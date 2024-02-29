La prossima lineup di titoli in streaming di Netflix entusiasmerà sicuramente gli abbonati, in quanto la piattaforma si prepara a lanciare diversi film e show originali da non perdere a marzo.

Tra le aggiunte figurano il film di Adam Sandler Spaceman, Damsel di Millie Bobby Brown, l’attesa terza stagione di Girls5eva, l’attesissimo Il problema dei 3 corpi prodotto dal team di Game of Thrones e la commedia romantica Irish Wish di Lindsay Lohan con Ed Speleers e Alexander Vlahos. Inoltre, non perdetevi The Gentlemen di Guy Ritchie, interpretato tra gli altri da Theo James e Giancarlo Esposito, quando la serie e altri titoli, citati sopra e sotto, arriveranno su Netflix a marzo.

Scorrete in basso per la carrellata completa di titoli in arrivo e in partenza dallo streamer questo mese.

Disponibile dal mese di Marzo su Netflix:

Bad Dinosaurs — NETFLIX FAMILY

Dal 1 Marzo

Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre — NETFLIX SERIES

Blood & Water: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

Furies — NETFLIX SERIES

My Name Is Loh Kiwan — NETFLIX FILM

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 7 — NETFLIX SERIES

Spaceman — NETFLIX FILM

Questo dramma d’atmosfera e di grande effetto offre ai fan di Adam Sandler un ruolo drammatico (Uncut Gems, Punch Drunk Love). Nel film l’attore interpreta un astronauta ceco, Jakub, che, dopo sei mesi di missione di ricerca in solitaria, si rende conto che il suo matrimonio con Lenka (Carey Mulligan) potrebbe essere finito prima del suo ritorno. Fortunatamente, un’antica creatura simile a un ragno di nome Hanuš (doppiato da Paul Dano), che si è nascosta nell’astronave, gli offre un importante consiglio. Hanuš potrebbe non essere reale, ma Sandler voleva che la sua interpretazione fosse fondata sulla verità.

“Durante la quarantena, abbiamo avuto conversazioni notturne di due ore sul personaggio e sul libro, su cosa significhi essere ceco e sulla storia ceca“, ricorda Jaroslav Kalfar, il cui romanzo è servito come base per il film. Kalfar aggiunge di aver apprezzato il risultato del film. “Le persone che amano le cose strane e l’arte strana spero ne saranno entusiaste“.

You Are Not Alone: Fighting the Wolf Pack — NETFLIX FILM

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

21 Bridges

A Madea Family Funeral

Beverly Hills Ninja

Bonnie & Clyde

Devil in a Blue Dress

The Disaster Artist

Dumb and Dumber

Fear

The Gift

Godzilla (2014)

The Jamie Foxx Show: Seasons 1-5

Love & Basketball

National Lampoon’s Animal House

Out of Africa

Step Brothers

Tammy

Think Like a Man

Think Like a Man Too

Vampires

Yesterday

Dal 3 Marzo

The Netflix Slam — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

Dal 4 Marzo

Hot Wheels Let’s Race — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Resident: Seasons 1-6

Dal 5 Marzo

Hannah Gadsby’s Gender Agenda — NETFLIX COMEDY

Dal 6 Marzo

Full Swing: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Program: Cons, Cults, and Kidnapping — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Supersex

Diretta da Matteo Rovere, Francesco Carrozzini, Francesca Mazzoleni, Supersex, di cui da oggi è disponibile il teaser, è liberamente ispirata alla vita di Rocco Siffredi. La sua famiglia, le sue origini, il suo rapporto con l’amore, un racconto profondo che attraversa la sua vita fin dall’infanzia e ci svela come e perché Rocco Tano – un semplice ragazzo di Ortona – è diventato Rocco Siffredi la pornostar più famosa al mondo.

Alessandro Borghi interpreta Rocco Siffredi, Jasmine Trinca è Lucia, un personaggio femminile di finzione che rappresenta la sintesi di molte donne con cui Rocco ha avuto una relazione nella sua vita, Adriano Giannini interpreta Tommaso, il fratellastro di Rocco, mentre Saul Nanni veste i panni di Rocco ragazzo. Nel cast anche Enrico Borello (Gabriele), Vincenzo Nemolato (Riccardo Schicchi), Gaia Messerklinger (Moana), Jade Pedri (Sylvie) e Linda Caridi (Tina).

