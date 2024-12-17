Oscar 2025: annunciate le shortlist di 10 categorie, Vermiglio ancora in corsa

Sono state annunciate le shortlist di 10 delle 23 categorie dei Premi Oscar 2025, che ci svelano i film che ancora possono ambire ad ottenere la nomination ufficiale. Tra le categorie c’è anche quella per il Miglior film internazionale, dove spicca la presenza di Vermiglio, il film di Maura Delpero in corsa in rappresentanza dell’Italia. Per il resto, spicca la grande presenza di Emilia Pérez e Wicked, in corsa in molteplici categorie.

Le votazioni per gli Oscar per determinare i candidati in tutte le 23 categorie si aprono mercoledì 8 gennaio e si concludono domenica 12 gennaio. Le nomination saranno annunciate venerdì 17 gennaio. Di seguito ecco tutte le shortlist annunciate:

Powered by

Miglior Documentario

The Bibi Files

Black Box Diaries

Dahomey

Daughters

Eno

Frida

Hollywoodgate

No Other Land

Porcelain War

Queendom

The Remarkable Life of Ibelin

Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat

Sugarcane

Union

Will & Harper

Miglior Cortometraggio di genere documentario

Chasing Roo

Death by Numbers

Eternal Father

I Am Ready, Warden

Incident

Instruments of a Beating Heart

Keeper

Makayla’s Voice: A Letter to the World

Once upon a Time in Ukraine

The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Planetwalker

The Quilters

Seat 31: Zooey Zephyr

A Swim Lesson

Until He’s Back

Miglior Film Internazionale

Brasile, I’m Still Here

Canada, Universal Language

Repubblica Ceca, Waves

Danimarca, The Girl with the Needle

Francia, Emilia Pérez

Germania, The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Islanda, Touch

Irlanda, Kneecap

Italia, Vermiglio

Lituania, Flow

Norvegia, Armand

Palestina, From Ground Zero

Senegal, Dahomey

Tailandia, How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies

United Kingdom, Santosh

Miglior Trucco e Acconciature

Miglior Colonna sonora originale

Migliore Canzone Originale

Migliore Cortometraggio Animato

Au Revoir Mon Monde

A Bear Named Wojtek

Beautiful Men

Bottle George

A Crab in the Pool

In the Shadow of the Cypress

Magic Candies

Maybe Elephants

Me

Origami

Percebes

The 21

Wander to Wonder

The Wild-Tempered Clavier

Yuck!

Migliore Cortometraggio Live-Action

Anuja

Clodagh

The Compatriot

Crust

Dovecote

Edge of Space

The Ice Cream Man

I’m Not a Robot

The Last Ranger

A Lien

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

The Masterpiece

An Orange from Jaffa

Paris 70

Room Taken

Miglior Sonoro

Migliori Effetti Visivi