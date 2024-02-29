La prossima lineup di titoli in streaming di Netflix entusiasmerà sicuramente gli abbonati, in quanto la piattaforma si prepara a lanciare diversi film e show originali da non perdere a marzo.
Tra le aggiunte figurano il film di Adam Sandler Spaceman, Damsel di Millie Bobby Brown, l’attesa terza stagione di Girls5eva, l’attesissimo Il problema dei 3 corpi prodotto dal team di Game of Thrones e la commedia romantica Irish Wish di Lindsay Lohan con Ed Speleers e Alexander Vlahos. Inoltre, non perdetevi The Gentlemen di Guy Ritchie, interpretato tra gli altri da Theo James e Giancarlo Esposito, quando la serie e altri titoli, citati sopra e sotto, arriveranno su Netflix a marzo.
Scorrete in basso per la carrellata completa di titoli in arrivo e in partenza dallo streamer questo mese.
Disponibile dal mese di Marzo su Netflix:
- Bad Dinosaurs — NETFLIX FAMILY
Dal 1 Marzo
- Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre — NETFLIX SERIES
- Blood & Water: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Furies — NETFLIX SERIES
- My Name Is Loh Kiwan — NETFLIX FILM
- Somebody Feed Phil: Season 7 — NETFLIX SERIES
Spaceman — NETFLIX FILM
Questo dramma d’atmosfera e di grande effetto offre ai fan di Adam Sandler un ruolo drammatico (Uncut Gems, Punch Drunk Love). Nel film l’attore interpreta un astronauta ceco, Jakub, che, dopo sei mesi di missione di ricerca in solitaria, si rende conto che il suo matrimonio con Lenka (Carey Mulligan) potrebbe essere finito prima del suo ritorno. Fortunatamente, un’antica creatura simile a un ragno di nome Hanuš (doppiato da Paul Dano), che si è nascosta nell’astronave, gli offre un importante consiglio. Hanuš potrebbe non essere reale, ma Sandler voleva che la sua interpretazione fosse fondata sulla verità.
“Durante la quarantena, abbiamo avuto conversazioni notturne di due ore sul personaggio e sul libro, su cosa significhi essere ceco e sulla storia ceca“, ricorda Jaroslav Kalfar, il cui romanzo è servito come base per il film. Kalfar aggiunge di aver apprezzato il risultato del film. “Le persone che amano le cose strane e l’arte strana spero ne saranno entusiaste“.
- You Are Not Alone: Fighting the Wolf Pack — NETFLIX FILM
- The Amazing Spider-Man
- The Amazing Spider-Man 2
- 21 Bridges
- A Madea Family Funeral
- Beverly Hills Ninja
- Bonnie & Clyde
- Devil in a Blue Dress
- The Disaster Artist
- Dumb and Dumber
- Fear
- The Gift
- Godzilla (2014)
- The Jamie Foxx Show: Seasons 1-5
- Love & Basketball
- National Lampoon’s Animal House
- Out of Africa
- Step Brothers
- Tammy
- Think Like a Man
- Think Like a Man Too
- Vampires
- Yesterday
Dal 3 Marzo
- The Netflix Slam — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
Dal 4 Marzo
- Hot Wheels Let’s Race — NETFLIX FAMILY
- The Resident: Seasons 1-6
Dal 5 Marzo
- Hannah Gadsby’s Gender Agenda — NETFLIX COMEDY
Dal 6 Marzo
- Full Swing: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- The Program: Cons, Cults, and Kidnapping — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Supersex
Diretta da Matteo Rovere, Francesco Carrozzini, Francesca Mazzoleni, Supersex, di cui da oggi è disponibile il teaser, è liberamente ispirata alla vita di Rocco Siffredi. La sua famiglia, le sue origini, il suo rapporto con l’amore, un racconto profondo che attraversa la sua vita fin dall’infanzia e ci svela come e perché Rocco Tano – un semplice ragazzo di Ortona – è diventato Rocco Siffredi la pornostar più famosa al mondo.
Alessandro Borghi interpreta Rocco Siffredi, Jasmine Trinca è Lucia, un personaggio femminile di finzione che rappresenta la sintesi di molte donne con cui Rocco ha avuto una relazione nella sua vita, Adriano Giannini interpreta Tommaso, il fratellastro di Rocco, mentre Saul Nanni veste i panni di Rocco ragazzo. Nel cast anche Enrico Borello (Gabriele), Vincenzo Nemolato (Riccardo Schicchi), Gaia Messerklinger (Moana), Jade Pedri (Sylvie) e Linda Caridi (Tina).
