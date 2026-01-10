PGA Awards 2026: tutti i nominati!

È stata una settimana intensa per le nomination ai premi, e ora la Producers Guild of America ha pubblicato i suoi candidati per i PGA Awards, che spaziano tra cinema e TV. In lizza per il premio cinematografico più importante della gilda, il Darryl F. Zanuck Award per il miglior produttore di film per il cinema, ci sono Bugonia, F1, Frankenstein, Hamnet – Nel nome del figlio, Marty Supreme, Una Battaglia dopo l’Altra, Sentimental Value, I Peccatori, Train Dreams e Weapons.

L’elenco è un elenco dei candidati ai premi del 2026, ma include una grande sorpresa: l’inclusione del successo horror di Zach Cregger, che ha ricevuto ottime recensioni, Weapons, che non era mai apparso in nessuna delle precedenti liste dei premi per il miglior film prima di oggi. Proviene anche dalla Warner Bros, che – con Una Battaglia dopo l’Altra, I Peccatori e il suo accordo di distribuzione per F1 di Apple – ha quattro dei 10 candidati.

In un mondo in cui la vendita WBD-Netflix in sospeso era già stata completata, quella stessa società avrebbe sei dei Big 10, contando Frankenstein e Train Dreams di Netflix.

Tra i film fissi della stagione dei premi non presenti nelle finali del PGA ci sono Wicked – Parte 2, Jay Kelly, Avatar: Fuoco e Cenere – i primi due della saga erano stati nominati – Springsteen: Liberami dal nulla e qualsiasi film in lingua straniera diverso dal norvegese Sentimental Value, che non è stato incluso nelle nomination agli Actor Awards dei SAG o ai DGA e non è idoneo ai WGA. Quindi questo è stato un po’ un sollievo per Neon per quel film al suo debutto a Cannes.

Il premio Zanuck del PGA è sicuramente una categoria di riferimento per gli Oscar e si è allineato con il vincitore del premio Oscar per il miglior film per 17 degli ultimi 22 anni. L’anno scorso ha seguito l’esempio, quando la Producers Guild ha assegnato il suo premio ad Anora di Sean Baker.

La Producers Guild ha annunciato le sue nomination per le categorie Sport, Bambini, Cortometraggi e Documentari, nonché i finalisti dell’Innovation Award a dicembre. Tra i premiati alla carriera del 2026 figurano Amy Pascal (David O. Selznick Achievement Award), Mara Brock Akil (Norman Lear Achievement Award) e Jason Blum (Milestone Award).

I vincitori saranno celebrati alla 37a edizione dei PGA Awards il 28 febbraio al Fairmont Century Plaza di Los Angeles.

Ecco i candidati ai PGA Awards 2026:

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

Bugonia – Nominees: Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Yorgos Lanthimos, Emma Stone, Lars Knudsen

F1 – Nominees: TBD

Frankenstein – Nominees: Guillermo Del Toro, J. Miles Dale, Scott Stuber

Hamnet – Nominees: Liza Marshall, Pippa Harris, Sam Mendes, Steven Spielberg, Nicolas Gonda

Marty Supreme – Nominees: TBD

One Battle After Another – Nominees: Adam Somner, Sara Murphy, Paul Thomas Anderson

Sentimental Value – Nominees: Maria Ekerhovd, Andrea Berentsen Ottmar

Sinners – Nominees: Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian

Train Dreams – Nominees: Marissa McMahon, Teddy Schwarzman, William Janowitz, Ashley Schlaifer, Michael Heimler

Weapons – Nominees: Zach Cregger, Miri Yoon

Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

The Bad Guys 2 – Nominee: Damon Ross

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle – Nominees: TBD

Elio – Nominee: Mary Alice Drumm

KPop Demon Hunters – Nominee: Michelle L.M. Wong

Zootopia 2 – Nominee: Yvett Merino

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama

Andor

The Diplomat

The Pitt

Pluribus

Severance

The White Lotus

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television

Adolescence

The Beast in Me

Black Mirror

Black Rabbit

Dying for Sex

Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

The Gorge

John Candy: I Like Me

Mountainhead

Nonnas

Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

aka Charlie Sheen

Billy Joel: And So It Goes

Mr. Scorsese

Pee-wee as Himself

SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night

Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

SNL50: The Anniversary Special

Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television