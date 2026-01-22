Oscar 2026, nomination: I Peccatori batte tutti i record con 16 candidature

I Peccatori di Ryan Coogler ha ottenuto la cifra record di 16 nomination agli Oscar 2026. Seguito a ruota da Una Battaglia dopo l’Altra che ha ottenuto 13 candidature. Entrambi i film sono stati candidati come miglior film agli Academy Awards del 2026, insieme a Frankenstein, Bugonia, Hamnet – Nel nome del figlio, Marty Supreme, Sentimental Value, Train Dreams, F1 e L’Agente Segreto.
Con le sue 16 candidature, I Peccatori ha superato il precedente record di 14 nomination, detenuto da Eva contro Eva, Titanic e La La Land. Tutti tranne La La Land si sono aggiudicati il premio di miglior film.
Ecco le nomination agli Oscar 2026
Miglior Film
- Bugonia
- F1
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet – Nel nome del figlio
- Marty Supreme
- Una Battaglia dopo l’Altra
- L’Agente Segreto
- Sentimental Value
- I Peccatori
- Train Dreams
Migliore regia
- Chloé Zhao, Hamnet – Nel nome del figlio
- Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
- Paul Thomas Anderson, Una Battaglia dopo l’Altra
- Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
- Ryan Coogler, I Peccatori
Migliore attore protagonista
- Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Una Battaglia dopo l’Altra
- Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
- Michael B. Jordan, I Peccatori
- Wagner Moura, L’Agente Segreto
Migliore attrice protagonista
- Jessie Buckley, Hamnet – Nel nome del figlio
- Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
- Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue – Una Melodia d’Amore
- Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
- Emma Stone, Bugonia
Migliore attore non protagonista
- Benicio Del Toro, Una Battaglia dopo l’Altra
- Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
- Delroy Lindo, I Peccatori
- Sean Penn, Una Battaglia dopo l’Altra
- Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value
Migliore attrice non protagonista
- Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
- Amy Madigan, Weapons
- Wunmi Mosaku, I Peccatori
- Teyana Taylor, Una Battaglia dopo l’Altra
Migliore sceneggiatura adattata
Migliore sceneggiatura originale
- Blue Moon
- “It Was Just an Accident”
- Marty Supreme
- Sentimental Value
- I Peccatori
Miglior corto animato
- “Butterfly”
- “Forevergreen”
- “The Girl Who Cried Pearls”
- “Retirement Plan”
- “The Three Sisters”
Migliori costumi
Miglior Casting
Miglior cortometraggio
- “Butcher’s Stain”
- “A Friend of Dorothy”
- “Jane Austen’s Period Drama”
- “The Singers”
- “Two People Exchanging Saliva”
Miglior makeup e hairstyle
- Frankenstein
- “Kokuho”
- I Peccatori
- “The Smashing Machine”
- “The Ugly Stepsister”
Migliore colonna sonora originale
Miglior film d’animazione
- “Arco”
- “Elio”
- “KPop Demon Hunters”
- “Little Amélie or the Character of Rain”
- “Zootopia 2”
Migliore fotografia
Miglior documentario
- “The Alabama Solution”
- “Come See Me in the Good Light”
- “Cutting Through Rocks”
- “Mr. Nobody Against Putin”
- “The Perfect Neighbor”
Miglior corto documentario
- “All the Empty Rooms”
- “Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud”
- “Children No More: Were and Are Gone”
- “The Devil Is Busy”
- “Perfectly a Strangeness”
Miglior Montaggio
Miglior film internazionale
- L’Agente Segreto
- “It Was Just an Accident”
- Sentimental Value
- “Sirat”
- “The Voice of Hind Rajab”
Miglior canzone originale
- “Dear Me” from “Diane Warren: Relentless”
- “Golden” from “KPop Demon Hunters”
- “I Lied to You” from I Peccatori
- “Sweet Dreams of Joy” from “Viva Verdi”
- “Train Dreams” from Train Dreams
Migliore scenografia
Miglior suono
Migliori effetti visivi
- “Avatar: Fire and Ash”
- F1
- “Jurassic World Rebirth”
- “The Lost Bus”
- I Peccatori