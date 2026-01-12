HomeCinema News2026

Golden Globes 2026: tutti i vincitori – in aggiornamento

Di Chiara Guida

-

Golden Globes

Ecco tutti i vincitori dei Golden Globes 2026, la 83esima edizione dei riconoscimenti assegnati dalla Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Miglior film drammatico

Frankenstein
Hamnet
Un semplice incidente
L’agente segreto
Sentimental Value
I Peccatori

Miglior film commedia o musical

Blue Moon
Bugonia
Marty Supreme
No Other Choice
Nouvelle Vague
Una battaglia dopo l’altra

Miglior regia

Paul Thomas Anderson – Una battaglia dopo l’altra
Guillermo del Toro – Frankenstein
Jafar Panahi – Un semplice incidente
Ryan Coogler – I Peccatori
Chloe Zhao – Hamnet
Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value

Migliore Sceneggiatura

Paul Thomas Anderson – Una battaglia dopo l’altra

Migliore attrice, Drama
Jessie Buckley – Hamnet
Jennifer LawrenceDie My Love
Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value
Julia RobertsAfter the Hunt
Tessa Thompson – Hedda
Eva Victor – Sorry, Baby

Migliore attrice, Musical o Comedy

Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Migliore attore, Musical o Comedy

Timothée ChalametMarty Supreme

Miglior attore non protagonista

Stellan SkarsgårdSentimental Value

Miglior attrice non protagonista

Teyana Taylor – Una battaglia dopo l’altra

Miglior serie, Drama

The Diplomat
The Pitt
Pluribus
Scissione
Slow Horses
The White Lotus

Miglior serie, Musical o Comedy

Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
The Studio

Miglior attore in una serie tv, Drama

Noah Wyle – The Pitt

Miglior attrice in una serie tv, Drama

Kathy BatesMatlock
Britt Lower – Scissione
Helen MirrenMobland
Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
Keri RussellThe Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus

Miglior attrice in una serie tv, Musical o Comedy

Jean Smart – Hacks

Miglior attore in una serie tv, Musical o Comedy

Seth Rogen The Studio

Miglior attore non protagonista, Televisione

Owen Cooper – Adolescence

Miglior attrice non protagonista, Televisione

Carrie Coon – The White Lotus
Erin Doherty – Adolescence
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Catherine O’Hara – The Studio
Parker Posey – The White Lotus
Aimee Lou Wood – The White Lotus

Miglior serie limitata, antologica o film per la tv

Adolescence
All Her Fault
The Beast in Me
Black Mirror
Dying for Sex
The Girlfriend

Miglior attore in una serie limitata, antologica o film per la tv

Stephen Graham – Adolescence

Miglior attrice in una serie limitata, antologica o film per la tv

Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex

Miglior colonna sonora

I Peccatori, di Ludwig Göransson

Miglior film in lingua non inglese

Sirat
Un semplice incidente
No Other Choice
L’agente segreto
Sentimental Value
La voce di Hind Rajab

Miglior canzone originale

KPop Demon Hunters: “Golden”

Miglior film d’animazione

Arco
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle
Elio
KPop Demon Hunters
La piccola Amélie
Zootropolis 2

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy or Television

Bill Maher – Is Anyone Else Seeing This?
Brett Goldstein – The Second Best Night Of Your Life
Kevin Hart – Acting My Age
Kumail Nanjiani – Night Thoughts
Ricky Gervais – Mortality
Sarah Silverman – Postmortem

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

I Peccatori

Miglior podcast

Good Hang with Amy Poehler

Chiara Guida
Chiara Guida
Laureata in Storia e Critica del Cinema alla Sapienza di Roma, è una gionalista e si occupa di critica cinematografica. Co-fondatrice e Direttore Responsabile di Cinefilos.it dal 2010. Dal 2017, data di pubblicazione del suo primo libro, è autrice di saggi critici sul cinema, attività che coniuga al lavoro al giornale.
