Oscar 2026, nomination: I Peccatori batte tutti i record con 16 candidature

Di Chiara Guida

I Peccatori di Ryan Coogler ha ottenuto la cifra record di 16 nomination agli Oscar 2026. Seguito a ruota da Una Battaglia dopo l’Altra che ha ottenuto 13 candidature. Entrambi i film sono stati candidati come miglior film agli Academy Awards del 2026, insieme a Frankenstein, Bugonia, Hamnet – Nel nome del figlio, Marty Supreme, Sentimental Value, Train Dreams, F1 e L’Agente Segreto.

Con le sue 16 candidature, I Peccatori ha superato il precedente record di 14 nomination, detenuto da Eva contro Eva, Titanic e La La Land. Tutti tranne La La Land si sono aggiudicati il ​​premio di miglior film.

Ecco le nomination agli Oscar 2026

Miglior Film

Migliore regia

Migliore attore protagonista

Migliore attrice protagonista

Migliore attore non protagonista

Migliore attrice non protagonista

Migliore sceneggiatura adattata

Migliore sceneggiatura originale

Miglior corto animato

  • “Butterfly”
  • “Forevergreen”
  • “The Girl Who Cried Pearls”
  • “Retirement Plan”
  • “The Three Sisters”

Migliori costumi

Miglior Casting

Miglior cortometraggio

  • “Butcher’s Stain”
  • “A Friend of Dorothy”
  • “Jane Austen’s Period Drama”
  • “The Singers”
  • “Two People Exchanging Saliva”

Miglior makeup e hairstyle

Migliore colonna sonora originale

Miglior film d’animazione

  • “Arco”
  • “Elio”
  • “KPop Demon Hunters”
  • “Little Amélie or the Character of Rain”
  • “Zootopia 2”

Migliore fotografia

Miglior documentario

  • “The Alabama Solution”
  • “Come See Me in the Good Light”
  • “Cutting Through Rocks”
  • “Mr. Nobody Against Putin”
  • “The Perfect Neighbor”

Miglior corto documentario

  • “All the Empty Rooms”
  • “Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud”
  • “Children No More: Were and Are Gone”
  • “The Devil Is Busy”
  • “Perfectly a Strangeness”

Miglior Montaggio

Miglior film internazionale

Miglior canzone originale

  • “Dear Me” from “Diane Warren: Relentless”
  • “Golden” from “KPop Demon Hunters”
  • “I Lied to You” from I Peccatori
  • “Sweet Dreams of Joy” from “Viva Verdi”
  • “Train Dreams” from Train Dreams

Migliore scenografia

Miglior suono

Migliori effetti visivi

Chiara Guida
Chiara Guida
Laureata in Storia e Critica del Cinema alla Sapienza di Roma, è una gionalista e si occupa di critica cinematografica. Co-fondatrice e Direttore Responsabile di Cinefilos.it dal 2010. Dal 2017, data di pubblicazione del suo primo libro, è autrice di saggi critici sul cinema, attività che coniuga al lavoro al giornale.
