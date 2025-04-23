HomeNews2025

Thunderbolts*: ecco le prime reazioni al film dopo la premiere mondiale!

Thunderbolts*
Thunderbolts*

Le prime reazioni sui social media al film Thunderbolts* della Marvel sono state condivise online. Il Marvel Cinematic Universe ha in programma due film ambiziosi che usciranno nel 2025, Thunderbolts* e The Fantastic Four: First Steps, che introdurranno due nuove squadre nell’MCU. La differenza principale tra i due film è che il cast stellare di Thunderbolts* comprende diversi attori che hanno già recitato in film e serie TV Marvel. Accanto a loro ci sono alcuni volti nuovi, con il cattivo del film destinato a stravolgere completamente la classifica dei poteri del franchise.

Su Twitter sono iniziate a trapelare le prime reazioni a Thunderbolts*. Il film riunisce una nuova squadra Marvel guidata da Bucky Barnes, interpretato da Sebastian Stan, e vede il debutto nel MCU di Sentry. Nonostante questi due personaggi abbiano ruoli chiave nel film, sembra che la protagonista della storia di Thunderbolts* sia nientemeno che Yelena Belova, interpretata da Florence Pugh. Le prime reazioni al prossimo film dell’MCU del 2025 accennano anche a quante scene post-crediti i fan potrebbero aspettarsi dal misterioso film. Date un’occhiata alle prime reazioni a Thunderbolts* qui sotto:

Cosa rivelano le prime reazioni a Thunderbolts* sul film dell’MCU

Due personaggi emergono come protagonisti del film

Thunderbolts* sta ricevendo molti elogi da coloro che hanno già avuto la possibilità di vedere il prossimo film dell’MCU. Mentre l’intesa tra il cast nel suo complesso sembra eccellente, due personaggi sono spesso citati nelle prime reazioni a Thunderbolts*. Il primo è Yelena Belova, interpretato da Florence Pugh. Il ruolo di primo piano dell’eroina non è una sorpresa, dato che anche l’attore Sebastian Stan, che interpreta Bucky Barnes nei film Marvel, ha già parlato di Yelena come della star di Thunderbolts*. Detto questo, anche Bob, interpretato da Lewis Pullman, sta ricevendo molto amore dalle prime reazioni a Thunderbolts*.

Con la trama più emozionante del film MCU e il suo approccio alla salute mentale che viene celebrato, è facile capire perché Bob sia un personaggio così amato. Pullman interpreta più personaggi in uno, poiché Bob è in realtà il supereroe noto come Sentry, ma ha anche un lato oscuro, che emerge come il cattivo del film, il Void. Oltre ai momenti emozionanti del film, all’intesa tra gli attori e al ruolo di spicco di Yelena e Bob, le prime reazioni a Thunderbolts* hanno anche rivelato che il film dell’MCU avrà due scene post-crediti, quindi sembra valga la pena rimanere fino alla fine.

