*. Il film riunisce una nuova squadra Marvel guidata da Bucky Barnes, interpretato da Sebastian Stan, e vede il debutto nel MCU di Sentry. Nonostante questi due personaggi abbiano ruoli chiave nel film, sembra che la protagonista della storia di Thunderbolts* sia nientemeno che Yelena Belova, interpretata da Florence Pugh. Le prime reazioni al prossimo film dell’MCU del 2025 accennano anche a quante scene post-crediti i fan potrebbero aspettarsi dal misterioso film. Date un’occhiata alle prime reazioni a Thunderbolts* qui sotto:

#Thunderbolts isn’t afraid to change the formula of the superhero film, and in doing so becomes one of the most fascinating MCU projects in recent memory. It makes a bold statement to tackle heavy subject matters, dealing with inner demons in particular and, after a wobbly start,… pic.twitter.com/TlQSrawo9P — Josh Barton (@bartonreviews) April 22, 2025

THUNDERBOLTS* is, in many ways, different from other MCU films that have come before it, and that freshness couldn’t have arrived at a more opportune time, when the franchise is in need of new blood and direction. It’s some of Marvel’s darkest material to date, dealing with the… pic.twitter.com/CxxejPPx77 — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) April 22, 2025

#Thunderbolts is raw, hilarious, and deeply human. It’s a bold dive into trauma, healing, and redemption. Proof that even the so-called defective losers and disposable delinquents can rise above their past and become the heroes no one expected. It’s gritty, emotional, and unlike… pic.twitter.com/HYq55TSqWC — Big Gold Belt Media (@BigGoldBelt) April 22, 2025

#Thunderbolts is a potential MCU game-changer, feeling like the best team-up since Avengers. Pugh grounds it, Pullman’s masterful, and Stan steals scenes. A bit rough, but a bold, refreshing swing that could land it among Marvel’s best. pic.twitter.com/C2lKAeQ6QJ — Juan (box office expert) (@clubfeige) April 22, 2025

THUNDERBOLTS* is truly fantastic, the cast has electric chemistry with each other (Florence Pugh & Lewis Pullman are the standouts) and the action sequences are very strong. But most of all, the film’s story hit me like a ton of bricks, it’s bold, important & so well-written pic.twitter.com/dWPYSzBEJl — Jacob (@JacobFisherDF) April 22, 2025

#Thunderbolts*: That was pretty great! A visually daring, emotionally resonant superhero film that pushes mental health to the forefront. Florence Pugh brings the heart, David Harbour is consistently funny, & Lewis Pullman might be the stealth MVP. Best MCU film in a long while! pic.twitter.com/wIGfi5LGH6 — Amon Warmann (@AmonWarmann) April 22, 2025

Shocked how good THUNDERBOLTS* is. Putting emphasis on the character work and practical action makes this feel like the old Marvel that has us for a decade plus. Wish we’d gotten this sooner. Helps that this dysfunctional team has chemistry too.#Thunderbolts* #ThunderboltsMovie pic.twitter.com/LmXtiivKKV — Brandon Norwood (@bjntweets) April 22, 2025

Taps mic: #Thunderbolts was awesome. Tons of implications on how the MCU is moving forward. The team works well together, plenty of emotion. Yelena is my MVP. Definitely a super fun movie. Definitely stick around after the credits . pic.twitter.com/2vPfvCfEAz — B E A N Z The Gamer Dad(beanzgotgamez.bsky.social) (@BeanzGotGamez) April 22, 2025

#Thunderbolts is one of Marvel’s most enjoyable films in a while. It feels different than most of the studio’s projects. Its bold, funny, filled with great action and an unexpected emotional punch. Florence Pugh is the star that shines the brightest. There’s a lot to love here.… pic.twitter.com/8wjgx9caIS — The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) April 22, 2025

#Thunderbolts* introduces a new era for Marvel, the most humane film filled with allowing their anti hero being flawed, broken and regretful. Sebastian Stan has an absolute scene stealing moment, yet Florence Pugh shows she is the true lead of the new generation and team. pic.twitter.com/laTDyRVCkr — Mia Pflüger (@justmiaslife) April 22, 2025

I saw #Thunderbolts and I can say it’s a total BLAST! It’s not only funny packed with great action, but also has a beautiful emotional story full of heart. The entire cast is amazing, but the real standout is Florence Pugh as Yelena. One of MCU’s best. Don’t miss it May 2nd! pic.twitter.com/S4ncV7RT7k — Davy (@davybirth) April 22, 2025

Well #Thunderbolts is easily one of the best MCU movies in a long time (and maybe one of my new personal faves). Has so much spark, charisma, and tells a genuinely emotional story you connect with. A tear was shed. Florence Pugh in particular superb, just walks away with it pic.twitter.com/U7AzBgGZMl — Emily Murray (@EmilyVMurray) April 22, 2025

Cosa rivelano le prime reazioni a Thunderbolts* sul film dell’MCU

Due personaggi emergono come protagonisti del film

Thunderbolts* sta ricevendo molti elogi da coloro che hanno già avuto la possibilità di vedere il prossimo film dell’MCU. Mentre l’intesa tra il cast nel suo complesso sembra eccellente, due personaggi sono spesso citati nelle prime reazioni a Thunderbolts*. Il primo è Yelena Belova, interpretato da Florence Pugh. Il ruolo di primo piano dell’eroina non è una sorpresa, dato che anche l’attore Sebastian Stan, che interpreta Bucky Barnes nei film Marvel, ha già parlato di Yelena come della star di Thunderbolts*. Detto questo, anche Bob, interpretato da Lewis Pullman, sta ricevendo molto amore dalle prime reazioni a Thunderbolts*.

Con la trama più emozionante del film MCU e il suo approccio alla salute mentale che viene celebrato, è facile capire perché Bob sia un personaggio così amato. Pullman interpreta più personaggi in uno, poiché Bob è in realtà il supereroe noto come Sentry, ma ha anche un lato oscuro, che emerge come il cattivo del film, il Void. Oltre ai momenti emozionanti del film, all’intesa tra gli attori e al ruolo di spicco di Yelena e Bob, le prime reazioni a Thunderbolts* hanno anche rivelato che il film dell’MCU avrà due scene post-crediti, quindi sembra valga la pena rimanere fino alla fine.