Golden Globe 2026: tutte le nomination!

Di Gianmaria Cataldo

-

Golden Globe 2026

La stagione dei premi è ufficialmente iniziata a Hollywood e dopo i Critics Choice Awards, arriva ora l’annuncio delle nomination ai Golden Globe 2026. Marlon Wayans e Skye P. Marshall hanno letto i nomi del candidati in un live streaming sul canale della CBS, che trasmetterà anche questa edizione del premio, in onda l’11 gennaio.

Il film della Warner Bros. Una battaglia dopo l’altra ha ottenuto il maggior numero di nomination con un totale di nove, tra cui quella per il miglior regista a Paul Thomas Anderson, quella per il miglior attore protagonista a Leonardo DiCaprio, quella per la miglior attrice protagonista a Chase Infiniti e quelle per i migliori attori non protagonisti a Benicio Del Toro, Sean Penn e Teyana Taylor.

Ha ottenuto anche nomination per la sceneggiatura di Anderson e la colonna sonora di Jonny Greenwood. Sentimental Value segue a ruota con otto nomination, seguito da I Peccatori con sette. Altri film con molteplici nomination sono Frankenstein, Hamnet e Un semplice incidente.

Per quanto riguarda la TV, The White Lotus della HBO ha ricevuto sei nomination, tra cui quella per la migliore serie drammatica e quelle per Carrie Coon, Parker Posey, Aimee Lou Wood, Walton Goggins e Jason Isaacs. La miniserie di Netflix Adolescence ha ottenuto cinque nomination, mentre Only Murders in the Building e Scissione ne hanno ottenute quattro ciascuna.

Ecco di seguito tutte le nomination ai Golden Globe 2026

Miglior film drammatico

Frankenstein
Hamnet
Un semplice incidente
L’agente segreto
Sentimental Value
I Peccatori

Miglior film commedia o musical

Blue Moon
Bugonia
Marty Supreme
No Other Choice
Nouvelle Vague
Una battaglia dopo l’altra

Miglior regia

Paul Thomas Anderson – Una battaglia dopo l’altra
Guillermo del Toro – Frankenstein
Jafar Panahi – Un semplice incidente
Ryan Coogler – I Peccatori
Chloe Zhao – Hamnet
Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value

Migliore Sceneggiatura

Paul Thomas Anderson – Una battaglia dopo l’altra
Ryan Coogler – I Peccatori
Jafan Panahi – Un semplice incidente
Chloe Zhao e Maggie O’Farrell – Hamnet
Ronald Bronstein e Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme
Joachim Trier e Eskil Vogt – Sentimental Value

Migliore attrice, Drama
Jessie Buckley – Hamnet
Jennifer LawrenceDie My Love
Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value
Julia RobertsAfter the Hunt
Tessa Thompson – Hedda
Eva Victor – Sorry, Baby

Migliore attrice, Musical o Comedy

Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Cynthia ErivoWicked – Parte 2
Kate HudsonSong Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti – Una battaglia dopo l’altra
Amanda SeyfriedIl testamento di Ann Lee
Emma StoneBugonia

Migliore attore, Musical o Comedy

Timothée ChalametMarty Supreme
George ClooneyJay Kelly
Leonardo DiCaprio – Una battaglia dopo l’altra
Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon
Lee Byung Hun – No Other Choice
Jesse Plemons – Bugonia

Miglior attore non protagonista

Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein
Paul Mescal – Hamnet
Benicio del Toro – Una battaglia dopo l’altra
Sean Penn – Una battaglia dopo l’altra
Adam Sandler – Jay Kelly

Miglior attrice non protagonista

Emily BluntThe Smashing Machine
Elle FanningSentimental Value
Ariana Grande Wicked – Parte 2
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan – Weapons
Teyana Taylor – Una battaglia dopo l’altra

