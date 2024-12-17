HomeNews2024

Oscar 2025: annunciate le shortlist di 10 categorie, Vermiglio ancora in corsa

Di Gianmaria Cataldo

-

Seguici su Google News
Oscar 2025
Oscar 2025

Sono state annunciate le shortlist di 10 delle 23 categorie dei Premi Oscar 2025, che ci svelano i film che ancora possono ambire ad ottenere la nomination ufficiale. Tra le categorie c’è anche quella per il Miglior film internazionale, dove spicca la presenza di Vermiglio, il film di Maura Delpero in corsa in rappresentanza dell’Italia. Per il resto, spicca la grande presenza di Emilia Pérez e Wicked, in corsa in molteplici categorie.

 

Le votazioni per gli Oscar per determinare i candidati in tutte le 23 categorie si aprono mercoledì 8 gennaio e si concludono domenica 12 gennaio. Le nomination saranno annunciate venerdì 17 gennaio. Di seguito ecco tutte le shortlist annunciate:

 

Miglior Documentario

  • The Bibi Files
  • Black Box Diaries
  • Dahomey
  • Daughters
  • Eno
  • Frida
  • Hollywoodgate
  • No Other Land
  • Porcelain War
  • Queendom
  • The Remarkable Life of Ibelin
  • Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat
  • Sugarcane
  • Union
  • Will & Harper

Miglior Cortometraggio di genere documentario

  • Chasing Roo
  • Death by Numbers
  • Eternal Father
  • I Am Ready, Warden
  • Incident
  • Instruments of a Beating Heart
  • Keeper
  • Makayla’s Voice: A Letter to the World
  • Once upon a Time in Ukraine
  • The Only Girl in the Orchestra
  • Planetwalker
  • The Quilters
  • Seat 31: Zooey Zephyr
  • A Swim Lesson
  • Until He’s Back

Miglior Film Internazionale

  • Brasile, I’m Still Here
  • Canada, Universal Language
  • Repubblica Ceca, Waves
  • Danimarca, The Girl with the Needle
  • Francia, Emilia Pérez
  • Germania, The Seed of the Sacred Fig
  • Islanda, Touch
  • Irlanda, Kneecap
  • Italia, Vermiglio
  • Lituania, Flow
  • Norvegia, Armand
  • Palestina, From Ground Zero
  • Senegal, Dahomey
  • Tailandia, How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies
  • United Kingdom, Santosh

Miglior Trucco e Acconciature

Miglior Colonna sonora originale

Migliore Canzone Originale

Migliore Cortometraggio Animato

  • Au Revoir Mon Monde
  • A Bear Named Wojtek
  • Beautiful Men
  • Bottle George
  • A Crab in the Pool
  • In the Shadow of the Cypress
  • Magic Candies
  • Maybe Elephants
  • Me
  • Origami
  • Percebes
  • The 21
  • Wander to Wonder
  • The Wild-Tempered Clavier
  • Yuck!

Migliore Cortometraggio Live-Action

  • Anuja
  • Clodagh
  • The Compatriot
  • Crust
  • Dovecote
  • Edge of Space
  • The Ice Cream Man
  • I’m Not a Robot
  • The Last Ranger
  • A Lien
  • The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent
  • The Masterpiece
  • An Orange from Jaffa
  • Paris 70
  • Room Taken

Miglior Sonoro

Migliori Effetti Visivi

Articolo precedente
The Ambush: la storia vera dietro il film
Gianmaria Cataldo
Gianmaria Cataldo
Laureato con lode in Storia e Critica del Cinema alla Sapienza e iscritto all’Ordine dei Giornalisti del Lazio come giornalista pubblicista. Dal 2018 collabora con Cinefilos.it, assumendo nel 2023 il ruolo di Caporedattore. È autore di saggi critici sul cinema pubblicati dalla casa editrice Bakemono Lab.
- Pubblicità -

ALTRE STORIE

- Pubblicità -

Copyright Immagini e Contenuti 2008-2024 Cinefilos.it e/o delle rispettive fonti citate negli articoli. E' esplicitamente vietata ogni copia e/o riproduzione anche parziale dei contenuti del sito, senza un'esplicita autorizzazione della Redazione.
Tutti i diritti sono riservati.
Cinefilos.it e' Testata Giornalistica Reg. n. 293 del 19/10/2012 del Registro della Stampa Tribunale di Roma. Contatta la Redazione. Tutti i marchi, loghi, sigle, brand, le immagini e Trade Mark riportati nel sito e non esplicitamente appartenenti a Cinefilos.it sono di proprietà dei rispettivi proprietari. L’utilizzo delle immagini segue le norme del fair use, per qualsiasi problema vi preghiamo di contattarci e verranno rimosse. E’ vietata la riproduzione, anche parziale, di immagini, testi, pagine e di ogni componente presente nel sito. Per le immagini utilizzate sul sito citiamo solitamente le fonti, nel caso i rispettivi proprietari ne desiderassero la rimozione invitiamo a contattarci: [email protected]


© Cinefilos.it | All rights reserved