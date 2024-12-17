Oscar 2025: annunciate le shortlist di 10 categorie, Vermiglio ancora in corsa

Sono state annunciate le shortlist di 10 delle 23 categorie dei Premi Oscar 2025, che ci svelano i film che ancora possono ambire ad ottenere la nomination ufficiale. Tra le categorie c’è anche quella per il Miglior film internazionale, dove spicca la presenza di Vermiglio, il film di Maura Delpero in corsa in rappresentanza dell’Italia. Per il resto, spicca la grande presenza di Emilia Pérez e Wicked, in corsa in molteplici categorie.
Le votazioni per gli Oscar per determinare i candidati in tutte le 23 categorie si aprono mercoledì 8 gennaio e si concludono domenica 12 gennaio. Le nomination saranno annunciate venerdì 17 gennaio. Di seguito ecco tutte le shortlist annunciate:
Miglior Documentario
- The Bibi Files
- Black Box Diaries
- Dahomey
- Daughters
- Eno
- Frida
- Hollywoodgate
- No Other Land
- Porcelain War
- Queendom
- The Remarkable Life of Ibelin
- Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat
- Sugarcane
- Union
- Will & Harper
Miglior Cortometraggio di genere documentario
- Chasing Roo
- Death by Numbers
- Eternal Father
- I Am Ready, Warden
- Incident
- Instruments of a Beating Heart
- Keeper
- Makayla’s Voice: A Letter to the World
- Once upon a Time in Ukraine
- The Only Girl in the Orchestra
- Planetwalker
- The Quilters
- Seat 31: Zooey Zephyr
- A Swim Lesson
- Until He’s Back
Miglior Film Internazionale
- Brasile, I’m Still Here
- Canada, Universal Language
- Repubblica Ceca, Waves
- Danimarca, The Girl with the Needle
- Francia, Emilia Pérez
- Germania, The Seed of the Sacred Fig
- Islanda, Touch
- Irlanda, Kneecap
- Italia, Vermiglio
- Lituania, Flow
- Norvegia, Armand
- Palestina, From Ground Zero
- Senegal, Dahomey
- Tailandia, How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies
- United Kingdom, Santosh
Miglior Trucco e Acconciature
- The Apprentice
- Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
- A Different Man
- Dune – Parte Due
- Emilia Pérez
- Maria
- Nosferatu
- The Substance
- Waltzing with Brando
- Wicked
Miglior Colonna sonora originale
- Alien: Romulus
- Babygirl
- Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
- Blink Twice
- Blitz
- The Brutalist
- Challengers
- Conclave
- Emilia Pérez
- The Fire Inside
- Il Gladiatore II
- Horizon: An American Saga – Capitolo 1
- Inside Out 2
- Nosferatu
- La stanza accanto
- Sing Sing
- The Six Triple Eight
- Wicked
- Il Robot Selvaggio
- Young Woman and the Sea
Migliore Canzone Originale
- “Forbidden Road” – Better Man
- “Winter Coat” – Blitz
- “Compress/Repress” – Challengers
- “Never Too Late” – Elton John: Never Too Late
- “El Mal” – Emilia Pérez
- “Mi Camino” – Emilia Pérez
- “Sick in the Head” – Kneecap
- “Beyond” – Oceania 2
- “Tell Me It’s You” – Mufasa: Il Re Leone
- “Piece by Piece” – Piece by Piece
- “Like a Bird” – Sing Sing
- “The Journey” – The Six Triple Eight
- “Out of Oklahoma” – Twisters
- “Kiss the Sky” – Il Robot Selvaggio
- “Harper and Will Go West” – Will & Harper
Migliore Cortometraggio Animato
- Au Revoir Mon Monde
- A Bear Named Wojtek
- Beautiful Men
- Bottle George
- A Crab in the Pool
- In the Shadow of the Cypress
- Magic Candies
- Maybe Elephants
- Me
- Origami
- Percebes
- The 21
- Wander to Wonder
- The Wild-Tempered Clavier
- Yuck!
Migliore Cortometraggio Live-Action
- Anuja
- Clodagh
- The Compatriot
- Crust
- Dovecote
- Edge of Space
- The Ice Cream Man
- I’m Not a Robot
- The Last Ranger
- A Lien
- The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent
- The Masterpiece
- An Orange from Jaffa
- Paris 70
- Room Taken
Miglior Sonoro
- Alien: Romulus
- Blitz
- A Complete Unknown
- Deadpool & Wolverine
- Dune – Parte Due
- Emilia Pérez
- Il Gladiatore II
- Joker: Folie à Deux
- Wicked
- Il Robot Selvaggio
Migliori Effetti Visivi
- Alien: Romulus
- Better Man
- Civil War
- Deadpool & Wolverine
- Dune – Parte Due
- Il Gladiatore II
- Il Regno del Pianeta delle Scimmie
- Mufasa: Il Re Leone
- Twisters
- Wicked