Dal 7 Marzo

The Gentlemen — NETFLIX SERIES

I Am Woman

Pokemon Horizons: The Series — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Signal — NETFLIX SERIES

Dal 8 Marzo

Blown Away: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

Damsel — NETFLIX FILM

Millie Bobby Brown è una damigella che non ha bisogno di essere salvata in Damsel, il film diretto da Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, in arrivo solo su Netflix dall’8 marzo 2024. In Damsel una devota damigella accetta di sposare un affascinante principe, per poi scoprire che la famiglia reale vuole offrirla in sacrificio per ripagare un vecchio debito. Intrappolata in una caverna con un drago sputafuoco, dovrà utilizzare astuzia e caparbietà per sopravvivere.

Dal 9 Marzo

Queen of Tears — NETFLIX SERIES

Dall’11 Marzo

CoComelon: Season 10

Young Royals: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

Dal 12 Marzo

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir: Season 4

Steve Trevino: Simple Man — NETFLIX COMEDY

Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Dal 13 Marzo

Bandits — NETFLIX SERIES

Dal 14 Marzo

24 Hours with Gaspar — NETFLIX FILM

Art of Love — NETFLIX FILM

Barbie and Stacie to the Rescue

Girls5eva: Seasons 1-2

Girls5eva: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

Red Ollero: Mabuhay Is a Lie — NETFLIX COMEDY

Dal 15 Marzo

Chicken Nugget — NETFLIX SERIES

Irish Wish — NETFLIX FILM

Iron Reign — NETFLIX SERIES

Murder Mubarak — NETFLIX FILM

The Outreau Case: A French Nightmare — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Dal 17 Marzo

30 for 30: I Hate Christian Laettner

30 for 30: Survive and Advance

30 for 30: The Fab Five

Dal 18 Marzo

Love & Hip Hop New York: Seasons 1-2

Young Royals: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES (new episode)

Young Royals Forever — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Dal 18 Marzo

Brian Simpson: Live from the Mothership — NETFLIX COMEDY

Forever Queens: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Physical: 100: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Dal 20 Marzo

Bodies Bodies Bodies

Dal 21 Marzo

Il problema dei 3 corpi (3 Body Problem) — NETFLIX SERIES

David Benioff e D.B. Weiss (Il trono di spade) sono coideatori, produttori esecutivi e sceneggiatori della serie con Alexander Woo (The Terror: Infamy, True Blood). La fatidica decisione di una donna nella Cina degli anni ’60 riecheggia attraverso lo spazio e il tempo fino a raggiungere il presente. Quando le leggi della natura si sgretolano inspiegabilmente davanti ai loro occhi, alcuni brillanti e affiatati scienziati uniscono le forze con un detective anticonformista per affrontare la più grande minaccia nella storia dell’umanità.

Dal 22 Marzo

Buying Beverly Hills: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Casagrandes Movie — NETFLIX FAMILY

El Paseo 7

On The Line

SHIRLEY — NETFLIX FILM

Dal 25 Marzo

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 9 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Dal 26 Marzo

Dave Attell: Hot Cross Buns — NETFLIX COMEDY

Dal 27 Marzo

The Believers — NETFLIX SERIES

The Conners: Seasons 1-5

No Pressure — NETFLIX FILM

Rest In Peace — NETFLIX FILM

Testament: The Story of Moses — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Dal 29 Marzo

The Beautiful Game — NETFLIX FILM

Heart of the Hunter — NETFLIX FILM

Is It Cake? Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Wages of Fear — NETFLIX FILM

Dal 30 Marzo

Vikings: Season 1-6

Dal 31 Marzo

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

Martin: Seasons 1-5

The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2

In partenza questo mese da Netflix:

Bee Movie

This Is Where I Leave You

Lady Bird

Miracle in Cell No. 7

The Giver

Get on Up

Savages

The Cursed

Carol

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World

Jackie Brown

John Wick

John Wick: Chapter 2

John Wick: Chapter 3

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

Black Adam

Community: Seasons 1-6

Hoarders: Season 12

It’s Complicated

Justice League

Little Fockers

Man Like Mobeen: Seasons 1-3

Man of Steel

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

My Best Friend’s Wedding

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Bird

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Flower

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Wind

Shazam!

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Suicide Squad

The Suicide Squad

Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman 1984