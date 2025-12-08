Golden Globe 2026: tutte le nomination!

La stagione dei premi è ufficialmente iniziata a Hollywood e dopo i Critics Choice Awards, arriva ora l’annuncio delle nomination ai Golden Globe 2026. Marlon Wayans e Skye P. Marshall hanno letto i nomi del candidati in un live streaming sul canale della CBS, che trasmetterà anche questa edizione del premio, in onda l’11 gennaio.

Il film della Warner Bros. Una battaglia dopo l’altra ha ottenuto il maggior numero di nomination con un totale di nove, tra cui quella per il miglior regista a Paul Thomas Anderson, quella per il miglior attore protagonista a Leonardo DiCaprio, quella per la miglior attrice protagonista a Chase Infiniti e quelle per i migliori attori non protagonisti a Benicio Del Toro, Sean Penn e Teyana Taylor.

Ha ottenuto anche nomination per la sceneggiatura di Anderson e la colonna sonora di Jonny Greenwood. Sentimental Value segue a ruota con otto nomination, seguito da I Peccatori con sette. Altri film con molteplici nomination sono Frankenstein, Hamnet e Un semplice incidente.

Per quanto riguarda la TV, The White Lotus della HBO ha ricevuto sei nomination, tra cui quella per la migliore serie drammatica e quelle per Carrie Coon, Parker Posey, Aimee Lou Wood, Walton Goggins e Jason Isaacs. La miniserie di Netflix Adolescence ha ottenuto cinque nomination, mentre Only Murders in the Building e Scissione ne hanno ottenute quattro ciascuna.

Ecco di seguito tutte le nomination ai Golden Globe 2026