Dal 7 Marzo
- The Gentlemen — NETFLIX SERIES
- I Am Woman
- Pokemon Horizons: The Series — NETFLIX FAMILY
- The Signal — NETFLIX SERIES
Dal 8 Marzo
- Blown Away: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
Damsel — NETFLIX FILM
Millie Bobby Brown è una damigella che non ha bisogno di essere salvata in Damsel, il film diretto da Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, in arrivo solo su Netflix dall’8 marzo 2024. In Damsel una devota damigella accetta di sposare un affascinante principe, per poi scoprire che la famiglia reale vuole offrirla in sacrificio per ripagare un vecchio debito. Intrappolata in una caverna con un drago sputafuoco, dovrà utilizzare astuzia e caparbietà per sopravvivere.
Dal 9 Marzo
- Queen of Tears — NETFLIX SERIES
Dall’11 Marzo
- CoComelon: Season 10
- Young Royals: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
Dal 12 Marzo
- Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir: Season 4
- Steve Trevino: Simple Man — NETFLIX COMEDY
- Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Dal 13 Marzo
- Bandits — NETFLIX SERIES
Dal 14 Marzo
- 24 Hours with Gaspar — NETFLIX FILM
- Art of Love — NETFLIX FILM
- Barbie and Stacie to the Rescue
- Girls5eva: Seasons 1-2
Girls5eva: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Red Ollero: Mabuhay Is a Lie — NETFLIX COMEDY
Dal 15 Marzo
- Chicken Nugget — NETFLIX SERIES
- Irish Wish — NETFLIX FILM
- Iron Reign — NETFLIX SERIES
- Murder Mubarak — NETFLIX FILM
- The Outreau Case: A French Nightmare — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Dal 17 Marzo
- 30 for 30: I Hate Christian Laettner
- 30 for 30: Survive and Advance
- 30 for 30: The Fab Five
Dal 18 Marzo
- Love & Hip Hop New York: Seasons 1-2
- Young Royals: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES (new episode)
- Young Royals Forever — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Dal 18 Marzo
- Brian Simpson: Live from the Mothership — NETFLIX COMEDY
- Forever Queens: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Physical: 100: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Dal 20 Marzo
- Bodies Bodies Bodies
Dal 21 Marzo
Il problema dei 3 corpi (3 Body Problem) — NETFLIX SERIES
David Benioff e D.B. Weiss (Il trono di spade) sono coideatori, produttori esecutivi e sceneggiatori della serie con Alexander Woo (The Terror: Infamy, True Blood). La fatidica decisione di una donna nella Cina degli anni ’60 riecheggia attraverso lo spazio e il tempo fino a raggiungere il presente. Quando le leggi della natura si sgretolano inspiegabilmente davanti ai loro occhi, alcuni brillanti e affiatati scienziati uniscono le forze con un detective anticonformista per affrontare la più grande minaccia nella storia dell’umanità.
Dal 22 Marzo
- Buying Beverly Hills: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
- The Casagrandes Movie — NETFLIX FAMILY
- El Paseo 7
- On The Line
- SHIRLEY — NETFLIX FILM
Dal 25 Marzo
- Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 9 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Dal 26 Marzo
- Dave Attell: Hot Cross Buns — NETFLIX COMEDY
Dal 27 Marzo
- The Believers — NETFLIX SERIES
- The Conners: Seasons 1-5
- No Pressure — NETFLIX FILM
- Rest In Peace — NETFLIX FILM
- Testament: The Story of Moses — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Dal 29 Marzo
- The Beautiful Game — NETFLIX FILM
- Heart of the Hunter — NETFLIX FILM
- Is It Cake? Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
- The Wages of Fear — NETFLIX FILM
Dal 30 Marzo
- Vikings: Season 1-6
Dal 31 Marzo
- Kill Bill: Vol. 1
- Kill Bill: Vol. 2
- Martin: Seasons 1-5
- The Hunger Games
- The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
- The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1
- The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2
In partenza questo mese da Netflix:
- Bee Movie
- This Is Where I Leave You
- Lady Bird
- Miracle in Cell No. 7
- The Giver
- Get on Up
- Savages
- The Cursed
- Carol
- Spy Kids: All the Time in the World
- Jackie Brown
- John Wick
- John Wick: Chapter 2
- John Wick: Chapter 3
- Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
- Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
- Black Adam
- Community: Seasons 1-6
- Hoarders: Season 12
- It’s Complicated
- Justice League
- Little Fockers
- Man Like Mobeen: Seasons 1-3
- Man of Steel
- Meet the Fockers
- Meet the Parents
- My Best Friend’s Wedding
- Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Bird
- Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Flower
- Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Wind
- Shazam!
- Shazam! Fury of the Gods
- Suicide Squad
- The Suicide Squad
- Wonder Woman
- Wonder Woman 1984