Miglior serie, Drama

The Diplomat
The Pitt
Pluribus
Scissione
Slow Horses
The White Lotus

Miglior serie, Musical o Comedy

Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
The Studio

Miglior attore in una serie tv, Drama

Sterling K. Brown – Paradise
Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
Diego Luna – Andor
Mark RuffaloTask
Adam Scott – Scissione
Noah Wyle – The Pitt

Miglior attrice in una serie tv, Drama

Kathy BatesMatlock
Britt Lower – Scissione
Helen MirrenMobland
Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
Keri RussellThe Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus

Miglior attrice in una serie tv, Musical o Comedy

Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face
Jenna Ortega – Mercoledì
Jean Smart – Hacks

Miglior attore in una serie tv, Musical o Comedy

Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Glen PowellChad Powers
Seth Rogen The Studio
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Miglior attore non protagonista, Televisione

Billy CrudupThe Morning Show
Owen Cooper – Adolescence
Walton Goggins – The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs – The White Lotus
Tramell Tillman – Scissione
Ashley Walters – Adolescence

Miglior attrice non protagonista, Televisione

Carrie Coon – The White Lotus
Erin Doherty – Adolescence
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Catherine O’Hara – The Studio
Parker Posey – The White Lotus
Aimee Lou Wood – The White Lotus

Miglior serie limitata, antologica o film per la tv

Adolescence
All Her Fault
The Beast in Me
Black Mirror
Dying for Sex
The Girlfriend

Miglior attore in una serie limitata, antologica o film per la tv

Jacob Elordi – The Narrow Road to the Deep North
Paul GiamattiBlack Mirror
Stephen Graham – Adolescence
Charlie HunnamMonster: La storia di Ed Gein 
Jude LawBlack Rabbit
Matthew Rhys – The Beast in Me

Miglior attrice in una serie limitata, antologica o film per la tv

Claire DanesThe Beast in Me
Rashida Jones – Black Mirror
Amanda Seyfried – Long Bright River
Sarah Snook – All Her Fault
Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex
Robin WrightThe Girlfriend

Miglior colonna sonora

Frankenstein, di Alexandre Desplat
Hamnet, di Max Richter
Sirat, di Kangding Ray
Una battaglia dopo l’altra, di Jonny Greenwood
I Peccatori, di Ludwig Göransson
F1, di Hans Zimmer

Miglior film in lingua non inglese

Sirat
Un semplice incidente
No Other Choice
L’agente segreto
Sentimental Value
La voce di Hind Rajab

Miglior canzone originale

Avatar: Fuoco e Cenere: “Dream as One”
KPop Demon Hunters: “Golden”
I Peccatori: “I Lied to You”
Wicked – Parte 2: “The Girl in the Bubble”
Wicked – Parte 2: “No Place Like Home”
Train Dreams: “Train Dreams”

Miglior film d’animazione

Arco
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle
Elio
KPop Demon Hunters
La piccola Amélie
Zootropolis 2

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy or Television

Bill Maher – Is Anyone Else Seeing This?
Brett Goldstein – The Second Best Night Of Your Life
Kevin Hart – Acting My Age
Kumail Nanjiani – Night Thoughts
Ricky Gervais – Mortality
Sarah Silverman – Postmortem

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Avatar: Fuoco e Cenere
F1
KPop Demon Hunters
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
I Peccatori
Weapons
Wicked – Parte 2
Zootropolis 2

Miglior podcast

Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
Call Her Daddy
Good Hang with Amy Poehler
The Mel Robbins Podcast
SmartLess
Up First from NPR

Gianmaria Cataldo
Gianmaria Cataldo
Laureato con lode in Storia e Critica del Cinema alla Sapienza e iscritto all’Ordine dei Giornalisti del Lazio come giornalista pubblicista. Dal 2018 collabora con Cinefilos.it, assumendo nel 2023 il ruolo di Caporedattore. È autore di saggi critici sul cinema pubblicati dalla casa editrice Bakemono Lab.
