Golden Globe 2026: tutte le nomination!

Ha ottenuto anche nomination per la sceneggiatura di Anderson e la colonna sonora di Jonny Greenwood. Sentimental Value segue a ruota con otto nomination, seguito da I Peccatori con sette. Altri film con molteplici nomination sono Frankenstein, Hamnet e Un semplice incidente.
Migliore attrice, Musical o Comedy
Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Cynthia Erivo – Wicked – Parte 2
Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti – Una battaglia dopo l’altra
Amanda Seyfried – Il testamento di Ann Lee
Emma Stone – Bugonia
Migliore attore, Musical o Comedy
Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme
George Clooney – Jay Kelly
Leonardo DiCaprio – Una battaglia dopo l’altra
Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon
Lee Byung Hun – No Other Choice
Jesse Plemons – Bugonia
Miglior attore non protagonista
Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein
Paul Mescal – Hamnet
Benicio del Toro – Una battaglia dopo l’altra
Sean Penn – Una battaglia dopo l’altra
Adam Sandler – Jay Kelly
Miglior attrice non protagonista
Emily Blunt – The Smashing Machine
Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value
Ariana Grande – Wicked – Parte 2
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan – Weapons
Teyana Taylor – Una battaglia dopo l’altra
Miglior serie, Drama
The Diplomat
The Pitt
Pluribus
Scissione
Slow Horses
The White Lotus
Miglior serie, Musical o Comedy
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
The Studio
Miglior attore in una serie tv, Drama
Sterling K. Brown – Paradise
Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
Diego Luna – Andor
Mark Ruffalo – Task
Adam Scott – Scissione
Noah Wyle – The Pitt
Miglior attrice in una serie tv, Drama
Kathy Bates – Matlock
Britt Lower – Scissione
Helen Mirren – Mobland
Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
Keri Russell – The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus
Miglior attrice in una serie tv, Musical o Comedy
Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face
Jenna Ortega – Mercoledì
Jean Smart – Hacks
Miglior attore in una serie tv, Musical o Comedy
Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Glen Powell – Chad Powers
Seth Rogen – The Studio
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
Miglior attore non protagonista, Televisione
Billy Crudup — The Morning Show
Owen Cooper – Adolescence
Walton Goggins – The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs – The White Lotus
Tramell Tillman – Scissione
Ashley Walters – Adolescence
Miglior attrice non protagonista, Televisione
Carrie Coon – The White Lotus
Erin Doherty – Adolescence
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Catherine O’Hara – The Studio
Parker Posey – The White Lotus
Aimee Lou Wood – The White Lotus
Miglior serie limitata, antologica o film per la tv
Adolescence
All Her Fault
The Beast in Me
Black Mirror
Dying for Sex
The Girlfriend
Miglior attore in una serie limitata, antologica o film per la tv
Jacob Elordi – The Narrow Road to the Deep North
Paul Giamatti – Black Mirror
Stephen Graham – Adolescence
Charlie Hunnam – Monster: La storia di Ed Gein
Jude Law – Black Rabbit
Matthew Rhys – The Beast in Me
Miglior attrice in una serie limitata, antologica o film per la tv
Claire Danes – The Beast in Me
Rashida Jones – Black Mirror
Amanda Seyfried – Long Bright River
Sarah Snook – All Her Fault
Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex
Robin Wright – The Girlfriend
Miglior colonna sonora
Frankenstein, di Alexandre Desplat
Hamnet, di Max Richter
Sirat, di Kangding Ray
Una battaglia dopo l’altra, di Jonny Greenwood
I Peccatori, di Ludwig Göransson
F1, di Hans Zimmer
Miglior film in lingua non inglese
Sirat
Un semplice incidente
No Other Choice
L’agente segreto
Sentimental Value
La voce di Hind Rajab
Miglior canzone originale
Avatar: Fuoco e Cenere: “Dream as One”
KPop Demon Hunters: “Golden”
I Peccatori: “I Lied to You”
Wicked – Parte 2: “The Girl in the Bubble”
Wicked – Parte 2: “No Place Like Home”
Train Dreams: “Train Dreams”
Miglior film d’animazione
Arco
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle
Elio
KPop Demon Hunters
La piccola Amélie
Zootropolis 2
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy or Television
Bill Maher – Is Anyone Else Seeing This?
Brett Goldstein – The Second Best Night Of Your Life
Kevin Hart – Acting My Age
Kumail Nanjiani – Night Thoughts
Ricky Gervais – Mortality
Sarah Silverman – Postmortem
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
Avatar: Fuoco e Cenere
F1
KPop Demon Hunters
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
I Peccatori
Weapons
Wicked – Parte 2
Zootropolis 2
Miglior podcast
Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
Call Her Daddy
Good Hang with Amy Poehler
The Mel Robbins Podcast
SmartLess
Up First from NPR