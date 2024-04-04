Critics Choice Super Awards 2024: ecco tutti i vincitori!

Tom Cruise, Pedro Pascal, Emma Stone e il leggendario Godzilla Minus One sono tra i vincitori della quarta edizione dei Critics Choice Super Awards.

I premi, che onorano i generi cinematografici e televisivi preferiti dai fan, hanno visto una vasta gamma di film e programmi TV ottenere riconoscimenti da critici e giornalisti internazionali. Alla guida della carica cinematografica, Godzilla: Minus One (Toho), Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning (Paramount), Povere Creature (Searchlight) e Talk to Me (A24) si sono assicurati due vittorie ciascuno.

Nelle categorie recitazione, Cruise e Rebecca Ferguson sono stati celebrati per i loro ruoli in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning. La recente vincitrice della migliore attrice agli Oscar Emma Stone è stata premiata per la sua interpretazione nella commedia fantascientifica di Yorgos Lanthimos Povere Creature, insieme al suo co-protagonista candidato all’Oscar, Mark Ruffalo.

Sul fronte televisivo, The Last of Us della HBO ha dominato, conquistando sette trofei nella sua stagione di debutto. Questa selezione includeva premi sia nella categoria dei supereroi che in quella dei film horror. Le star Pedro Pascal e Bella Ramsey hanno vinto due premi ciascuno per la loro interpretazione dei sopravvissuti in un mondo post-apocalittico, mentre la co-protagonista Melanie Lynskey è stata eletta miglior cattivo.

Vincitori dei film

Best Action Movie: “John Wick: Chapter 4”

Actor in an Action Movie: Tom Cruise – “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning”

Actress in an Action Movie: Rebecca Ferguson – “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning”

Superhero Movie: “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Actor in an Action Movie: Michael Fassbender – “The Killer”

Actress in a Superhero Movie: Iman Vellani – “The Marvels”

Horror Movie: “Talk to Me”

Actor in an Action Movie: Nicolas Cage – “Dream Scenario”

Actress in an Action Movie: Sophie Wilde – “Talk to Me”

Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie: “Godzilla Minus One”

Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie: Mark Ruffalo – “Poor Things”

Actress in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie: Emma Stone – “Poor Things”

Villiain in a Movie: Godzilla – “Godzilla Minus One”

Vincitori della TV

Action Series, Limited Series or Made for TV Movie: “Reacher”

Actor in an Action Series, Limited Series or Made for TV Movie: Idris Elba — “Hijack” (Apple TV+)

Actress in an Action Series, Limited Series or Made for TV Movie: Zoe Saldaña – “Special Ops: Lioness”

Superhero Series, Limited Series or Made-for-TV Movie: “The Last of Us”

Actor in a Superhero Series, Limited Series or Made-for-TV Movie: Pedro Pascal – “The Last of Us”

Actress in a Superhero Series, Limited Series or Made-for-TV Movie: Bella Ramsey – “The Last of Us”

Horror Series, Limited Series or Made-for-TV Movie: “The Last of Us”

Actor in a Horror Series, Limited Series or Made-for-TV Movie: Pedro Pascal — “The Last of Us”

Actress in a Horror Series, Limited Series or Made-for-TV Movie: Bella Ramsey — “The Last of Us”

Science Fiction/Fantasy Series, Limited Series or Made-for-TV Movie: “Black Mirror: Joan Is Awful”

Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Series, Limited Series or Made-for-TV Movie: Jharrel Jerome — “I’m a Virgo” and Kurt Russell — “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters”

Actress in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Series, Limited Series or Made-for-TV Movie: Annie Murphy — “Black Mirror: Joan is Awful”

Villain in a Series, Limited Series or Made-for-TV Movie: Melanie Lynskey – “The Last of Us”