Golden Globes 2026: tutti i vincitori – in aggiornamento

Migliore attrice, Musical o Comedy
Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Migliore attore, Musical o Comedy
Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme
Miglior attore non protagonista
Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value
Miglior attrice non protagonista
Teyana Taylor – Una battaglia dopo l’altra
Miglior serie, Drama
The Diplomat
The Pitt
Pluribus
Scissione
Slow Horses
The White Lotus
Miglior serie, Musical o Comedy
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
The Studio
Miglior attore in una serie tv, Drama
Noah Wyle – The Pitt
Miglior attrice in una serie tv, Drama
Kathy Bates – Matlock
Britt Lower – Scissione
Helen Mirren – Mobland
Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
Keri Russell – The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus
Miglior attrice in una serie tv, Musical o Comedy
Jean Smart – Hacks
Miglior attore in una serie tv, Musical o Comedy
Seth Rogen – The Studio
Miglior attore non protagonista, Televisione
Owen Cooper – Adolescence
Miglior attrice non protagonista, Televisione
Carrie Coon – The White Lotus
Erin Doherty – Adolescence
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Catherine O’Hara – The Studio
Parker Posey – The White Lotus
Aimee Lou Wood – The White Lotus
Miglior serie limitata, antologica o film per la tv
Adolescence
All Her Fault
The Beast in Me
Black Mirror
Dying for Sex
The Girlfriend
Miglior attore in una serie limitata, antologica o film per la tv
Stephen Graham – Adolescence
Miglior attrice in una serie limitata, antologica o film per la tv
Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex
Miglior colonna sonora
I Peccatori, di Ludwig Göransson
Miglior film in lingua non inglese
Sirat
Un semplice incidente
No Other Choice
L’agente segreto
Sentimental Value
La voce di Hind Rajab
Miglior canzone originale
KPop Demon Hunters: “Golden”
Miglior film d’animazione
Arco
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle
Elio
KPop Demon Hunters
La piccola Amélie
Zootropolis 2
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy or Television
Bill Maher – Is Anyone Else Seeing This?
Brett Goldstein – The Second Best Night Of Your Life
Kevin Hart – Acting My Age
Kumail Nanjiani – Night Thoughts
Ricky Gervais – Mortality
Sarah Silverman – Postmortem
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
I Peccatori
Miglior podcast
Good Hang with Amy Poehler